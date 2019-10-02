Your Weekend: Marian Call, the Human Experience, aebelskivers, and ‘Clue’

THURSDAY

CHRIS KING AND THE GUTTERBALLS

Chris King and the Gutterballs serve up some seriously catchy, decidedly indie-edged, slightly twangy, lyrically rich and bouncy rock ‘n roll, at the Big Easy. It’s a benefit for the Crohn’s Disease Foundation. 8 p.m. $5 donation. 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

THE HUMAN EXPERIENCE

Electronic composer/musician David Block’s creativity is so expansive and ambitious it makes sense that he calls it (and himself, while performing it) The Human Experience. Though known for his enigmatic solo performances, his appearance at the Mystic Theatre will include his live band Gone Gone Beyond. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $15. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

JOE VALLEY BAND

Laidback, fun, and even pretty funny. The Joe Valley Band brings country-tinged cowboy rock to Rosen’s 256 North, beginning 8:30 p.m. 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 256North.com.

SATURDAY

AEBLESKIVER BREAKFAST

It’s aebleskiver time in Penngrove. From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Penngrove Community Church (9970 Oak St., in Penngrove), the delicious Danish delicacies known as “aebleskivers” (round, browned balls of delight, topped with powdered sugar and jam), will be served up with sausage, orange juice and coffee. In a tradition dating back to 1898 when the church was built, the annual breakfast is a fundraiser to assist in repairs and upkeep on the historic building. For information call 795-5919 or email pccoffice@penngrovechurch.org.

WHEELY FUN DAY

For the fourth year, United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay teams up with the Petaluma Kiwanis Club to present Wheely Fun Day. Held at Cypress School, 3880 Cypress Dr., it’s a morning and afternoon filled with wheel-related activities promoting health, wellness and community engagement. There will be a flat, paved course perfect for challenging your skills on skateboards, scooter, bicycles, unicycles or what-have-you (Wait, how many wheels does a what-have-you have?), with chances to win bikes, skateboards and other cool prizes. Lunch is provided by the Kiwanis Club. WheelyFunDay.com.

MARIAN CALL

A certified “Geek culture” internet celebrity, Marian Call, of Juneau, Alaska, has risen to popularity through masterful use of social media and wildly powerful YouTube videos. The effervescent singer-songwriter has produced 10 CDs over the last 12 years, and has built a huge following with what fans call her infectious “acoustic joy jazz.” Call’s cleverly written songs are uniquely vivid, warm, whimsical and engaging, as one would expect from someone who says her primary creative influences as Joni Mitchell, They Might Be Giants and Dr. Seuss. This benefit concert at the Mystic Theatre will include brief talks from experts representing the national organizations Solve ME/CFS Initiative, the Bateman Home Center and Open Medicine Foundation. Mystic Theater fundraiser, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. $20. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

TIM CURRY IN ‘CLUE’

Inspired by the crime-solving board game, 1985’s “Clue,” featuring all three alternative endings, will be screened at Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 as part of its popular Flashback Cinema series. The film, with Tim Curry as the panic-stricken butler Wadsworth, features Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Martin Mull as Colonel Mustard, Leslie Ann Warren as Ms. Scarlett, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock and Michael McKean as Mr. Green. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film screens at the same times on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cinemawest.com.