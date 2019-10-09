Out and About in Petaluma: Tolay Festival returns

TOLAY FALL FESTIVAL

For two weekends, Tolay Lake Regional Park will be home to the annual Tolay Fall Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The nature-based activities include hand- on educational experiences, such as the popular “Night time Creatures Barn,” the “Creepy Crawly Room” (where you can see scorpions and tarantulas lit by black light lamps), plus basketry demonstrations, flint knapping, acorn processing and other Alaguali cultural activities. Plenty of other games and things to do await, from hayrides and a pumpkin patch and a pumpkin seed spitting contest to archery, sack races, and a mind-boggling straw maze. 5869 Cannon Lane.

‘FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with a 2017 drama from director Paul McGuigan, featuring a glittering performance by Annette Bening. “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” tells the true story of Oscar-winning actor Gloria Grahame (perhaps best known as Ado Annie in “Oklahoma!” and Violet in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) in her final days, and her relationship with a much younger man in the UK in the 1970s. Wednesday, Oct. 16. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

2019 LUMAFEST/EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

LumaFest, SRJC’s annual family friendly community event, will once again take place on the community college’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. With booths and activities, live performances of all kinds, food and fun (all protected from the weather should rain be falling), LumaFest — this year incorporating a season-starting celebration of Dia De Los Muertos — is a first-rate way for local residents to explore the JC environment and experience exhibits and interactive games. Free to the public. Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LIVE ON THE LAWN

That’s “live,” rhyming with “thrive,” rather than “live” rhyming with “give.” An afternoon of live music, dancing and community fun, Petaluma Parks & Recreation present the first Live on the Lawn, with music by Fog Holler and the Petaluma High School Jazz Band. There will be food trucks and activities for kids, all on the lawn at Petaluma City Hall. Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. 11 English St.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING: WETLANDS ALLIANCE

The October gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club features a presentation by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, and a discussion of the various ecological programs and projects of the local organization. Monday, Oct. 14, 9:30 a.m. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. Free and open to the public.

HOW THE WEST WAS REALLY WON

Local historian and author William Gorenfeld (“Kearny’s Dragoons Out West”) will deliver a talk entitled “How the West Was Really Won in Northern California,” Monday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. The talk, timed to take place on Indigenous People’s Day, describes the historical facts and background of the US Army’s relentless efforts to remove and eradicate natives in Lake County and Mendocino County between the years of 1846 and 1870. There is no charge for this public event.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.