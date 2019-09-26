Fall Roundup: Autumn fun and games come to Petaluma

There’s just something about the fall that demands a slightly unusual community event for it to actually feel like fall.

It’s pretty much universal, but as examples, lets take a few peeks at some borderline off-the-wall fal events in other parts of the country. There’s Marlinton, West Virginia’s annual “Roadkill Cookoff.” every September and Raleigh, North Carolina’s insect-eating “BugFest.” Then there’s the World Championship Punkin’ Chunkin’ pumpkin throwing extravaganza in Bridgeville, Delaware, every November.

Evidently, it involves throwing “punkins.”

Anyway, you get the point. Autumn is clearly the right season for moderately odd celebrations.

Of course, Harvest Festivals, of one kind or another, have anchored the Autumn season in countless communities from the beginning of time. And yes, this would be a good time to re-watch “The Wicker Man,” a great movie that plays even better in the Fall.

To that end (still talking about films here), it’s also true that many movies, plays and books feature some of those colorfully described autumnal occasions, as in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” in which Ichabod Crane’s wild romp with the Headless Horseman begins at the big annual harvest party at the Van Tassels’ homestead.

Way to end a party.

Or what about the climax of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” in which Jem and Scout attend the Maycomb County “Ad Astra Per Aspera” agricultural pageant at the school, where the kids dress up as fruits, vegetables and pieces of pork? It goes on and on throughout all kinds of literature.

The point is, fall just wouldn’t be fall without a good fall festival of some sort. Or a pumpkin patch. Or a corn maze.

Or an art show filled with paper-mache skeletons and fake cupcakes that look like they want to eat people as much as people usually want to eat cupcakes.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most interesting festivals, fairs, gatherings and events to celebrate the beauty, the changing weather, and general all-around weirdness of autumn.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) — Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

ALL HALLOWS ART FEST (Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) — Halloween fans come to Petaluma literally from all over the country for the annual, one-of-a-kind All Hallows Art Fest, an eye-popping, delightfully macabre showcase of hand-crafted Halloween-themed art, decorations and collectibles by some of the most renowned artists in the field. Everything from whimsical skeletons to gorgeous gothic jewelry will be on display and for sale. The line begins forming before sunrise, and some participating artists see their entire supply sell out in the first hour. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Avenue. Admission is $5 at the door. Visit the website at Halloweenfolkartsociety.com, or read Stephanie Sherratt’s blog at Allhallowsartfest.blogspot.com.