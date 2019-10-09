SRJC’s Film Alliance cancels screening due to PG&E blackouts

Due to the current Eastside Petaluma electricity blackouts, tonight’s planned screening of “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (part of the Petaluma Film Alliance Fall Film Series) has been cancelled. The entire Santa Rosa Junior College system, including the Petaluma campus where the film series takes place, is closed until power is restored. At this point, the next scheduled screening on Oct. 16, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” is expected to take place as planned. For information visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.