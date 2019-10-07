Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Joker’ stilted, shallow and dangerous (but Phoenix is ‘transcendent’)

October 7, 2019, 12:11PM
Updated 6 hours ago

It would be no exaggeration to suggest that Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is (so far) the most controversial film of the year, and box-office hit besides. It’s a film that has so alarmed people that armed guards and no-bag policies are in place at many nationwide theaters (including here in Petaluma). Love it or hate it, “Joker” has instantly become a cultural lightning rod for conversation about the causes of violence, the stigmatization of mental illness, and questions of artistic freedom and social responsibility.

For that reason, we’re giving local reviewer Katie Wigglesworth a bit more space than usual to share he own views of “Joker.” And strap on your seatbelts, ‘cause this one’s gonna be a wild ride. Then stick around for Amber-Rose Reed’s review of the new Netflix/Stephen King science fiction/horror film “In the Tall Grass.”

‘JOKER’ (Rated R)

Katie Wigglesworth

The Joker is 100% cacao bakers chocolate — ridiculously dark and deeply bitter with a gunmetal aftertaste that cloys and chokes.

I have so many thoughts on this movie.

There isn’t a way to fully unpack my feelings in a simple manner, but I I’ll try to convey what I can. Let’s start with some positives before diving into the (spoiler) numerous negatives, and I’m going to strive to be less angry than constructive - but this movie really irked me.

The cinematography and color palette are stunning, balancing an evocative vibrancy with gritty steel tones to match suggestive moods and mental framing. The graphic match-transitions are particularly mesmerizing, succeeding in tying together the story in a hectic haze of visual disorientation. It’s brilliantly acted — Phoenix is blood-curdlingly transcendent as this iteration of the titular clown. Seriously, no matter your thoughts on the story itself, Phoenix is killing the performance from his first scene to his last. From a technical standpoint, this movie is really well put together.

But I kind of hate it.

And by kind of, I mean I absolutely detest it.

The general concept is something that initially intrigued me: how does a character like the Joker (the iconic villain from the “Batman” series of comics and movies) work in a more grounded context? What kind of life did they lead, and what path did they walk to become the “Joker” we know?

Deconstructive character studies are something I gobble up. It’s a darkly fascinating rabbit hole that other stories have lost themselves down since the dawn of language. Humans have always heeded the siren call of the twisty realms of “our darker nature.” It’s why we love stories that scare us, and gobble up the facts and fables of murderers and tragedies we are hopefully fortunate enough to be removed from. There’s a morbid, age-old fascination with that place in a person where humanity, like a mirror, breaks and warps into something both uncomfortably familiar and horrifyingly unrecognizable. It’s why, as kids, we creep down dark caves to find their secrets, lift up rocks to see what squirms underneath — daring each other and ourselves to go further, look longer, delve deeper.

So I get the disquieting appeal of all of this, I really do. It’s why I love horror and true crime.

But there’s something about this particular portrayal that feels muddled in a quietly dangerous way. A way that incidentally encourages the Joker’s ultimate retribution more often than it deters it.

Here’s the rub.

I’ve rarely thought you could humanize someone too much, but this movie manages to find that boundary for me, asking repeatedly for sympathy and proclaiming justification for its problematic protagonist more than it tends to counter with criticism or consequence. Repeatedly, we are shown how wronged Arthur Fleck (the character’s pre-Joker name) is by the world, how he’s owed after the traumatic, difficult, and brutal life he’s lived, without much focus on how these elements don’t excuse his dangerous descent.

I’m going to give Todd Phillips the benefit of the doubt and say he’s over-relying in the audience discerning that what Arthur is doing is wrong — because I know the majority understand this. But I’m going to be frank, there were times during the movie where it doesn’t seem like that is what “The Joker” is actually saying. Oh, I totally see how Phillips meant to tell that story, but the problem is — he didn’t, at least not well enough.

And that is a huge and very scary problem.

There is nothing in this movie I found even remotely funny, and yes, I know it wasn’t supposed to be. It’s horrific from start to finish — usually utilizing a grim inverse of traditional comic setups. My problem isn’t that the movie wasn’t funny, it’s that people still laughed during the screening I saw. And not just one or two “Wow, am I uncomfortable” chuckles. But multiple gales of giggles at things that were disgustingly and assuredly not funny.

