Out and About in Petaluma: Wetlands book, Antique Fair, Boy Scouts Festival

September 25, 2019, 11:55AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

‘PETALUMA WETLANDS’ BOOK SIGNING

Marian Parker and John Shribbs, the authors of the bestselling “Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” will be appearing at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, on Friday, Sept. 27, to talk about the process of creating the exhaustively researched guide to the birds, animals and plants of Shollenberger Park. They will be signing copies and meeting fans after the presentation. 7 p.m. No cover. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘BORDER’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with a really weird one that, if you enjoy film that is not run-of-the-mill, you might not want to miss. Described as an “eerie, thrilling and unpredictable fairytale,” Ali Abbasi’s 2018 fantasy-drama “Border,” filmed in Sweden and Denmark, has been called one of the most original films in years. An insecure, somewhat odd-looking customs officer (Eva Melander), burdened with an often too-sensitive olfactory expertise (she can literally smell guilt on anyone trying to enter the country), meets a strange-but-compelling, bug-loving fellow (Eero Milonoff) who looks a bit like she does, and might not actually be human. What follows is part romance, part horror story, part mystery and is totally engrossing. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘A STONE SAT STILL’

Brendan Wenzel, author of “A Stone Stands Still,” will appear at Copperfield’s to meet young fans and sign books on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. Wenzel is the creator of several popular picture books (“Beastly Babies,” “Some Bugs,” “One Day in the Eucalyptus, Eucalyptus Tree”) that take charmingly vibrant look at various nature-themed topics. His new crowd-pleaser examines, with a sense of humor and wonder, all the different ways a medium-sized stone might be seen (big, small, wet, dry, fast, slow) by an array of passing animals. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

WEST SIDE STORIES - OCT. THEME: MAGIC

The producers of West Side Stories Petaluma — a monthly story-slam series that has sold out every show for over three years running — believe that everyone has a story, and given the right encouragement, everyone can be a storyteller. This month’s theme is “Magic.” Tellers are chosen randomly (just let them know at the door you’d like your name to be placed in the “hat”), stories must be 5-minutes or less, must be performed without notes and (most important of all) must be true. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St. Advance purchase of tickets recommended, but there is a stand-by line for those hoping to get a last minute entry in case of “no shows.” WestSidePetaluma.com.

TRUCK-A-PALOOZA & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Kids like trucks. Actually, adults like trucks too, and everybody (well, almost everybody) likes pancakes. Valley Vista Elementary School’s inaugural Truck-a-Palooza is an interactive, family-friendly experience in which kids and adults can learn about — and climb all around on — a whole bunch of construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles. Open to the public, the event is free, but if you’d like a hot pancake breakfast to give you energy for all that truck-hopping, that’ll be $10. The totally amazing sounding event is Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 730 N. Webster St.

BOYSCOUTS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FAIR

Sunday, Sept. 29, in Walnut Park, Petaluma’s Miwok District BSA and Boy Scout Troop 9 (the latter chartered by Elim Lutheran Church), will be hosting the seventh annual Community Emergency Preparedness Fair and Blood Drive. You can find information about the Boy Scouts and these events at RedwoodBSA.org.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE ON THURSDAYS

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

FALL ANTIQUE FAIR

For the 33rd year, historic downtown Petaluma will become a massive, open-air antique showcase, as over 200 of vendors from around the US take over the streets to hawk some of the coolest, weirdest, wildest and most wonderful oddities you’ve ever seen. Find jewelry, books, toys, kitchen wares, linens, rugs, fossils and “ephemera.”

ALZHEIMERS AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT

A support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘COSMIC FEVER’ BOOK SIGNING AT AQUS

Penngrove author and film producer Eric J. Adams (“Supremacy,” with Danny Glover and Mahershala Ali), has a new novel out, “Cosmic Fever,” a satirical comedy about a rare occurrence in which everyone on Earth is granted a reason to become gracious, forgiving and free of shame — and what happens next. Adams will be discussing his book the craft of writing and making movies, and singing copies of “Cosmic Fever” at Aqus Cafe, 189 H St. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7-8 p.m.

WHISKERINO!

The 61st annual Petaluma Whiskerino will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Phoenix Theater. Free to attend, the annual crowd-pleaser is an eye-popping showcase of elaborately coifed beards and mustaches in a celebration of hirsute ornamentation and over-the-top facial hair architecture. The Phoenix Theater, 21 Washington St. 2-5 p.m. No cover. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

FOOD ADDICTION

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine