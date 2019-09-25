Out and About in Petaluma: Wetlands book, Antique Fair, Boy Scouts Festival

‘PETALUMA WETLANDS’ BOOK SIGNING

Marian Parker and John Shribbs, the authors of the bestselling “Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,” will be appearing at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma, on Friday, Sept. 27, to talk about the process of creating the exhaustively researched guide to the birds, animals and plants of Shollenberger Park. They will be signing copies and meeting fans after the presentation. 7 p.m. No cover. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘BORDER’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with a really weird one that, if you enjoy film that is not run-of-the-mill, you might not want to miss. Described as an “eerie, thrilling and unpredictable fairytale,” Ali Abbasi’s 2018 fantasy-drama “Border,” filmed in Sweden and Denmark, has been called one of the most original films in years. An insecure, somewhat odd-looking customs officer (Eva Melander), burdened with an often too-sensitive olfactory expertise (she can literally smell guilt on anyone trying to enter the country), meets a strange-but-compelling, bug-loving fellow (Eero Milonoff) who looks a bit like she does, and might not actually be human. What follows is part romance, part horror story, part mystery and is totally engrossing. Wednesday, Oct. 2. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘A STONE SAT STILL’

Brendan Wenzel, author of “A Stone Stands Still,” will appear at Copperfield’s to meet young fans and sign books on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. Wenzel is the creator of several popular picture books (“Beastly Babies,” “Some Bugs,” “One Day in the Eucalyptus, Eucalyptus Tree”) that take charmingly vibrant look at various nature-themed topics. His new crowd-pleaser examines, with a sense of humor and wonder, all the different ways a medium-sized stone might be seen (big, small, wet, dry, fast, slow) by an array of passing animals. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

WEST SIDE STORIES - OCT. THEME: MAGIC

The producers of West Side Stories Petaluma — a monthly story-slam series that has sold out every show for over three years running — believe that everyone has a story, and given the right encouragement, everyone can be a storyteller. This month’s theme is “Magic.” Tellers are chosen randomly (just let them know at the door you’d like your name to be placed in the “hat”), stories must be 5-minutes or less, must be performed without notes and (most important of all) must be true. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St. Advance purchase of tickets recommended, but there is a stand-by line for those hoping to get a last minute entry in case of “no shows.” WestSidePetaluma.com.

TRUCK-A-PALOOZA & PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Kids like trucks. Actually, adults like trucks too, and everybody (well, almost everybody) likes pancakes. Valley Vista Elementary School’s inaugural Truck-a-Palooza is an interactive, family-friendly experience in which kids and adults can learn about — and climb all around on — a whole bunch of construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles. Open to the public, the event is free, but if you’d like a hot pancake breakfast to give you energy for all that truck-hopping, that’ll be $10. The totally amazing sounding event is Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 730 N. Webster St.