‘Coco,’ Corn Maze and ‘Live on the Lawn’

From time-honored traditions like the Petaluma Corn Maze and Oktoberfest at Hermann Sons Hall to newer offering like City Hall’s Live on the Lawn and the big Pumpkin Nights extravaganza in Santa Rosa, there is no shortage of events, activities, festivals and fun-things-to-do to clebrate and enjoy the fall season in Petaluma and beyond. Here’s a roundup of some of the highlights.

‘COCO’ AT THE MUSEUM (Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.) — The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum concludes its Family Movie Night series with a screening of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” in which a young guitar enthusiast, on Dia De Los Muertos, travels to the Land of the Dead to solve a longtime family mystery. There will be concessions and (of course) popcorn for sale, but admission is free for this family friendly event. On the movie will be 20 Fourth St. PetalumaMuseum.com.

McCLELLAND’S DAIRY AND PUMPKIN PATCH (Open through Oct. 27, (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) — Another popular seasonal attraction sees Petaluma’s McClelland Dairy transformed into a Halloween- themed amusement park, complete with hay rides through a Haunted Forest, a working dairy farm with activities for kids, hay maze, tire swings, peddle race track, inflatable slides, food shack and more. 6475 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. There is a charge for some activities. McClellandsDairy.com.

LIVE ON THE LAWN (Sunday, Oct. 13, noon-3 p.m.) — An afternoon of live music, dancing and community fun, as Petaluma Parks & Recreation presents the first-ever Live on the Lawn, with music by Fog Holler and the Petaluma High School Jazz Band. There will be food trucks and activities for kids, all on the lawn at Petaluma City Hall. 11 English St.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) — Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

PUMPKIN NIGHTS (Thursday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 3) — The magic of the season (Halloween season) comes to life in a spectacular way with the massive, immersive touring show known as Pumpkin Nights, taking place for 23 days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Described as a magical, multi-sensory, walk-through world featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins (real and artificial), Pumpkin Nights includes seven distinct Pumpkin Lands, each with its own guide (called Festive Spirits or Land Guardians), who lead visitors on a quest to preserve and protect the power of Halloween. Or something. The adventure includes a Pumpkin Passage (a tunnel of pumpkins lined with 600 jack-o-lanterns) taking questers to areas titled The Forbidden Pumpkin City, Monster Mash, Great Pumpkin Hall, Maravilla Lane, Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef, The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, and Pumpkin Central. That last one is home to an ongoing pumpkin-themed party with movies, bounce houses, a live fire show and more. Daily from 5:30-10:30 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets $16-$20,, kids 3 and under are free. PumpkinNights.com.