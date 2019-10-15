Cinnabar’s ‘Luna Gale’ is ‘challenging,’ ‘extraordinary’

The power of theater can reveal itself in many ways — through laughter, joyful harmony, and shared heartbreak. Occasionally it can be brutally revealing, which is the case with “Luna Gale,” running through Oct. 27 at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater.

Instantly captivating, this play circles around overworked social worker Caroline (Liz Jahren), who navigates a cesspool of bureaucracy to help her genuine, but broken, clients who are struggling to reclaim their self-worth and humanity.

Trapped in a custody battle that she is unaware of, baby Luna Gale is the center of a controversial whirlwind. Her enthusiastic grandmother wishes to adopt the child, having given up on her own disappointing daughter, who is off smoking weed and meth. The case seems to be cut-and-dry: the well-adjusted, affluent grandmother should have Luna.

Caroline, with years of experience and a well-honed gut instinct to fall back on, disagrees. She sees right through the false smiles and artificial concern of the grandmother, while observing the potential of Karlie (Miranda Jane Williams), who is the actual parent of Luna.

Playwright Rebecca Gilman has crafted a story that is orchestral in scope and detail, weaving multiple storylines into a central, focused presentation. She poses difficult questions, like whether a comfortable, stable home is better than being raised by a mother capable of pure, unconditional love.

Director Jessica Litwak has staged the production with dynamic fervor and a delicate balance of perspectives.

“Luna Gale” paints Evangelical Christians in a rather harsh light, demonstrating that a constant “big picture” cosmic perspective can damage the people who are living in the moment, especially children. The grandmother, Cindy (Gina Alvarado), refuses to show emotion, hiding behind cloying smiles and forced self-righteousness. When confronted with her judgmental, harsh attitude toward her own daughter, Cindy tosses her head back with “I have opinions and I say them.” She loves Jesus more than Karlie, and is unafraid to admit it, which sickens Caroline, who has seen the devastating fallout that sort of thinking causes.

In an extraordinary performance, Liz Jahren embodies Caroline’s fiery, intelligent, and vehemently compassionate soul. She slices through red tape with tenacious passion, doing whatever it takes to save her clients.

James Pelican as Pastor Jay adds nuance and warmth to what could have been a vicious caricature. From his mild-mannered “dad jokes” to a moving, beautiful prayer for Caroline, he is a reminder that not the strictest Christians are not necessarily always inherently cruel — their underlying goals can be and often are positive and admirable.

Instead of long, awkward scene changes, David Lear’s design is a series of mobile sculptures, spun around to indicate a new setting. Actors who are not actively in a scene don lab coats and hold out objects like file folders, potted plants, and an American flag. This ensures unruffled transitions with the emphasis falling on the emotional core of the scene, rather than furnishings and an elaborate set.

Backed by a talented cast, with Zane Walters (Peter), Kellie Donnelly (Lourdes) and John Browning (Cliff), this story accelerates to disturbing, graphic intensity.

“Luna Gale” challenges mainstream Evangelical culture, putting a mirror up with unrelenting truth. If the results are ugly, do not blame the messenger.