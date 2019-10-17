West Side Stories: Tongue-tied loner gets curious phone calls

I was 20, and I was in a long-distance relationship.

It was only two-weeks when Heather called me and invited me to move 300 miles to Minneapolis to be with her. I was excited. I packed up my boxes. I thought I’d found my happily-ever-after. I was ready to settle down with Heather in her Minneapolis suburb with white picket fences.

But after a few months, the relationship cooled and the weather froze.

She put my boxes out by the door.

Where do I go? Do I go back home?

I checked an old map for directions to the bus depot, but when I got to the downtown, First Avenue bus depot, it had been converted into this ultra-sleek dance club. People were dancing inside, wearing leather and lace, with chains and zippers. On stage was a band called The Revolution, and the front man was this flamboyant guy in a purple pirate shirt with white ruffles and he went by the name of Prince.

I thought, “Wow! I want to live near here!”

I started looking for an apartment in the neighborhood around First Avenue. I found this 20-year-old apartment manager named Ross. He came to the door wearing this white velour zebra-print shirt, and he said, “Yeah, we call this neighborhood Erotic City.” I thought, “This is my neighborhood!”

I moved in, I unpacked my boxes, and I was hanging out at First Avenue every night, dancing. I found myself wearing a lot more purple and paisley and feeling really stylish. I did have trouble connecting with the people there, though. I was tongue-tied. I was never really part of the in-crowd.

Until one night, after a night of dancing, I get back to my apartment, and my phone rings. My old desktop, rotary-dialed phone rings. I pick up the receiver.

“Hello? Hello?”

No one’s there. But when I hold my ear closer to the receiver, I hear breathing.

[Demonstrates]

It’s not creepy, it’s like … like meek.

And she hangs up.

And I think, it sounds like somebody who wants to connect but can’t find the words. Just like me.

A few days later, they call again.

“Hello?”

Same thing, just breathing, but this time I say, “It’s okay. You can talk to me.” And they stay on for another minute, and then hang up.

And this begins a pattern. About every third night I get this call around 11 p.m. And I try my best to make this sultry voice feel comfortable. But it becomes clear she’s not going to talk. So I start pretending that we’re already in a conversation. I say, “So, are you from Minneapolis? Tap once for no, twice for yes.”

[Makes a tap-tap-tap sound]

I’ve made a connection!

“Do you hang out at the club First Avenue?”

[Tap-tap]

I’ve cracked the code. Now I’m feeling really comfortable and I start making jokes. One night, I was feeling rather amorous, and I said, “I know sex isn’t the answer. Sex is the question. ‘Yes’ would be the answer.”

And I hear a laugh.

A hearty, robust, baritone laugh. I think, “This girl has a deep voice.”

And then the voice says, “Jeff, it’s Ross.”

Ross? Ross … my landlord? So, Ross had seen the way I was dressing, and assumed that I must be gay, because Erotic City is an openly gay neighborhood. So I started hanging out with Ross. I was 20. I didn’t know. I thought maybe …

We have a date.

And after the date, Ross says to me, “Jeff, you’re not really gay. I can tell. Thanks for trying, but … no.”

So I repack my boxes.

That was 1984, the year they filmed the movie “Purple Rain” in Minneapolis at First Avenue.