Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Addams Family’ is adorably macabre, ‘Gemini Man’ has good lighting

An FX-heavy action film about a cloned hitman and an animated homage to a certain “creepy and kooky” family are among the new films to hit theaters last weekend.

“Gemini Man,” directed by Ang Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) features Will Smith as an aging assassin and his younger clone.

“The Addams Family,” directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon (“Sausage Party”) brings back to the big screen Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Wednesday and Pugsley (Cloe Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard), and Cousin Itt (Snoop Dogg).

Here’s what a pair of writers from our pool of movie reviewers have to say about these two new films.

‘GEMINI MAN’ (PG-13)

Alexa Chipman

The phrase “I want those two hours back” comes to mind with this mediocre action flick.

I appreciate the initial premise, even if it fails to deliver. Will Smith takes on the role of Henry, a jaded assassin who is trying to peacefully retire and work on bonsai pruning skills. Instead, a younger clone version of himself arrives with a single mission — to kill Henry.

This triggers a globetrotting chase that may end in one of the two men forced to literally kill himself, in a twisted game originated by an evil mastermind.

The female character (Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Danny) is shoe-horned into the plot to provide a strange stripping scene and “will they, won’t they” vibe with Henry.

“Gemini Man” has not figured out what sort of film it is trying to be.

There are half-hearted attempts at jokes (which fall flat), a vague Science Fiction flare (which is never explored), family drama (which is interrupted by endless gunfights), and action adventure elements (without the exciting tension).

Despite a predictable plot and lazy writing that had me muttering the next line before the actors said it, “Gemini Man” is still a somewhat decent film, thanks to its spectacular locations. I started ignoring the main action and drinking in the atmospheric beauty of vibrant Cartagena murals and mysterious underground pools.

Lighting a combat sequence set at night is a challenge. Some films overcompensate, and it looks like the fight is taking place under bright spotlights, other times we get the infamous battle sequence from the final “Game of Thrones” season that is too dark. The lighting design in “Gemini Man” is consistently flawless.

So there’s that.

This film demonstrates that Will Smith is a force to be reckoned with, but it suffers from a pitiful screenplay. Save “Gemini Man” for your “watch it later” list.

Don’t waste your time on it in the theater.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down, Sleeping Face]

‘ADDAMS FAMILY’ (PG)

Anderson Templeton

The new “Addams Family” is quirky, cute, and adorably macabre.

This is a full-length animated iteration of our favorite creepy family. The film tackles themes of conformity, coming of age within an outdated culture, and embracing our differences. If those subjects sound like content aimed for “tween-agers” and not full-grown goths, then you are absolutely correct.

The saturated colors, larger-than-life bursts of comical action, and occasional spooky pop music fit the tween movie agenda, but as a single non-goth millennial, I had a delightful time myself, even though this film’s style is simpler than a movie designed for an older crowd.

I was especially delighted each time a throwback to the original Angelica Huston/Raul Julia films appeared, particularly how the theme song is introduced.

What’s especially cool for Addams fans, is that the character art choices in this film are direct inspirations from the original 1930s New Yorker comics, the first incarnation of the Addams Family and inspiration for the popular 60s television show.

Also, MGM YouTube has a bunch of very creative short how-to videos called “Addams Family DIY,” offering a smattering of random recipes and crafts from a creepy black lemonade recipe, to a spider-and-dead-flower bouquet. Which is kind of weird, but kind of cool.

While this movie on its own was enjoyable, the real fun is celebrating the legacy of The Addams Family leading up to this release, and the spirit of weird that came with it.

[Suggested Emojis: Happy Face, Happy Bat]