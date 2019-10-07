Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Joker’ stilted, shallow and dangerous (but Phoenix is ‘transcendent’)

It would be no exaggeration to suggest that Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is (so far) the most controversial film of the year, and box-office hit besides. It’s a film that has so alarmed people that armed guards and no-bag policies are in place at many nationwide theaters (including here in Petaluma). Love it or hate it, “Joker” has instantly become a cultural lightning rod for conversation about the causes of violence, the stigmatization of mental illness, and questions of artistic freedom and social responsibility.

For that reason, we’re giving local reviewer Katie Wigglesworth a bit more space than usual to share he own views of “Joker.” And strap on your seatbelts, ‘cause this one’s gonna be a wild ride. Then stick around for Amber-Rose Reed’s review of the new Netflix/Stephen King science fiction/horror film “In the Tall Grass.”

‘JOKER’ (Rated R)

Katie Wigglesworth

The Joker is 100% cacao bakers chocolate — ridiculously dark and deeply bitter with a gunmetal aftertaste that cloys and chokes.

I have so many thoughts on this movie.

There isn’t a way to fully unpack my feelings in a simple manner, but I I’ll try to convey what I can. Let’s start with some positives before diving into the (spoiler) numerous negatives, and I’m going to strive to be less angry than constructive - but this movie really irked me.

The cinematography and color palette are stunning, balancing an evocative vibrancy with gritty steel tones to match suggestive moods and mental framing. The graphic match-transitions are particularly mesmerizing, succeeding in tying together the story in a hectic haze of visual disorientation. It’s brilliantly acted — Phoenix is blood-curdlingly transcendent as this iteration of the titular clown. Seriously, no matter your thoughts on the story itself, Phoenix is killing the performance from his first scene to his last. From a technical standpoint, this movie is really well put together.

But I kind of hate it.

And by kind of, I mean I absolutely detest it.

The general concept is something that initially intrigued me: how does a character like the Joker (the iconic villain from the “Batman” series of comics and movies) work in a more grounded context? What kind of life did they lead, and what path did they walk to become the “Joker” we know?

Deconstructive character studies are something I gobble up. It’s a darkly fascinating rabbit hole that other stories have lost themselves down since the dawn of language. Humans have always heeded the siren call of the twisty realms of “our darker nature.” It’s why we love stories that scare us, and gobble up the facts and fables of murderers and tragedies we are hopefully fortunate enough to be removed from. There’s a morbid, age-old fascination with that place in a person where humanity, like a mirror, breaks and warps into something both uncomfortably familiar and horrifyingly unrecognizable. It’s why, as kids, we creep down dark caves to find their secrets, lift up rocks to see what squirms underneath — daring each other and ourselves to go further, look longer, delve deeper.

So I get the disquieting appeal of all of this, I really do. It’s why I love horror and true crime.