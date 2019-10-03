Historic Bars of Petaluma: Twin Oaks Roadhouse

This is the first in a five-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part two, running next week, we take a visit to the little tucked-away sports bar at Petaluma’s AMF Boulevard Lanes Bowling Alley.

It’s just after 5 p.m. on a windy Friday evening, and Twin Oaks Roadhouse is starting to get busy. The music is playing on the upscale juke box, platters of food are being carried through the room, when through the chatter of conversation cuts the instantly identifiable voice of John Debernardi.

“I died in this place once, right here, for real,” he is telling me. “They called the coroner, pronounced me dead, put me a body bag and everything. But I wasn’t all the way dead, I guess … so here I am today. And that’s the truth.”

Debernardi is the quintessential “local character,” long ago nicknamed The Mayor of Penngrove, and a popular regular at Penngrove’s storied Twin Oaks Roadhouse (formerly Twin Oaks Tavern). He’s one of many such storytellers who make the place a stop on their daily routine dropping in at Penngrove’s various watering holes. At the invitation of General Manager Chris Smith, Debernardi has just relocated from his favorite spot at the bar and slid into a booth near the window, where Smith and I have been chatting.

“There’s the highway, there it is all right,” Debernardi says, nodding toward the road just beyond the parking lot. “I know that road like I know anything. I’ve walked that road a million times, every inch. I’ve lived here my whole life, right here in Penngrove, and I still remember when that was a two-lane road, and every car that traveled it pulled in here for a drink.” After a pause, he points across the room and adds, “That’s where I died, right over there.”

Debernardi speaks in a remarkably musical rasp, his words a roller-coastering collision of consonants and vowels that sometimes requires interpretation from Smith, whose appreciation for the honorary elder statesman of Twin Oaks is evident.

“That’s one of John’s best stories,” Smith notes, offering the Cliff’s Notes version: It was Debernardi birthday, he had perhaps one too many shots of Jack Daniels, unconsciousness followed, then presumed death, then the aforementioned coroner and the body bag, plus some very surprised patrons when the corpse in the bag appeared to suddenly start breathing again.

“The coroner said, ‘This man’s not dead!’” laughs Debernardi. “And I guess he was right, because like I said, here I am and I’ve been here ever since.” Asked when that was, Debernardi grins, tap-taps his Budweiser bottle on the table for emphasis and says, “Oh, sometime in the ‘70s.”

Or maybe he actually said, “Sometime in my 70s.”

It’s a little hard to tell.

The Twin Oaks has been a gathering spot for local folks like Debernardi for almost 100 years, built in 1924 and acquired by the Bottarini family in 1938. The Bottarinis operated numerous businesses on the property, including Bottarini and Sons, a milk operation founded in the late 1940s. Early on, the family lived on the right-hand side of the building, where the pool table and kitchen are today. Over the years, the place has seen numerous remodels and waves of different types of clientele, from local ranchers and cowboys, to motorcycle riders, to honky-tonk fans and line-dancers. In 2013, the place was purchased by Sheila Groves, who previous to that was best known as the music booker for the Mystic Theatre, Napa’s Uptown Theatre, and others (also appearing as an acclaimed actor on local stages). After guiding the Twin Oaks in the direction of becoming a popular music destination, booking more and more bands and introducing things like computers and modern cash registers, Groves sold the place to Dean Biersch, owner of Hopmonk Taverns in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Novato, in late 2015.