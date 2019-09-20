Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Hustlers’ sells out, ‘Goldfinch’ flies

As the blockbusters of summer rumble aside to make room for the more serious and (arguably) more artful films of “Oscar Season,” it is fun to engage in the fine art of post-movie debate. This week, two movies opened that have gotten a lot of people talking — and disagreeing.

Consider the following current examples.

Based on a Pulitzer-winning novel, “The Goldfinch” has been hit with negative reviews that appear to be soundly knocking the film out of Oscar consideration despite the contributions of a first-rate director (John Crowley, “Brooklyn”) and stars like Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson and Jeffrey Wright. Meanwhile, director Lorene Scafaria (“The Meddler”) has turned a magazine article about vengeful strippers into “Hustlers,” a film that first appeared to be just some schlocky, early-autumn fun, but is actually receiving stellar reviews and drawing predictions that star Jennifer Lawrence will pick up an Oscar nomination for her performance as a pole-dancing criminal.

The thing about good and bad reviews though, is they are rarely universal. Take a look the following thoughts from a pair of writers in our pool of local film reviewers, who each disagree, strongly, with the prevailing opinion on these two new movies.

‘HUSTLERS’ (Rated R)

Alexa Chipman

This movie is like icing without any cake — sweet at first, but eventually sickening.

Glitz and glamour reign in a high-end strip club until the 2008 financial crisis, when clients vanish into the night. The dancers band together and concoct a scheme to fleece the remaining Wall Street men, in order to pay rent, but it quickly spirals out of control.

The story serves as a flimsy excuse for an array of blinged-out, sexy outfits and tantalizing strip routines. Its main purpose seems to be reminding us that Jennifer Lopez can seduce anyone with a single glance (we already knew that).

I didn’t mind the interview framing-device with flashbacks, since it was cleverly executed and Julia Stiles as Jennifer (a journalist covering the sensational story) is well-grounded and balances the wild, raunchy flavor of the primary plot. Her presence explains some of the plot’s inconsistencies, since it suggests an unreliable narrator.

Constance Wu spends her time presenting a master class in how to give a brilliant performance despite nothing to work with. She is the only reason that “Hustlers” is endurable beyond the first hour.

The rest of the film had me shaking my head at its useless attempts at humor, like Annabelle (Lili Reinhart of “Riverdale”) constantly puking for no apparent reason.

Perhaps I am not in the target audience, but after the exciting opening pole dance, “Hustlers” degenerated into boring background noise for me.

If I discovered this movie on Netflix, rather than watching it in the theater, I would have closed the app after the first half hour and never looked back.

“Hustlers” is not worth the cost of admission, unless your sole purpose in attending is to admire a scantily clad Jennifer Lopez shaking her booty on widescreen.

‘THE GOLDFINCH’ (Rated R)

Anderson Templeton

Okay. I have a lot to say about “The Goldfinch!”

On seeing the trailer, I was immediately convinced to see what promised to be a mysterious and engaging story, about a damaged boy, and the domino effect that one impulsive action has on his life, simultaneously tracing the paths of his young and grownup self. I then discovered it is based on a critically acclaimed novel, which I have not read. If I wasn’t so sucked in by the film’s trailer, I might have been dissuaded from seeing it, though, due to an onslaught of negative reviews. I resisted reading the specifics of the reviews as not to cloud my judgement, but I could not hide from the bad buzz and low ratings on RottenTomatoes online.

As I took my seat in the theater, I admit I was a bit apprehensive that “The Goldfinch” would turn out to be lacking in something, or might simply be, as some people have said, downright terrible.

I don’t know what those people are talking about.

If you judge this film alone, as a film and not an adaptation of a book, it is a beautiful piece of cinematic art expertly performed, especially by the child actors (Oakes Fegley, Finn Wolfhard, Aimee Lawrence).

The negativity toward this film stems entirely from comparisons to the novel — which is unsurprising. I know there is no way to fully adapt a novel into film without losing significant elements, and therefore a film will never be the same experience as reading the novel. This is the sad truth we all must learn to accept (It took me four Harry Potter movies in to learn this painful lesson.), but I find we can fully enjoy movies when we stop comparing them to their source material, as frustrating as that is.

In the case of “The Goldfinch,” please don’t let the negative hype prevent you from seeing this film, because it’s a powerful story, artfully told, and is well worth your attention.

