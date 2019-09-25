All Hallows Art Fest returns to Petaluma

It happens every year, at the end of September.

Folks from all over the country descend on Petaluma for a one-day-only event that, while hugely popular by all definitions, is almost completely invisible to the residents of Petaluma.

“It’s the coolest thing in town that nobody knows about,” jokes Stephanie Sherratt, owner of the All Hallows Art Fest, now in its 24th year. To understand it — and the festively attired people who regularly attend (sometimes lining up before dawn to be among the first ones inside) — you really have to experience it yourself. You can do that this weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall.

“These are the true fans of Halloween,” says Sherratt, of the hundreds of collectors and craft-gazers, and the dozens of world-class artisans, who make the show a success every year. A self-described “Halloween obsessive,” Sherratt took over the annual showcase of spooky crafts and decorations seven years ago. Traditionally occurring a month before Halloween, the eye-popping display has become a must-attend activity for Halloween aficionados looking to add to their stock of spooky October decorations.

The event has become so well-known throughout the Halloween collectible community, in fact, that some people fly in from out of state just to be able to select one-of-a-kind creations they could never find in a department store.

Among the regular participating artists — whose work is juried by Sherratt and a team of others (unlike some craft shows where you simply pay to sell your work there) — are Cris Orr, an inventive ceramicist whose studio, Skeletal Dropkick, makes outrageously cool mugs and bowls in the images of monsters, aliens, robots, zombies and other creepy creatures.

“She works in a hospital,” says Sherrat of Orr. “It’s her creative outlet making all these scary ceramics.”

Other participating artists with elaborately-named studios are Lupe Flores’ Black Willow Gallery, Gothic Rose Antiques, Gabrielle Acevedo’s Beads of Darkness, Jorge De Rojas’ HoHoHalloween, Vicky Nelson’s Fool Crow, Isaias Urrabazo’ Bootiful Things, Robin Senour’s Sacred Laughter, Patrick J. Will’s Gravely Will Creations, and many more. Sherratt’s jurying process assures that each and every artist is extraordinary in their own way. But, based on past years, the best-selling All Hallows artist is David H. Everett, whose Southern California studio bears the capriciously fanciful name Chicken Lips.

His creations are delightfully playful papier-mâché sculptures, many featuring trick-or-treating skeletons or zombies or ghosts, cartoonishly cranky ravens, pie-baking pumpkins and people-eating plants. His works are so popular, Everett has instituted a two-item limit at the All Hallows Art Fest, since many collectors attend just to snap up his latest designs, and he wants as many fans as possible to be able to walk away with something they love.

“I have been creating all my life,” explains Everett, on the phone from his studio. “As a kid my favorite toys were Play-Doh and Crayons. So one of pleasures of the work I do now is that it takes me back to then, when I could spend hours playing and inventing and imagining.”

Having tested his own artistic waters with painting and quilt-making, while employing his innate artistic abilities as a professional graphic artist, Everett’s craft business began when he started making colorful soft sculptures, hand-sewn oddities made from fabric, most of it whimsical, country-style decorations he made to give to friends. Then, about 15 years ago, Everett decided he might try to sell some of his craftworks on the side.