Theater Review: Spreckels’ “Gentleman’s Guide’ an ‘effervescent cocktail’ of laughs, music, and murder

Revenge provides the foundation for a great deal of satisfying theatre, especially when mixed with unbridled ambition and a touch of lust. When these elements are combined with musical comedy, the results may be delicious indeed. Such is the case with the current production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. With music by Steven Lutvak, and book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, “Gentleman’s Guide” is an effervescent cocktail of laughs, music, and murder presented in virtuosic style by the Spreckels Theatre Company. Based on Roy Horniman’s 1907 novel in which a man who discovers that he is ninth in line for an earldom decides to kill off the eight successors ahead of him in line for the title, the successful 2013 musical play retains much of the gallows humor of the original book.

When Miss Shingle, played with relish by Petaluma COTS administrator, Eileen Morris, tells the nearly penniless Montague Navarro that his recently deceased mother had been cruelly disinherited by the local noble house of D’Ysquith, the knowledge prompts Monty to try to amend his fortunes. At first, he tries working for the noble family, but his thoughts eventually turn to murder. As Monty Navarro (played with jaunty finesse by Andrew Smith) works his way through killing the D’Ysquith heirs, he is matched step for step against various increasingly loathsome members of the decaying family, nine of whom are cleverly portrayed with great verve in a series of miraculous quick changes by a single actor, stage veteran, Tim Setzer. Madison Genovese plays Monty’s girlfriend, Sibella Hallward, in a delightfully funny, self-absorbed flurry of pink, while Monty’s distant cousin, Phoebe D’Ysquith — who eventually succeeds in occupying his romantic affections — is played with sparkling sincerity by Maeve Smith (to whom actor Andrew Smith is married in real life).

The strength of the leading players is augmented by a talented and versatile chorus, who offer a variety of excellent characterizations throughout the course of the show. With vocal strengths, ranging from soprano and mezzo to tenor and bass, Michael Arbitter, David Casper, Shawna Eiermann, Emily Thomason, Amy Webber, and Erik Weiss all turn in signature supporting performances on the foundation of Jim Coleman’s musical direction and the truly fantastic orchestra. Michella Snider’s effective choreography also dazzles, a particular musical scene with a pair of doors is literally astonishing. The Edwardian set designed by Elizabeth Bazzano and Eddy Hansen incorporates a projected backdrop that changes to present a variety of locations. Moveable set pieces are also used, with an abundance of clever staging by director, Michael Ross, which provides some wonderful laughs, with scenes on windy heights and ice-skating ponds being particularly memorable.

Having won the Tony award for best musical in 2014, the musical score propels “A Gentleman’s Guide” through a series of bright patter songs, duets, trios, and chorus numbers. The music’s comic tone throughout brilliantly contrasts the murderous theme, and the music’s bright and lively quality belies the technical accomplishment required from both the orchestra and the performers. In this production, the Spreckels Theatre Company manage almost miraculously to make it look and sound as though what they are doing is relatively effortless. The performers’ talent and enthusiastic aplomb truly make “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” shine, creating a dazzling production rendered with such good-humored grace that makes it great fun to see. Even this veteran theatre reviewer is sorely tempted to get another ticket and go see it again.