Out and About in Petaluma

2019 LUMAFEST/EL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS

LumaFest, SRJC’s annual family friendly community event, will once again take place on the community college’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. With booths and activities, live performances of all kinds, food and fun (all protected from the weather should rain be falling), LumaFest — this year incorporating a season-starting celebration of Dia De Los Muertos — is a first-rate way for local residents to explore the JC environment and experience exhibits and interactive games. Free to the public. Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

‘WE THE ANIMALS’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with Jeremiah Zagar’s ethereal coming-of-age drama set in Puerto Rico, telling the tale of three brothers caught in the abuse-tinged crossfires of their parents’ disintegrating marriage. Described as “haunting, frank, and intensely empathetic,” the 2018 film was critically acclaimed for Zagar’s uses of sound and cinematic effects to create a dreamlike atmosphere. “We the Animals” won the Innovator Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Wednesday, Oct. 23. The film screens at 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

VOLUNTEER ABROAD

Tina Hittenberger, a a professional orthoptist and private pilot who’s done volunteer work throughout the US, Mexico, Canada and Vietnam, will appear Saturday, Oct. 26, 10-1.m.-12 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, to deliver a talk titled “Volunteerism Abroad.” Sponsored by the Petaluma branch of the American Association of University Women, the talk will include Hittenberger’s story of her time with Los Medicos Voladores (The Flying Doctors), who visited remote villages to provide orthopedic braces for people with polio, scoliosis and spinal injuries. In Vietnam, she worked with the group Kids First, to provide artificial legs to victims of land mines. She’s also served amputees at the Special Olympics in Squaw Valley and the Vancouver Olympics. The presentation is designed to inspire others to volunteer abroad as well. Free. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

MEDITATION AND MINDFULNESS

A new four-week meditation series, Meditation, Mindfulness and More — designed to teach self-care tools and mood regulation techniques — will run Thursdays, Oct. 17, 24, 31, and Nov. 7 from 5-6pm at P.O.S.T. Wellness by Design, 224 A Weller Street. All are welcome. The workshop will be led by Rhonda Gerhard. Register online at meditation registration, or come early to the first class. Drop-ins are welcome any week of the series at the drop-in rate of $18.00, and a special four-classes-for-$40 deal available to those taking all classes. PostWellnessby Design.com.

FREE MEDICARE SEMINAR

Have questions about Medicare? On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1-3 p.m., the Village Network of Petaluma, in alliance with Senior Advocacy Service’ HICAP and the Petaluma Health Center, will present a free seminar at the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. The seminar will be presented by a state-certified counselor who is trained to provide up-to-date, unbiased information to the public. Reserve a seat by Oct. 17 by contacting Village Network of Petaluma at 776-6055 or by sending an email to into@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.