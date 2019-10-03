A bold new direction for Petaluma Shakespeare

After four seasons of staging mostly light-hearted comedies by Shakespeare, the Petaluma Shakespeare Company is finally taking a walk on the dark side. The chosen play this year is the tragedy “Macbeth,” opening Oct. 10 at the Phoenix Theater. Prepare yourselves. As one of the play’s many famous lines warns, “Something wicked this way comes.”

Petaluma Shakespeare Company formed in 2015, staging its first abridged play, or “pocket production,” Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” in 2016. The following year the nonprofit company mounted “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and the somewhat comedic history “Henry IV, Part One.” In 2018, the play was “All’s Well That Ends Well.” PSC’s artistic director is Kristina Wenz, with operations managed by Jennifer March. To foster the next generation of theater artists, the company also offers a youth program. For the last two years, the company has offered it’s run for free, staging their shows outdoors at the Foundry Wharf. This year, while the company continues its mission of offering free Shakespeare, staging one no-ticket performance of “Macbeth” at the Foundry Wharf, the other performances will be presented indoors at the Phoenix Theater, with a small ticket charge of $10.

To direct “Macbeth,” the company has selected Shakespeare scholar and theater veteran John Langdon. He and his wife Karen settled in Petaluma two years ago after several years in the United Kingdom, where Langdon earned masters and doctorate degrees at the Shakespeare Institute, a satellite campus of the University of Birmingham located at Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. He wrote his doctoral thesis on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” his favorite Shakespeare play.

Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Langdon did his undergraduate work at Harvard before becoming a professional actor. He has belonged to Actors Equity, the stage actor’s union, for more than two decades. He has also taught acting for many years.

Langdon’s current passion is directing.

“The Petaluma Shakespeare Company has welcomed me aboard,” he said.

This production of “Macbeth” was cut by Langdon to make it more manageable for a reduced cast — four adult actors and one child — as well as making it more portable for taking to schools, a key part of the company’s mission.

“Even though it’s Shakespeare’s shortest tragedy,” Langdon said, “we still had to cut it deeply,”

The play, in this version, runs about an hour and forty minutes.

Although it’s titled “Macbeth,” the most fascinating character in the story remains Lady Macbeth, who at one point chastises her husband for being “too full of the milk of human kindness” to seize power. “Screw your courage to the sticking-place,” she assures him, “and we’ll not fail.”

In lines that still chill the blood, Lady Macbeth berates her husband for hesitating to kill the lawful king.

“I have given suck and know

How tender ‘tis to love the babe that milks me;

I would, while it was smiling in my face,

Have plucked my nipple from his boneless gums

And dashed the brains out, had I so sworn

As you have done to this.”

Later, of course, when she and her husband’s sins begin to catch up with them, she stares madly at her hands and utters the legendary lines, “Out, damned spot! Out, I say!”