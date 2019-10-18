Petaluma Bestsellers: Winkler’s ‘Alien’ book a superstar, Maddow’s ‘Blowout’ an instant hit

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 18, 2019, 12:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s not surprising, what with author Henry Winkler’s appearance at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books on Oct. 6 that his new children’s Book “Alien Superstar” would instantly become one of the week’s top-sellers, landing in the No. 1 spot on the Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers list. The story of an odd-looking alien mistaken for a human (who’s really good at playing an alien), the charming novel, co-written with Lin Oliver, is clearly as charming and entertaining as its author.

On the Fiction and Nonfiction list, meanwhile, Rachel Maddow’s “Blowout,” the television talk show host’s new excoriation of the international industrial oil system. Subtitled “Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” the book debuts at No. 1, and it would surprise no one if it stayed near the top of the list for at least the next few weeks.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

2. ‘The Great Alone,’ written by Kristin Hannah

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ written by Gail Honeyman

5. ‘Three Nights at the Condor,’ by Benita Mattioli

6. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

7. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

8. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

9. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

10. ‘Calypso,’ written by David Sedaris

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Alien Superstar,’ written by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

3. ‘Darkdeep,’ written by Allie Condie and Brendan Reichs

4. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘Hi, Jack!’ by Mac Barnett & Greg Pizzoli

6. ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ by Dana Alison Levy

7. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

8. ‘Berenstain Bears: Trick or Treat

9. ‘Tales of Magic,’ by Chris Colfer

10. ‘Book of Gutsy Women,’ written by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine