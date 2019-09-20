Petaluma’s Past: The clashing fashions of 1913

Nineteen-thirteen was a year of great change in styles of the times. Shifts toward women’s rights, to alcohol restrictions, and to the morals and dress codes of the day were just a few of the issues debated.

A New York Judge had stated (to much public scrutiny), that women dressed “merely to appeal to men, and there is nothing immoral in the slit or diaphanous skirt.” Then a prominent national pastor warned, “The devil is holding high carnival over these styles and the wearers of them will surely be barred from heaven.”

And the debate began.

The glamorous actress Billy Burke pointed out that a great many women mainly dress “to show other women what they can do,” while Petaluma Courier editor Homer Wood thought that modesty was a state of mind. He opined, “If Providence gave women shapely legs, it must have meant that they should show them! The slit skirt triumphs everywhere.”

That same year saw the patenting of “The Elastic Brassiere” and something called a “zipper,” both of which (this writer assumes) would somehow help-out in those hot new styles.

And the new flirtatious “Ragtime” dancing, introduced by Irene and Vernon Castle, was pushing the limits as well. So one Petaluma councilman introduced a law in 1913, to “prohibit the dancing in halls or on streets, roads, lanes, theaters or nickelodeons, of the Rag, Tango, Turkey Trot, Texas Tommy, Grizzly Bear, Bunny Hug or Walk-Back.” The penalty for this evil misdemeanor was a $50 fine and/or 20 days in the city pokey!

In 2019 money, that would be $1,300 … for dancing!

As an intro to prohibition (then, still 7 years away), Fred Keller, who ran a saloon here on the corner of Western and Kentucky, was fined $150 for “selling liquor to a woman.” And our Police Chief Flohr demanded revocation of the license of the Kinley Pool Room because gambling was therein indulged. However, at Tanner’s Liquor Store on Kentucky one could still buy “Choice family liquors for medicinal purposes.”

Our county liquor ordinances were changing fast, in that, to quote one such ordinance, “No dance hall will be allowed within 50 feet of a bar” and said “bar” would have to have been in a licensed hotel, because those were the only liquor licenses allowed in Petaluma then.

That year, Petaluma’s very popular Dreamland Roller Rink was admitting “ladies” for free on Mondays, with gentlemen admitted, “only as escorts to ladies.”

Meanwhile, this ad for Lydia Pinkham’s compound pointed out that “American women are careless, over-estimate their physical strength, and take chances, leading to untold suffering.” Their magic compound, they said, would be, “the unfailing remedy in such cases.”

Such cases as … roller skating?

Woodrow Wilson became President that year, and the day before his inauguration, thousands of women marched in a D.C. suffrage parade, to send “Woody” a message. The 16th Amendment was also passed that year, imposing “a tax upon all kinds of income.” (Not popular, I’m guessing.) And the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental automobile roadway, debuted in October, thus opening the West to much more motor traffic.

What could go wrong?

Stainless steel was invented that year, Camel Cigarettes came out in package form, Henry Ford debuted the moving assembly line, the first forward pass was made to revolutionize football and California passed something they called “The Mari Huana Tax Act.” (Really?)

In Petaluma, buggy maker William Zartman turned over the reins of his mayorship to saddle maker A.W. Horwege, Petaluma Co-operative Creamery opened on Western Avenue, the Petaluma Women’s Club debuted their new club house on B Street, and the idea was afoot for local contractors to build a new railroad depot on Lakeville.

And, our Chamber of Commerce was pushing the idea of a new 70 room hotel to be erected on Washington and Kentucky. Businessmen were soliciting money for it, and the Courier predicted the hotel would be, to quote the paper, “One of the finest north of San Francisco.” It was completed in 1921.

Did I mention that our poultry business was the real driving force behind that need for a new hotel? Business was starting to boom here in 1913. And that “Ragtime” thing? Well, it was soon to give way to something called “Jazz” … and the Roaring Twenties.

Hoo boy!

(Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes. You can contact him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)