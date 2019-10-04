Millennials Talk Cinema: Tear-jerking ‘Judy,” adorable ‘Abominable’

Two movies with one-word titles were quietly slipped into cineplexes last weekend.

One, the animated “Abominable,” from Universal and Dreamworks, is the magical tale of kids who risk everything to return a lost creature (a yeti, with possible genetic connections to Toothless, from Dreamworks’ “How to Train Your Dragon” series) to its home on Mount Everest. It was directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman, and was last weekend’s No. 1 box office earner. The other new release, “Judy,” from director Rupert Goold, goes way over the rainbow to share the bittersweet last hoorahs of screen legend Judy Garland.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these two new films.

‘JUDY’ (PG-13)

Anderson Templeton

If Renee Zellweger doesn’t get an Oscar for her performance in “Judy” then I’m gonna flip a table.

“Judy” is a slice-of-life biopic, following a forty-six year old Judy Garland as she navigates depression, debt, motherhood and drug addiction, all while performing on stage in London.

Zellweger delivers a beautifully vulnerable yet fierce performance, proving that she has truly mastered the art of transformation. And man, when she sings, you can see every emotion on her face, and feel every ounce of joy or pain right along with her. It’s simultaneously beautiful and painful to watch, because of how real it feels.

Renee isn’t acting, she’s being Judy Garland.

If you’ve ever seen footage of Judy at this time of her life, you’ll see that Zellweger captures all of Garland’s mannerisms both physically and vocally. It’s incredible.

Overall, “Judy” left me thinking about how much someone is willing to sacrifice in order to live their dream, as well as giving me an understanding of what child stars go through to achieve that dream. If you want to experience a hard yet beautiful film that will most likely take the Oscars by storm, then “Judy” is it.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Crying Face]

‘ABOMINABLE’ (PG)

Alexa Chipman

Some films are so extraordinary that you want to watch them over and over.

“Abominable” is irrevocably on that list.

There I was, sitting in the theater, telling myself, “I’m not going to cry” (spoiler alert: I did), while the story swept through billowing clouds of flowers, heart-wrenching violin music, and a giant fluffy Yeti that I wanted to take home with me.

Nicknamed “Everest,” the gentle magical creature escapes his human captors and is discovered by a lonely girl (Yi, voiced by Chloe Bennet) who cannot resist the yeti’s child-like, terrified expression. Yi is determined to protect him, and they set off on a madcap, fantastical adventure to taake him back to the Himalayas.

The animation is softly realistic, with otherworldly beauty. It has an imaginative innocence to it, even during otherwise frightening action sequences. To be honest, this film just made me feel happy.

There is an especially moving visual when Yi stands on a stone arm of the Leshan Giant Buddha, playing the violin in honor of her father, who had passed away. The yeti’s magic is activated through her music, sending a cascade of blossoms into the sunlight.

I am getting tears in my eyes just thinking about that scene.

An accidental addition to the team is Jin (voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who appears to be only interested in his social media status. It is common for Generation Z to be mocked for similar behavior, but he demonstrates that when life gets serious, they are ready to step up and do whatever is necessary to help family and friends. I appreciate that the writers gave him a real arc to be proud of.

“Abominable” has touches of slapstick humor, while maintaining a deep sense of wistful hope that will speak to older members of the audience. Bring the whole family on this captivating journey.

I do have one warning: this movie will make you crave steamed pork buns.

[Suggested Emojis: Double Thumbs Up]