And I adore dark comedy. But dark comedy sets out with a specific goal. It knows exactly what it’s provoking from you. “Joker” pokes around with a sharp stick hoping for a reaction. I just don’t think Phillips and the other filmmakers took the time to consider what reaction they might get back.

Because when you step back a bit, this isn’t simply a movie about how someone like the Joker exists. We spend a great deal of time being shown why it’s “understandable” that Arthur became this person. We are shown repeatedly how other people fail him, how everything bad is the result of someone else, and the resultant character arc is of someone finding themself in the sickest way — by setting fire to everyone in their path so that the world (and the victims) will finally know their pain. Repeatedly, his sadistic indulgences reward him, wending him further and further into a frenzy of revenge and retribution.

In an already muddy “message movie,” this is where things get even cringier.

Arthur Fleck’s downfall isn’t a downfall. He finds himself in the carnage, and the movie barely bats an eye at his rampant toxic behavior, giving little thought to the people he torments in his violent quest for attention — no matter who from or how he gets it.

This could have been an absolutely breathtaking psychological journey, but instead it’s stilted and hollow. In its endeavor to illustrate Arthur’s life through the lens of his deteriorating mental health and traumatic history, there’s a shadow statement I don’t know anyone realized they were making. The movie seems to say, “How could he end up any other way?” which is a disgustingly irresponsible statement to weave into a movie that deals with someone who becomes a mass murderer.

While the movie uses the shock appeal of mental instability, it doesn’t seem to understand what it’s talking about, or at least, its explanations, to me, are remarkably flimsy on the subject.

I could fill this newspaper with my may additional frustrations and thoughts about “Joker,” but I’ll leave off by saying the movie leans heavily on a series of events that largely feel contrived and unearned, relying on instilling panic and discomfort from difficult-to-watch sequences in place of genuine dramatic development. While Phoenix‘s performance is phenomenal and the technical construction of the movie is grimly gorgeous, “Joker.” on the whole, feels forced, and it leaves a rancid, nihilistic taste in the mouth.

As I’ve stated already, I don’t mind dark. I don’t mind uncomfortable. Hell, I devoured “Midsommar” and that movie is pure trauma-resolution nightmare fuel. But “Midsommar” has something darkly beautiful and meaningful to say underneath the brutality and pain. “Joker” is designed to be devoid of meaning. It’s bleak chaos, something to shock for the sake of shocking, with the potential to be fuel of a different kind, and I just can’t recommend it.

If you want a gritty character study about a difficult-to-palate protagonist (with or without charisma), there are better options than this out there. And in a climate where increasing acts of senseless brutality stain normalcy, I just don’t think we needed another stylized version of that.

Especially one this shallow.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Down, Angry Face]

‘IN THE TALL GRASS’ (NR)

Amber-Rose Reed

Director Vincenzo Natali (“Cube,” “Cypher,” “Splice”) has such great style. I think his work is beautiful and disturbing, and “In the Tall Grass” (a Netflix feature film based on the novella by Stephen King) is no exception. The film is beautifully shot. The colors are vivid, the darkness is creepy, and the way Natali utilizes the film’s setting is captivating, atmospheric, and helps to build tension. “In the Tall Grass” has a lot of atmosphere and tension.

What it doesn’t have is a lot of story.

The film centers on Becky (the wonderful Laysla De Oliveira), a pregnant woman traveling across country with her brother Cal (Avery Whitted), and Travis (Harrison Gilbertson), the father of her baby, who comes looking when Becky and Cal disappear. They, along with a creepy but sympathetic child, his terrified mother, and terrifying father (a zealous, scenery chewing Patrick Wilson, whom I loved), get trapped in the tall grass of the title. The deeper it gets, the murkier.

The more intense, the less convincing.

But what is convincing are the details.

The world of the tall grass, with its time loops and ancient knowledge rock and holes in space-time, is at its scariest when the mythology around it is entirely unexplained. Sound bounces around the field — and your speakers — and even when the characters stand still, they’re being moved.

It’s unsettling and engaging in a way some of the later scares aren’t.

Ultimately, “In the Tall Grass” is a creepy, entertaining watch for Halloween season.

It might put you off visiting the corn maze, though.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Jack-o-Lantern]

