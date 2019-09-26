Helping Out: COTS Dinner Raffle dealine nears

COTS DINING PACKAGE RAFFLE

Multiple Petaluma restaurants

Tickets on sale through Sept. 30

Drawing Oct. 15

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A total of 36 of Petaluma’s favorite restaurants are participating in this delicious annual fundraiser for COTS (Committee on the Shelterless), a massive, city-wide raffle for one of four magnificent dining packages totaling more than $3600 in local dining experiences. The first place prize is worth $1,530, and is an assortment of gift certificates (in varying amounts) from Lagunitas Brewing Company, Rosen’s 256 North, Cucina Paradiso, Wild Goat Bistro, Brewster’s Beer Garden, Risibisi, Della Fattoria, Kabuki and Aqus. The second place prize, with $1,150, includes dining certificates from Central Market, Sugo Trattoria, The Washoe House, The Shuckery, Mi Pueblo, Oyama Sushi, Caprara’s Pizzeria, Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap, and more. Third place, worth $550, will take you to Taps Beer Co & Kitchen, Traxx Bar & Grill, Whisper Sisters, Pinky’s Pizza, Wicked Slush, Hallie’s Diner, Old Chicago Pizza, Sax’s Joint and the River Front Café. And the Fourth place prize, worth $320, will bring gift certificates for Rafy’s Pizzeria, Quinua Cocina Peruana, the Boulevard Café, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Mary’s Pizza Shack, and more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Now in Petaluma for 30 years, COTS is powered by the conviction that no one, adult or child, should be without a safe, comfortable place to call home. Relying on grassroots support from the community and a legion of volunteers, COTS serves over 2,400 people each year, sheltering, feeding and offering support services to thousands throughout the county. Learn more COTS.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Raffle tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased at Century 21 Bundesen, 612 S. Petaluma Blvd. or 522 S. Petaluma Blvd. The deadline for sales is Sept. 30, and the drawing will take place on Oct. 15.

14th CHILLY BILLY FUN RUN –

Hot Rod, Motorcycle Show/Swap Meet

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Saturday, Oct. 5,

Run at 10:30 a.m., event 11:30 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rip City Riders once again present their annual hot rod, motorcycle show and swap meet at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which begins with the Chilly Billy Memorial Fun Run beginning at Sonoma County Harley Davidson in Cotati, at 10:30 p.m. The ride ends at the fairgrounds, where a massive chicken barbecue will be taking place starting at 11:30 a.m., with numerous garage sale vendors and raffles. There will be live music with the Jimmy Z Band, Wild Mint and the Rock ‘n Roll Rhythm Revue. The event benefits the Polly Klaas Foundation. Admission into the fairgrounds is free. Signups for the run ($25 per hot rod or motorcycle) begin at 8 a.m. in Cotati (7601 Redwood Drive).

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Rip City Riders California are an ever-growing assemblage of folks united by their enthusiasm and affection for motorcycles. A nonprofit group unaffiliated with any other clubs or organizations, the Riders were formed to present and encourage a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts. The group’s mission is to benefit Marin and Sonoma counties by raising money and making donations to support those in need throughout the North Bay. RipCityRiders.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The first 500 to sign in for the Fun Run receive special Chilly Billy Fun Run pins.

4th ANNUAL OCTOBEER FEST –

Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, Oct. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With live music by The Renovators, this annual fundraiser features a Bavarian-style dinner with dessert, games and raffles (including a “wine pull”) and two punch-boards with prizes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation was founded in remembrance of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old Petaluma boy who passed away after a tragic accident in 2012. Trevor touched many lives in the Petaluma community with his vibrant personality, amazing ability to make everyone feel included, his never give up attitude and his infectious smile.

The foundation’s primary mission is to support Petaluma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education. The Foundation has, through fundraisers such as this one, been able to award financial assistance to several local organizations, including the Petaluma Little League, the Casa Grande High School LaCrosse, Athletic Edge Fall Baseball, Home Runs for Humanity, and Cinnabar Youth Repertory Theater. TrevorSmithFoundation.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $30 until October 10, and $40 after or at the door. Tickets available on EventBrite, through the Trevor Smith Foundation website (TrevorSmithFoundation.com) or at the door. Event takes place at Laguntas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.