Your Weekend: MarchFourth, ‘The Wall,’ Sidemen and Holly Golightly

THURSDAY

MARCH FOURTH

Described as “a kaleidoscope of musical and visual energy that inspires unabashed dancing and an atmosphere of celebration,” MarchFourth take the stage in vibrant costumes resembling classic marching-band uniforms (only different), with a massive brass section and guitars augmented by dancers, acrobats and stilt-walkers. Their music is, as they say, diverse and the members prefer that people think of them not as a band so much as a party. International in its inspirations, MarchFourth delves into everything from Louisiana swamp sounds and the nomadic camps of Eastern Europe to the African jungle, the Brazilian rainforest, and a few American cities where the music is hot, high-spirited and never seems to stop. Playing with MarchFourth is El Radio Fantastique. The Mystic Theatre, 21. N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.). $15. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

BRONZE MEDAL HOPEFULS

A band that plays funky jams. That’s how the members of Sonoma County’s Bronze Medal Hopefuls describe themselves. Catch their act at The Block, Petaluma’s popular food truck court and community gathering spot, 20 Grey St. 6-9 p.m. No cover. TheBlockPetaluma.com.

THE RHYTHM DRIVERS

Blues harpist Brad Wilson leads this popular West Coast-and-Texas-edged rock-blues-swamp band through a live show that is like a Ted Talk on the power and history of the American blues art form. Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. No cover. 256North.com.

SATURDAY

ROCKSOBERFEST

It’s here, Petaluma’s first-ever RockSoberFest, an afternoon of great music and alcohol-free fun. The lineup includes rock legend John Allair (The Van Morrison band), The Happys, No Account, Venus in Scorpio, and several others. Just announced: Petaluma’s own “freak folk sweetheart,” singer-songwriter Clementine Darling,has been added to the lineup. Petaluma Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. 2-9 p.m. $10-$22. Family friendly fun with food, music and more. RockSoberFest.org.

SCHOOL OF ROCK SHOWCASE

Get ready to rock out all afternoon, as School of Rock (Sonoma County’s mighty educational space for the development of musicianship for all ages) present two back-to-back shows at the Phoenix Theater. California Summer is a themed concert in which the Woodstock era meets the Indigo Child era, filled with recognizable songs played as massive group numbers and small, intimate solos. Epic ’80s Evolution is a celebration of the great tunes of the 1980s, demonstrating how the music of the era blurred and bent traditional definitions of style and genre. All of the music is played by School of Rock students, and the kids from the Rock 101 class will open each set. The whole shebang begins at 1:30 p.m. and runs till around 7:30 p.m., and yes, in-and-out privileges are definitely a thing. This being a benefit, there will be raffle items and other stuff. $12. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘THE WALL’

A timely short play by Jessica Litwak, “The Wall” blends poetry, comedy and puppetry to examine the walls that separate and divide us, literally and metaphorically. Litwak, a Jewish artist who’s taught and performed for years in Jenin, Hebron, Ramallah, and the West Bank, as well as in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, knows a thing or two about walls and border crossings. ‘The Wall’ has been performed in New York City, at The International Human Rights Arts Festival, and recently at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 7-8:30 p.m. $27.50. PetalumaArtsCenter.org and JessicaLitwak.com.