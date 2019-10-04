Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘Wetlands’ rises to top of bestseller list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Sept. 23 - Sept. 29, 2019

The No. 1 bestselling Fiction and Nonfiction Book in Petaluma is Marian Parker and John Shribbs’ “Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide” (up from No. 4 the previous week), the immensely popular guidebook that has been glued to the Top 10 List since it was released a couple of months ago. As gift-giving season approaches, don’t be surprised if this one stays on the list, as the book – filled with pictures and pithy descriptions of the birds, plant and animals who live in and around Shollenberger Park – proves to be the perfect holiday present of proud Petalumans.

Similarly, Robert Stone’s “Day Hikes Around Sonoma County” (No. 8) gives locals an extra dose of information and exposition when they step outside onto the trails and backroads of Sonoma County and Petaluma. The No. 2 title on the list is bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “The Water Dancer.” Oprah Winfrey’s pick for the book of the month is a magical tale of a young man with mystical transportational powers who escapes from slavery in 19th Century Virginia, and is recruited by the Underground Railroad to use his abilities in helping others make their way to freedom. In the No. 3 spot is Demi Moore’s new memoir “Inside Out.”

On the Kids and Young Adults list, meanwhile, last week’s No. 2 title, Sydney Smith’s “Small in the City,” takes a big step into the No. 1 spot, just ahead of Raina Telgemeir’s “Guts” (No. 2) and Kate M. Williams’ “Babysitters Coven.” The latter, packed with references to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and other supernatural teenage touch points, is new to the bestseller list. Also new is the collection “Life Is Short and Then You Die,” a cleverly titled assortment of short murder fiction from the likes of R.L. Stine, Kelley Armstrong, Rachel Vincent and Caleb Roehrig, edited by Armstrong.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by Marian Parker and John Shribbs

2. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehisi Coates

3. ‘Inside Out,’ written by Demi Moore

4. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

5. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

6. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

7. ‘How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems,’ by Randall Munroe

8. ‘Day Hikes Around Sonoma County,’ edited by Robert Stone

9. ‘Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘White Fragility,’ by Robin DiAngelo

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Small in the City,’ written by Sydney Smith

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

3. ‘Babysitters Coven,’ by Kate M. Williams

4. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

5. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Scythe,’ written by Neil Shusterman

6. ‘This Was Our Pact,’ by Ryan Andrews

7. ‘Life Is Short and Then You Die,’ edited by Kelley Armstrong

8. ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ written by Dana Alison Levy

9. ‘Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow,’ by Jessica Townsend

10. ‘Boy-Crazy Stacey (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #7),’ by Ann M. Martin

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)