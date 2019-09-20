Petaluma Bestsellers: Magical ‘Circe’ conjurs way to No. 1

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 20, 2019, 12:01AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 9-Sept. 15, 2019

Author Madeline Miller’s mythical novel “Circe” and Forrest Gander’s Pulitzer-winning poetry collection “Be With” both benefitted from last weekend’s in-store appearances by the acclaimed novelist and the Petaluma poet. The former is this week’s No. 1 bestselling book on the Fiction and Nonfiction List, with the latter a strong No. 2. In the No. 3 spot is Margaret Atwood’s long-awaited “Testaments,” a sequel to her iconic bestselling novel “A Handmaid’s Tale.”

On the Kids and Young Adults List, Chris Harris’s “I’m Just No Good at Rhyming” (subtitled “And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Adults”) is the new No. 1 book, appearing for the first time since last April. In the No. 2 and No. 3 spots are Raina Telgemeier’s graphic novel “Guts” and Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls.”

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘Circe,’ a fantasy novel written by Madeline Miller

2. ‘Be With,’ by Petaluma’s Forrest Gander

3. ‘Testaments,’ written by Margaret Atwood

4. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

5. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

6. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

7. ‘The Better Man,’ written by Louise Penny

8. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

9. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

10. ‘The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America,’ by Matt Kracht

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘I’m Just No Good at Rhyming,’ by Chris Harris

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

3. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

4. ‘Babysitters Club Graphix: Boy-Crazy Stacey,’ by Ann M. Martin

5. ‘Just Ask!’ written by Sonia Sotomayor

6. ‘Vamos Let’s Go to the Market,’ by Raul the Third

7. ’Besos for Baby: A Little Book of Kisses,’ written by Jen Arena

8. ‘Alma and How She Got Her Name,’ written by Juana Martinez-Neal

9. ‘Best Friends,’ written by Shannon Hale

10. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover,’ written by Mac Barnett

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

