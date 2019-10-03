Petaluma Profile: Domenica Giovanannini

Domenica Giovannini is a young entrepreneur whose career goal is to help government do a better job communicating public health issues to marginalized populations.

By day, the lifelong Petaluma resident works on marketing and communications for Permit Sonoma, Sonoma County’s consolidated land use planning and development permitting agency, where land development or construction taking place in unincorporated areas of the county is reviewed, permitted, and inspected.

As the sun begins to set, however, she returns to her other job — running the solo marketing-communications consultancy, MaberMe, in Petaluma. The name comes from “maber,” an Amharic word she picked up while doing advocacy and research in Ethiopia as part of her graduate work.

It means “working together with passion.”

MaberMe Inc. focuses on the nonprofit, government, and social-enterprise sectors, providing services in the areas of social marketing and communications. Giovannini opened for business in 2013.

“I had accrued years of experience working in the public sector and had many theories on how to develop communities via effective marketing and communication,” she said. “Coupled with seven years of working with public and private companies developing social marketing and outreach strategies, I was ready to create a marketing culture shift.”

To spread her vision, Giovannini produces a radio show every other Tuesday on Petaluma Access, KPCA FM, where she speaks with the goal of helping others build their dream businesses. Recent topics have included a minimum wage increase, nationalism vs. patriotism, and the economic and political divide in the US. She brings substantial research to the show, creating a true business-to-business forum. Past broadcasts can be accessed on her personal website, Domenica.ninja.

Even though all her current clients are outside Petaluma, she chose to keep the MaberMe office in Petaluma because it is her home and she wants to contribute to the city’s small-business culture. At the same time, she feels it is hard being a small business in Petaluma, citing as evidence the high turnover of commercial property.

“Support for small businesses in Petaluma could be improved,” she said.

MaberMe shares office space with Mitchell Altieri, a Petaluma-based director of horror movies.

“We literally have a line down the middle of the floor, his space and mine,” she said with a smile.

Although Giovannini specializes in a niche area, marketing communications for government entities engaged in public health, she has many insights into marketing in general. She says marketing is hard for small businesses because they need to invest in help but usually aren’t clear about specific needs nor how to find a consultant who can deliver results.

“I feel face-to-face meetings with several consulting candidates is the key,” she said. “Don’t just look at their websites. Does the consultant align with you and your goal?”

Giovannini believes the most common misconception about marketing is that it is the same as sales. Another mistake is to define it too narrowly, thus devaluing it.

“Many people think it’s just the website,” she said.

Giovannini views marketing as wide-ranging support for a business or enterprise that identifies areas for improvement, then brings in the right skills and resources as needed. Accordingly, a special feature of MaberMe is the Circle of Experts, local professionals in varied fields to whom she can refer her clients. The circle includes an attorney, a copywriter, an accountant, a digital marketer, a photographer and others.