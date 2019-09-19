Iconoclast songwriter Paul Cauthen plays Live at Lagunitas

Admission: Free, but reservations required through the website: lagunitas.com/music-amphitheater. NOTE: Tickets are released in two rounds. Once the first round, which opened on Sept. 3, is sold out, the second round begins at high noon on Friday, Sept. 20 and stays open till all seats are spoken for.

Paul Cauthen just landed in Nashville.

And he’s currently at least one hand short of what he needs to hold a phone.

“I think I need to put you on my headphones, man, hold on a second,” Cauthen says, moments after his plane has touched down in Tennessee. “You know how it is, man, I need to use both hands for my luggage,” he says with a gentle baritone rumble of a laugh, doing his best to conduct a long-distance phone interview while avoiding pedestrian collisions as he picks his way through the crowd and out of the airport.

“I think there may be a metaphor in there somewhere,” he adds with another chuckle.

Cauthen, who lives in Texas, is currently on a massive cost-to-coast US tour that will bring him to Petaluma on Tuesday, Sept. 24, for a midweek show as part of the popular Live at Lagunitas series. The tour is in support of his new album, “Room 41,” which has been building momentum due to a series of well-timed song videos (“Cocaine Country Dancing,” “Prayed for Rain” and “Holy Ghost Fire”) that Cauthen has been gradually releasing since June.

The album is a follow-up to 2018’s “No Mercy,” itself a kind of sequel to 2017’s “My Gospel.” “Room 41,” named after the room Cauthen lived in for two years at the Belmont Hotel in Dallas, while he was writing these songs, represents a kind of digging in of Cauthen’s mold-defying singing and songwriting style. With smatterings of soul, funk, disco, pop, beatnik poetry and grunge, its a big, bold record, full of stories and characters in search of redemption. If the great American writer Raymond Carver wrote country songs instead of short stories, they might have sounded a lot like “Room 41.”

The fourth-generation descendent of a fire-and-brimstone preacher, Cauthen is a thoughtful songwriter whose songs frequently take on such subjects as racism, religious hypocrisy and intolerance. He’s been called everything from an eccentric iconoclast to a nonconforming rebel.Along the way, he has won legions of fans for his gorgeous voice (earning him the nickname Big Velvet), his genre-leaping musical mashups, and an unpredictability that feels refreshingly, almost recklessly original.

“I’m different from everyone else, I don’t fit the mold,” Cauthen allows. “Nobody knows what musical genre to put my music in, so they just call me eccentric. It’s my own genre.”

Whatever category “Room 41” does or does not belong in, Cauthen says he’s very proud of the album.

“It was a hell of a time, but honestly, as rough as it was, and as dark as it got sometimes, it was also a hell of a positive time, because I pulled so much good from it,” he allows. “There were times I felt like Beethoven, walking the streets, pulling his hair out while writing a symphony. This album was my Beethoven symphony.”

So the suffering was worth it?

“Sure it was. My old man used to say, ‘Young Cauthen, you have to suffer for your art,’ and yeah, there’s suffering in this life, but if you’re paying attention you’re also learning how to cope,” he says. “Some of us do that through our songs, and some do it through our attitudes. Happiness is a choice you make when your feet touch the floor in the morning. And yeah, a lot of days, I have to will myself to be happy. When the negative-thought-overload threatens to rise up and drown me in darkness, that’s usually when I just start writing songs. And the music almost always steers me back to a happy place.”