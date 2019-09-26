Fall Roundup: Autumn fun and games come to Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 26, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

There’s just something about the fall that demands a slightly unusual community event for it to actually feel like fall.

It’s pretty much universal, but as examples, lets take a few peeks at some borderline off-the-wall fal events in other parts of the country. There’s Marlinton, West Virginia’s annual “Roadkill Cookoff.” every September and Raleigh, North Carolina’s insect-eating “BugFest.” Then there’s the World Championship Punkin’ Chunkin’ pumpkin throwing extravaganza in Bridgeville, Delaware, every November.

Evidently, it involves throwing “punkins.”

Anyway, you get the point. Autumn is clearly the right season for moderately odd celebrations.

Of course, Harvest Festivals, of one kind or another, have anchored the Autumn season in countless communities from the beginning of time. And yes, this would be a good time to re-watch “The Wicker Man,” a great movie that plays even better in the Fall.

To that end (still talking about films here), it’s also true that many movies, plays and books feature some of those colorfully described autumnal occasions, as in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” in which Ichabod Crane’s wild romp with the Headless Horseman begins at the big annual harvest party at the Van Tassels’ homestead.

Way to end a party.

Or what about the climax of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” in which Jem and Scout attend the Maycomb County “Ad Astra Per Aspera” agricultural pageant at the school, where the kids dress up as fruits, vegetables and pieces of pork? It goes on and on throughout all kinds of literature.

The point is, fall just wouldn’t be fall without a good fall festival of some sort. Or a pumpkin patch. Or a corn maze.

Or an art show filled with paper-mache skeletons and fake cupcakes that look like they want to eat people as much as people usually want to eat cupcakes.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most interesting festivals, fairs, gatherings and events to celebrate the beauty, the changing weather, and general all-around weirdness of autumn.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) — Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

ALL HALLOWS ART FEST (Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) — Halloween fans come to Petaluma literally from all over the country for the annual, one-of-a-kind All Hallows Art Fest, an eye-popping, delightfully macabre showcase of hand-crafted Halloween-themed art, decorations and collectibles by some of the most renowned artists in the field. Everything from whimsical skeletons to gorgeous gothic jewelry will be on display and for sale. The line begins forming before sunrise, and some participating artists see their entire supply sell out in the first hour. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Avenue. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit the website at Halloweenfolkartsociety.com, or read Stephanie Sherratt’s blog at Allhallowsartfest.blogspot.com.

ROCKSOBERFEST (Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-9 p.m.) — Combining the energy of a rock music festival with the sobriety-friendly camaraderie of a 12-step meeting, the next RockSoberFest will take place right here at the fairgrounds in Petaluma. The massive musical event is drug and alcohol free, and includes the surf-punk band The Happys, Venus in Scorpio, No Account, Angel Amodor, and John and Camellia Ford, plus food, meetings and other buzz-free fun. Tickets will be $18 in advance and $22 at the door, with kids 16-and-under $10. Tickets available on EventBrite.com.

PETALUMA RIVER CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL (Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-5 p.m.) — With the catchy slogan “Brews from our backyard, right by the River,” local craft beer fanatics are invited to celebrate the 6th annual Petaluma River Craft Beer festival, sipping on 23 local breweries including Lagunitas, Henhouse, Fogbelt, 2 Tread, Bear Republic and more. Food and drink will be accompanied by live music by the riverfront. You must be 21+ to attend this event. Tickets are $50, includes souvenir beer-tasting glass. Visit Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

‘COCO’ AT THE MUSEUM (Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.) — The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum concludes its Family Movie Night series with a screening of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” in which a young guitar enthusiast, on Dia De Los Muertos, travels to the Land of the Dead to solve a longtime family mystery. There will be concessions and (of course) popcorn for sale, but admission is free for this family friendly event. On the movie will be 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

PUMPKIN NIGHTS (Thursday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 3) — The magic of the season (Halloween season) comes to life in a spectacular way with the massive, immersive touring show known as Pumpkin Nights, taking place for 23 days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Described as a magical, multi-sensory, walk-through world featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins (real and artificial), Pumpkin Nights includes seven distinct Pumpkin Lands, each with its own guide (called Festive Spirits or Land Guardians), who lead visitors on a quest to preserve and protect the power of Halloween. Or something. The adventure includes a Pumpkin Passage (a tunnel of pumpkins lined with 600 jack-o-lanterns) taking questers to areas titled The Forbidden Pumpkin City, Monster Mash, Great Pumpkin Hall, Maravilla Lane, Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef, The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, and Pumpkin Central. That last one is home to an ongoing pumpkin-themed party with movies, bounce houses, a live fire show and more. Daily from 5:30-10:30 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets $16-$20, kids 3 and under are free. PumpkinNights.com.

OKTOBERFEST (Sunday, Oct. 13, noon-5 p.m.) — This is one of the most popular local Octoberfest events in Sonoma County. You cannot beat the authentic revelry of the annual shindig thrown by Hermann Sons’ Petaluma Lodge #26. Festivities begin with a parade of flags, followed by the first of two performances by the Nature Friends Schuhplattler Folk Dancers, a big feast of bratwurst and all the appropriate side dishes (including pretzels!), dancing to the music of the Steve Balich Band, a big raffle, and amiable German high-spirits. 860 Western Ave. For information call 664-0375 or 778-8066.

MOVIES IN THE PARK – ‘HOCUS POCUS’ (Friday, Oct. 25) — The classic Halloween-themed Disney fantasy will be screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting for it to get dark enough to show the movie. Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine