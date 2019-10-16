Fall Roundup: Canines in costume, pumpkins on pikes, and more

From time-honored traditions like the Petaluma Corn Maze and downtown Petaluma’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail to newer offerings like Shollenberger’s Hounds For Huntington’s Dog Costume Contest and the big Pumpkin Nights extravaganza in Santa Rosa, there is no shortage of events, activities, festivals and fun-things-to-do to celebrate and enjoy the fall season in Petaluma and beyond.

Here’s a roundup of some of the highlights.

HOUNDS FOR HUNTINGTON’S (Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.) – The inaugural Hounds for Huntington’s doggie costume competition takes place at Shollenberger Park, where your dog is invited to show their best Halloween costumes as a fund-raiser to fight Huntington’s Disease. Dress up your doggie and take a walk on Shollenberger’s flat, easy two-mile loop trail along the river. The trail is wheelchair accessible. Canines will compete in an array of categories, including Best Costumes, Cutest Costume, Biggest Dog and Smallest Dog. Kids attending will have the opportunity to explore a fire engine and talk with firefighters. Cost to compete is $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog. 1400 Cader Ln.

McCLELLAND’S DAIRY AND PUMPKIN PATCH (Open through Oct. 27, (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) - Another popular seasonal attrac-tion sees Petaluma’s McClelland Dairy transformed into a Halloween-themed amusement park, complete with hay rides through a Haunted Forest, a working dairy farm with activities for kids, hay maze, tire swings, peddle race track, inflatable slides, food shack and more. 6475 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. There is a charge for some activities. McClellandsDairy.com.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) - Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes peo-ple slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story view-ing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders will-ing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

PUMPKIN NIGHTS (Daily through Sunday, Nov. 3) – The magic of the season (Halloween season) comes to life in a spec-tacular way with the massive, immersive touring show known as Pumpkin Nights, taking place for 23 days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Described as a magical, multi-sensory, walk-through world featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins (real and artificial), Pumpkin Nights includes seven distinct Pumpkin Lands, each with its own guide (called Festive Spirits or Land Guardians), who lead visitors on a quest to preserve and protect the power of Halloween. Or some-thing. The adventure includes a Pumpkin Passage (a tunnel of pumpkins lined with 600 jack-o-lanterns) taking questers to areas titled The Forbidden Pumpkin City, Monster Mash, Great Pumpkin Hall, Maravilla Lane, Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef, The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, and Pumpkin Central. That last one is home to an ongoing pumpkin-themed party with movies, bounce houses, a live fire show and more. Daily from 5:30-10:30 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets $16-$20,, kids 3 and under are free. PumpkinNights.com.

PUMPKINS ON PIKES (Saturday, Oct. 19 and 26, 2 - 10 p.m.) - At Petaluma’s Tara Firma Farms, Pumpkins on Pikes begins with an afternoon of fun, food and pumpkin-carving, and ends with an array of jack-o-lanterns displayed on pikes (metal poles) set here and there about the farm, then all lit up as the sun sets. Pumpkins provided to all attendees. $25, with a bar-becue meal available for $10-$15. Kids under 6 are free. 3796 I St. Bring your own carving tools, and a blanket. It gets cold when the sun goes down, so dress warmly. TaraFirmaFarms.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK – ‘HOCUS POCUS’ (Friday, Oct. 25) – The classic Halloween-themed Disney fantasy will be screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting for it to get dark enough to show the movie. Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m.

PETALUMA TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL (Thursday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.) – Sponsored once again by the Petaluma Downtown Association, it’s the community’s annual Trick-or-Trail. Participating merchants (look for the black balloons) will be distrib-uting treats to hundreds of dressed-up kids appearing as ghosts, monsters, fairies and other creatively constructed crea-tures.