Your Weekend: Rising Appalachia, ‘Macbeth,’ Dead Again, and ‘Gremlins.’

THURSDAY

RISING APPALACHIA & RAYE ZARAGOZA

Founded more than twenty years ago by the gorgeously harmonizing sisters Leah and Chloe Smith, the genre-blending music act known as Rising Appalachia builds upon a bedrock of southern-based folk traditions with layers of globally-inspired styles and influences. Their haunting new album “Leylines” will be generously sampled when they appear at the Mystic Theatre this weekend, along with singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza, whose “In the River” was a viral touchstone in 2016, written in response standoff at Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on North Dakota. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) Tickets $28. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

DEAD AGAIN

Petaluma’s premiere purveyors of Grateful Dead tunes played in long, languorous sets crammed with danceable homages to the greatest jam band that ever lived. Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

‘LUNA GALE’

Peter and Karlie are teenage drug addicts accused of neglecting their baby. But when the child is awarded to Karlie’s mother, a family conflict is revealed that exposes a shadowy, secretive past. Critically acclaimed as powerful and arresting, Cinnabar Theater’s “Luna Gale,” by playwright Rebecca Gilman, is a heartbreaking contemporary tale of love and betrayal. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. Oct. 11-27, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. $20-$32. CinnabarTheater.com.

SATURDAY

‘MACBETH’

There’s this soldier named Macbeth. Bob Macbeth. Or maybe it’s Richard. Shakespeare never really said. Anyway, he’s Scottish and he meets these weird sisters who tell him he’s going to get a promotion and then … he does. Woah. Then the sisters tell Macbeth he’s going to be king so he tells his wife about it, and she gets real excited and tells Macbeth to just go ahead and kill the current king, since the weird sisters kind of gave him permission and everything. Then stuff happens, and all hell breaks loose. Blood is in-volved. Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents a stripped-down, six-actor adaptation of Shakespeare’s gory masterpiece. Catch it at the Phoenix Theater Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. $10. 201 E. Washington St. After the Phoenix run, “Macbeth” relocates to the Foundry Wharf for one final performance on Sunday at 8 p.m. That one’s free. Tell them the weird sisters sent you. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

THE BUZZ

This ’70s rock trio from Petaluma spell the band’s name “The BuzZ,” with that final capital letter standing out from the rest … which is pretty what these three guys do. Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FIREWHEEL

Rolling back to town is Firewheel, playing classic rock, country, Americana, and blues tunes with a twist that is all their own. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

SUNDAY

‘GREMLINS’

Next to, maybe, “The Muppet Movie,” Joe Dante’s “Gremlins” has to be the greatest puppet-infested film of all time. Real pre-CG puppets, playing really nasty (but kind of fun) gremlins who hatch from weird little furballs that explode from other gremlins whenever they get wet, and grow really scaly and mean when you feed them after midnight. Don’t get caught up in thinking about time-zones and the inherent silliness of the set-up. Presented as part of CinemaWest’s popular Flashback series, the classic 1984 horror-comedy-Christmas-puppet show is back on the big screen at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It screens again at the same times on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Cinemawest.com.

MISS MOONSHINE

This seven-piece alternative-folk band is made up of folks who met at Sonoma State University, when they all were majoring in jazz or classical music, depending. Playfully eclectic, the band’s vibrant instrumentation includes accordion, trumpet, mandolin, guitar, bass and percussion. Catch them at Twin Oaks Roadhouse’s Sunday barbecue and concert in the attractively designed backspace area. Twin Oaks Roadhouse. 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. 3 p.m. $10 for just the show, $25 for the show AND a barbecue dinner. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

FOG HOLLER/PHS JAZZ BAND

Petaluma’s own Parks & Recreation Department present an afternoon of live music, dancing and community fun, with music by Americana band Fog Holler and the Petaluma High School Jazz Band. There will be food trucks and activities for kids, all on the lawn at Petaluma City Hall. Sunday, Oct. 13, from noon to 3 p.m. 11 English St.