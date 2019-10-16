Your Weekend: Creating Refuge, Highway Poets, ‘Rocky Horror’ and ‘Beetlejuice’

THURSDAY

GENTLEMEN SOLDIERS

As the weather begins cooling but isn’t quite yet cold, catch this open-air appearance by Sonoma’s wildly popular Gentlemen Soldiers, singing rowdy Irish and Scottish bar-busters in the style of The Dropkick Murphys and like, but boldly and bravely sung so audiences can actually understand the lyrics. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

CREATING REFUGE

A benefit for RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), this multi-expression extravaganza includes performances by Starlight Mikka, Kurupi and Morning Hands, live speakers discussing the status of refugees in America (Alicia Sanchez, Isabel, and Javi). In addition, there will be art displays by such makers as Melanie Ludlow, Rae Diaz, Natalie Vance, and Casey Perez. There will be tabling, raffles and a “Live Art Wall.” Doors at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. $10-$20. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

HIGHWAY POETS

Poet-power rises again in Petaluma as this award-winning band — blending multiple musical styles with masterful onstage showmanship — plays an intimate show at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Flytrap opens. 7:30 p.m. $5.

BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

MUSTACHE HARBOR

They dress like extras from “Love Boat” Central Casting and, per capita, they rock some righteous mustaches. In concert, Mustache Harbor is a big, happy homage to the soft-rock sounds of the seventies, inspired by acts like Toto, Billy Joel, Electric Light Orchestra, Styxx, The Little River Band, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, and whoever did the theme from “Greatest American Hero” — which, believe it or not, Mustache Harbor is highly likely to do when they appear at The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m. $20. Mystictheatre.com.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Get out your fishnets and practice shouting “Slut!” because the Phoenix Theater is getting ready to screen “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the outrageous original midnight movie (show starts at 11:30). In other words, it’s time to do the “Time Warp” again. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

‘BEETLEJUICE’

It’s the movie that started the career of Petaluma’s Winona Ryder, made a household name of Tim Burton, spawned countless bad Halloween-party impressions of Michael Keaton (“It’s Showtime!”), rumors of a sequel that never happened (“Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian” and yes, it almost did happen) and even inspired a Broadway musical (currently running in New York, average price $132 dollars). It’s “Beetlejuice,” and it’s back on the big screen in all its weird, off-the-wall glory (no matter how many times you say the title). Boulevard Cinemas 14, 200 C St. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The film runs at the same times on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Cinemawest.com.