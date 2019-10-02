Out and About in Petaluma: ‘Horses,’ trucks and ‘Thieves’

‘THE GOOD THIEVES’

Author Katherine Rundell (“Rooftoppers,” “Cartwheeling in Thunderstorms”) appears at Copperfield’s Books on Thursday, Oct. 3, 4 p.m., to read from her new book, “The Good Thieves.” This one follows Vita Marlowe, a young girl from England who teams up with a pickpocket to win back her grandfather’s beloved family home from mobsters. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘THEY SHOOT HORSES,

DON’T THEY?’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with the 50th anniversary of Sydney Pollack’s 1969 “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” a comically dark and engaging dance marathon drama based on true events from the Depression-era 1930s. As desperate contestants attempt to stay on their feet for 1200 hours, they conspire and compete to win a $1500 cash prize in a brutal dance marathon. The film earned nine Academy Award nominations, with nods to Sydney Pollack for Best Director and Jane Fonda for Best Actress, and Gig Young, who won for Best Supporting Actor. Bruce Dern, Susannah York and Red Buttons also star. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

WHISKERINO!

The 61st annual Petaluma Whiskerino will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Phoenix Theater. Free to attend, the annual crowd-pleaser is an eye-popping showcase of elaborately coifed beards and mustaches in a celebration of hirsute ornamentation and over-the-top facial hair architecture. The Phoenix Theater, 21 Washington St. 2-5 p.m. No cover. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

TRUCK-A-PALOOZA

& PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Kids like trucks. Actually, adults like trucks too, and everybody (well, almost everybody) likes pancakes. Valley Vista Elementary School’s inaugural Truck-a-Palooza is an interactive, family-friendly experience in which kids and adults can learn about – and climb all around on – a whole bunch of construction trucks, fire trucks, police cars and other vehicles. Open to the public, the event is free, but if you’d like a hot pancake breakfast to give you energy for all that truck-hopping, that’ll be $10. The totally amazing sounding event is Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 730 N. Webster St.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

LIVE ON THE LAWN

An afternoon of live music, dancing and community fun, Petaluma Parks & Recreation present the first Live on the Lawn, with music by Fog Holler and the Petaluma High School Jazz Band. There will be food trucks and activities for kids, all on the lawn at Petaluma City Hall. Sunday, October 13, from noon to 3 p.m. 11 English St.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING:

WETLANDS ALLIANCE

The October gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club features a presentation by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, and a discussion of the various ecological programs and projects of the local organization. Monday, Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S, Petaluma Blvd. Free and open to the public.