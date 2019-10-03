Helping Out: Chilly Billy Fun Run and other fundraisers

The Argus-Courier’s calendar of fundraising events invites you to submit the details of any upcoming benefits that either assist locally-based nonprofits and/or Petalumans in need, or will take place in Petaluma. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer event or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com, Please allow at least two weeks advance notice, and more is better.

14th CHILLY BILLY FUN RUN –

Hot Rod, Bike Show and Swap Meet

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Saturday, Oct. 5, Run at 10:30 a.m., event at 11:30 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Rip City Riders once again present their annual hot rod, motorcycle show and swap meet at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, which begins with the Chilly Billy Memorial Fun Run beginning at Sonoma County Harley Davidson in Cotati, at 10:30 p.m. The ride ends at the fairgrounds, where a massive chicken barbecue will be taking place starting at 11:30 a.m., with numerous garage sale vendors and raffles. There will be live music with the Jimmy Z Band, Wild Mint and the Rock ‘n Roll Rhythm Revue. The event benefits the Polly Klaas Foundation. Admission into the fairgrounds is free. Signups for the run ($25 per hot rod or motorcycle) begin at 8 a.m. in Cotati (7601 Redwood Dr.).

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Rip City Riders California are an ever-growing assemblage of folks united by their enthusiasm and affection for motorcycles. A nonprofit group unaffiliated with any other clubs or organizations, the Riders were formed to present and encourage a positive image for motorcycle enthusiasts. The group’s mission is to benefit Marin and Sonoma counties by raising money and making donations to support those in need throughout the North Bay. RipCityRiders.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The first 500 to sign in for the Fun Run receive special Chilly Billy Fun Run pins.

CRUISIN’ NORTH CAR SHOW FOR A CAUSE – Alzheimer’s Association

Plaza North Shopping Center

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? All kinds of cool cars from classic to hot rods will be on display in this massive exhibitions of automotive show-offery, sponsored by the Cruisin’ North auto club. . Prizes given to the most outstanding vehicles in a variety of categories. Free to the public, car owners’ entry fees support the Alzheimer’s Association. Additonally, there will be food, raffles, vendors and live music.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The nonprofit’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. ALZ.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Car owners receive a T-shirt and trophies will be awarded in the following classes: Pre-1954, Tri-5 1955-1957, 1958-1969, 1970-1979, Muscle Cars, Rat Rods, Low Riders, Trucks, Under Construction, Foreign with American Drive Train, Best in Show and Club Participation. Check-in time is 8 a.m., and pre-registration is required at CrusinNorth.com.

4th ANNUAL OCTOBEER FEST – Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Monday, Oct. 14, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? With live music by The Renovators, this annual fundraiser features a Bavarian-style dinner with dessert, games and raffles (including a “wine pull”) and two punch-boards with prizes. Beer available for purchase.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation was founded in remembrance of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old Petaluma boy who passed away after a tragic accident in 2012. Trevor touched many lives in the Petaluma community with his vibrant personality, amazing ability to make everyone feel included, his never give up attitude and his infectious smile. The foundation’s primary mission is to support Petaluma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education. The Foundation has, through fundraisers such as this one, been able to award financial assistance to several local organizations, including the Petaluma Little League, the Casa Grande High School LaCrosse, Athletic Edge Fall Baseball, Home Runs for Humanity, and Cinnabar Youth Repertory Theater. TrevorSmithFoundation.com.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Tickets are $30 until October 10, and $40 after or at the door. Tickets available on EventBrite, through the Trevor Smith Foundation website (TrevorSmithFoundation.com) or at the door. Laguntas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd.