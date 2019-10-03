Historic Bars of Petaluma: Twin Oaks Roadhouse

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 3, 2019, 12:01AM

THE WATERING HOLES OF PETALUMA

This is the first in a five-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part two, running next week, we take a visit to the little tucked-away sports bar at Petaluma’s AMF Boulevard Lanes Bowling Alley.

It’s just after 5 p.m. on a windy Friday evening, and Twin Oaks Roadhouse is starting to get busy. The music is playing on the upscale juke box, platters of food are being carried through the room, when through the chatter of conversation cuts the instantly identifiable voice of John Debernardi.

“I died in this place once, right here, for real,” he is telling me. “They called the coroner, pronounced me dead, put me a body bag and everything. But I wasn’t all the way dead, I guess … so here I am today. And that’s the truth.”

Debernardi is the quintessential “local character,” long ago nicknamed The Mayor of Penngrove, and a popular regular at Penngrove’s storied Twin Oaks Roadhouse (formerly Twin Oaks Tavern). He’s one of many such storytellers who make the place a stop on their daily routine dropping in at Penngrove’s various watering holes. At the invitation of General Manager Chris Smith, Debernardi has just relocated from his favorite spot at the bar and slid into a booth near the window, where Smith and I have been chatting.

“There’s the highway, there it is all right,” Debernardi says, nodding toward the road just beyond the parking lot. “I know that road like I know anything. I’ve walked that road a million times, every inch. I’ve lived here my whole life, right here in Penngrove, and I still remember when that was a two-lane road, and every car that traveled it pulled in here for a drink.” After a pause, he points across the room and adds, “That’s where I died, right over there.”

Debernardi speaks in a remarkably musical rasp, his words a roller-coastering collision of consonants and vowels that sometimes requires interpretation from Smith, whose appreciation for the honorary elder statesman of Twin Oaks is evident.

“That’s one of John’s best stories,” Smith notes, offering the Cliff’s Notes version: It was Debernardi birthday, he had perhaps one too many shots of Jack Daniels, unconsciousness followed, then presumed death, then the aforementioned coroner and the body bag, plus some very surprised patrons when the corpse in the bag appeared to suddenly start breathing again.

“The coroner said, ‘This man’s not dead!’” laughs Debernardi. “And I guess he was right, because like I said, here I am and I’ve been here ever since.” Asked when that was, Debernardi grins, tap-taps his Budweiser bottle on the table for emphasis and says, “Oh, sometime in the ‘70s.”

Or maybe he actually said, “Sometime in my 70s.”

It’s a little hard to tell.

The Twin Oaks has been a gathering spot for local folks like Debernardi for almost 100 years, built in 1924 and acquired by the Bottarini family in 1938. The Bottarinis operated numerous businesses on the property, including Bottarini and Sons, a milk operation founded in the late 1940s. Early on, the family lived on the right-hand side of the building, where the pool table and kitchen are today. Over the years, the place has seen numerous remodels and waves of different types of clientele, from local ranchers and cowboys, to motorcycle riders, to honky-tonk fans and line-dancers. In 2013, the place was purchased by Sheila Groves, who previous to that was best known as the music booker for the Mystic Theatre, Napa’s Uptown Theatre, and others (also appearing as an acclaimed actor on local stages). After guiding the Twin Oaks in the direction of becoming a popular music destination, booking more and more bands and introducing things like computers and modern cash registers, Groves sold the place to Dean Biersch, owner of Hopmonk Taverns in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Novato, in late 2015.

“One of the first things we did was get rid of the drop ceiling and expose those great old wooden beams,” says Smith, pointing up to the overhead structure of the building. “We redid the back area, too, and it’s beautiful now. We did a few other renovations and improvements, but our main goal has been to transform the place from a 21-and-over kind of spot into a somewhat more friendly environment known for its food and comfortable atmosphere. At the same time, there is a history here, and we love it, and don’t want that to change either.”

For the first six-months that Smith worked at the Twin Oaks following Biersch’s acquisition of the iconic establishment, there were very few people under the age of 50 walking through the door, most of them regulars.

“Which was great,” Smith says. “The regulars are the foundation of this place. People like Johnnie, who have the stories of all the things that have happened here over the decades, we know they are as important as the actual building. But Dean wanted to expand the scope a bit, to have a further reach beyond just that older crowd, while still focusing on taking care of our longtime regulars.” He nods in the direction of a table about 12 feet away, where the age of the patrons ranges from late teenagers to early senior citizens. “We’re finally seeing more of that in here, and the food is a big part of the draw,” Smith says, “but the main thing is to create an environment where everyone feels wanted.”

Smith goes on to say that, last year, when he and some of the Twin Oaks regulars learned that Debernardi had never attended a Giants game at AT&T Park, they took him to a day game. He brought along a large sign identifying himself as “The Mayor of Penngrove,” and drew the attention of several onlookers and even a news camera crew.

“That was a good day,” laughs Smith.

Asked if there are any bits of décor in the roadhouse that survived the renovation, something he knew could never be lost, Smith points to the mounted jackalope head on the wall above the bar.

“The jackalope has been here forever,” he says, turning to point to another set of icons on the wall across the room. “And those cowboy paintings, they’ve been a part of the Twin Oaks for a long time, too. We’d never dream of losing those.”

But speaking of losing things.

“Johnnie, tell us about the time you lost that lottery scratcher in here,” Smith says, grinning at Debernardi.

“Oh, you want to know that?” the old-timer replies, snapping back into storyteller mode. “Well, I bought some scratchers, and I won a thousand dollars, but then I went home and left all the scratchers on the bar.” He points to the spot. “Right there, right on the bar. Then I went home and went to sleep. Well, at two in the morning I suddenly thought, ‘Where’s my scratcher?’ I came back in here, but it was closed, and they told me they’d thrown away all the scratchers I left on the bar. So I went out to the dumpster, climbed in, and before long, I fell asleep. Right there in the dumpster.”

“He didn’t wake up till the garbage truck arrived in the morning, and had the dumpster lifted halfway into the air, just about ready to dump Johnnie into the truck,” Smith picks up the tale. “The guy driving the truck suddenly saw Johnnie’s head pop up and he stopped just in time.”

“Well, I found my scratcher, and I sent it in for my thousand dollars,” Debernardi says, “and I got back a letter saying that I owed the state $999 in back taxes, and they’d be sending me a check for $1 right away. I wrote ‘em back and said, ‘You can keep that dollar bill.’ That’s what I said. You just keep it.”

With a weathered smile and another tap-tap of his beer bottle, he adds, “And that’s the truth.”

