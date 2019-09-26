The Buzz: Henry Winkler to appear, local theater artists nominated

Henry Winkler to appear with Lin Oliver in Petaluma: A legendary television star of 1970’s “Happy Days,” a memorable murder victim in the Sonoma County-filmed “Scream,” and a co-star of the current hit show “Barry,” Henry Winkler is also an author. On Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4-5 p.m., “The Fonz” will be at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.) along with co-writer Lin Oliver, to talk about their new children’s book “Alien Superstar.” The first in a series, the book follows a six-eyed alien named Buddy whose Earthbound arrival lands him on the famous Universal Studios backlot, where he’s mistaken for an actor doing a remarkably good impression of an alien. In no time, he’s cast in his own show, and becomes a celebrity, all while trying to hide the fact that down deep, he really is an alien. It’s free, but reservations on EventBrite.com will assure a seat. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Cinnabar and Petaluma theater artists collect nominations for Marquee and TBA Awards: Last week, the Sonoma County-based Marquee Theater Journalists Association and the region-wide theatrical nonprofit Theatre Bay Area both announced nominations for their individual upcoming theater arts awards programs. The Marquee Awards ultimate recipients will be announced at a free party on Monday, Oct. 14 at Santa Rosa’s Three Disciples Brewing taproom (501 Mendocino Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Here are the numbers.

Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater received a total of 12 Marquee nominations. Last October’s critically acclaimed “The Great God Pan” received six of those, for director Taylor Korobow (Outstanding Drama Production), for actors Aaron Wilton (Outstanding Lead Performance) and Nick Sholley (Outstanding Supporting Performance), for Kristoffer Barrera (Outstanding Sound Design) and two for Jon Tracy (Outstanding Lighting Design and Outstanding Set Design). Last August’s production of “Cabaret” received five nominations, for choreographer Michella Snider (Outstanding Choreography), conductor Mary Chun (Outstanding Musical Direction), director Elly Lichenstein (Outstanding Musical Production), and actors Michael McGurk (Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical) and Mary Gannon Graham (Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical). The other nomination for Cinnabar was for the Feb. 2019 production of “Underneath the Lintel,” nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance/Production, naming actor John Shillington and director John Craven.

Other Petaluma artists named by the Marquee’s are Eddy Hansen, nominated for Outstanding Set Design for his work on last fall’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, and Lucas Sherman for Outstanding Musical Direction for Spreckels’ “The Addams Family Musical.” The Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton was named for Outstanding Solo Performance/Production along with actor Chris Schloemp for last December’s “Polar Bears,” which was written by Templeton.

Regarding the Theatre Bay Area awards, Hansen was named again for his set work on Spreckels’ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and Templeton was named as the playwright of Left Edge Theatre’s June 2019 production of “Drumming With Anubis,” nominated for Outstanding World Premiere of Play. “Anubis” was also named for Outstanding Production of a Play, and also got nods for set design, lighting design, acting ensemble (Ivy Rose Miller, Mark Bradbury, Anthony Martinez, Rick Pallaziol, Nick Sholley and Chris Schloemp) and another for Schloemp (Outstanding Principle Performance in a Play). The TBA Awards will be announced on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Herbst Theater in San Francisco.

‘Pig on the Hill’ gets slot at Marin film festival: One of the featured animated films to be screened at this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival (Oct. 3-13) was made here in Petaluma by Lightstream Animation, a studio housed inside downtown’s Great Petaluma Mill and directed by Petaluma’s Jamy Wheless and John Helms. Adapted from the beloved children’s book by John Kelly, the delightful 6-minute short will be part of the 42nd annual MVFF’s “As The World Toons” program, Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. at Century Larkspur 3 and Saturday, Oct. 12, 11”15 a.m., at the Rafael Film Center. Wheless will also participate in a special education program at the Festival on Friday, Oct. 4, speaking with hundreds of kids from all over the Bay Area. The film features narration by one-time James Bond Pierce Brosnan.

