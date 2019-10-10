The Buzz: Awards and scholarships announced for local students and artists

Avery Glynn awarded horse show scholarship: The Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund has announced the recipients of the 2019 fund’s Washington International Horse Show Equitation Scholarship, and 14-year-old Avery Glynn, of Petaluma, is one of the three awardees. According to a communication from LMCF, “All three recipients are promising young riders who have demonstrated hard work, determination and talent.” Glynn attends Sonoma Academy. With the scholarship, the young equestrian will be participating in the Equitation Finals at the Washington International Horse Show in Washington, D.C. from Oct. 22-27. The event is a rigorous, three-phase competition (divided into Hunter, Jumper and Work-Off Rounds) taking place over two days.

Petaluma students honored at AAUW social: The American Association of University Women held its annual social on Sept. 15, at which a number of Petaluma students made presentations. A celebration of women leaders in the Petaluma community, the social was an opportunity for young scholarship winners to meet Petaluma mayor (and AAUW member) Teresa Barrett. Leticia Garcia Arango delivered a presentation describing her activities at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders in Maryland, an opportunity made possible through a scholarship from Petaluma’s AAUW branch. The previous year’s recipient, Lina Mendes, now a student at UCLA, was present to give an account of her experiences as a college student in Los Angeles. Both women attended Petaluma schools on their way to college. Additionally, local middle school girls, all recipients of scholarships to attend SSU’s Tech Trek match and science camp last summer, gave reports on what they learned and experienced at the annual STEM-themed camp.

Writers Joy Lanzendorfer and Nicole Irene Zimmerman win emerging Artist Awards from Creative Sonoma: Ten Sonoma County artists — five of them visual artists and five of them literary artists — were named winners of Creative Sonoma’s annual Discovered Awards for Emerging Artists. Joy Lanzendorfer of Petaluma and Nicole Irene Zimmerman of Penngrove, both winning in the Literary Arts category (the former for fiction, the latter for non-fiction) will receive $2500 stipends, and will have some of their work published in the catalog of the Museum of Sonoma County’s upcoming exhibition of emerging artists. The exhibit will open on Nov. 22. Petaluma’s Sean Marks was named as a runner-up, also in the Literary Arts category.

