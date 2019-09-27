Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Ad Astra’

Well, that was certainly an eclectic weekend at the movies.

Hot on the heels of the previous week’s release of “Hustlers,” going pole-dance to balloon-dance with “It: Chapter Two,” cinema-goers were served up a diverse menu of choices, from a new “Rambo” movie (“Rambo: Last Blood”) to an indie comedy about self-esteem and jogging (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”). As if that’s not varied enough for you, we also got the first big-screen treatment of the popular Masterpiece Theater historical soap opera “Downtown Abbey” and Brad Pitt’s cerebral “Ad Astra,” which is basically “Apocalypse Now” is space, but without the water skis and Rolling Stones songs.

Those last two have been drawing the most conversation, given that “Downtown Abbey,” director Michael Engler’s cinematographic continuation of the Crawley family’s ups and down (both upstairs and downstairs), surprised everyone by taking the No. 1 spot at the box office with a US total of over $51,000,000. Its story involves the announcement that the king and queen of England will be visiting Downton, causing a number of colorful plots and activities, reunions and surprises. Meanwhile, director James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”) has delivered “Ad Astra,” the story of an obsessively controlled astronaut on a deep space mission to find his lost astronaut father. The film has ultimately proven to be a tad polarizing, with some critics calling it a powerful science fiction masterpiece and others dismissing it as slow, morose and confusing.

Here’s what a pair of movie reviewers from our pool of critics have to say about these two new movies.

‘AD ASTRA’

(Rated PG-13)

Amber-Rose Reed

“Ad Astra” is visually stunning, from its scenes on Earth to its scenes in the farthest reaches of our solar system. I enjoyed the performances pretty much across the board — Ruth Negga’s fleeting appearance as suspicious Martian-born Helen Lantos being my favorite — and Brad Pitt’s voiceover is impressively delivered and anchors the story.

And it needs some anchoring.

“Ad Astra” seems to have a lot to say about fathers and sons, and the mistakes we repeat. I say “seems” because while Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) spends a good deal of the movie speaking, he doesn’t really say anything new. I appreciate the nuance in his performance — Pitt does a good job portraying a man with a façade increasingly close to cracking — but the emotional journey he undertakes feels highly ambivalent and thus not very dynamic. The script alternates between fascinating moments with little-to-no reaction or follow up by our protagonist with trite “heroic” clichés that don’t really make much sense in context.

It is also strange to think that commercialism merits more mention in this near-future setting than climate change. I would welcome a Subway on the Moon if it also came with an opportunity to view our undamaged blue-green earth.

This is one of those movies that I find myself thinking about, wishing an element was explored further or popped more. It has a strong thematic core, a message I really appreciate — what we have is each other, so don’t push those who love you away — but I wish it came to that message in a more dynamic, less trite way.

