SRJC’s Film Alliance cancels screening due to PG&E blackouts

XYXYX XYXYX
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 9, 2019, 10:53AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Due to the current Eastside Petaluma electricity blackouts, tonight’s planned screening of “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (part of the Petaluma Film Alliance Fall Film Series) has been cancelled. The entire Santa Rosa Junior College system, including the Petaluma campus where the film series takes place, is closed until power is restored. At this point, the next scheduled screening on Oct. 16, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” is expected to take place as planned. For information visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine