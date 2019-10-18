Petaluma Bestsellers: Winkler’s ‘Alien’ book a superstar, Maddow’s ‘Blowout’ an instant hit

It’s not surprising, what with author Henry Winkler’s appearance at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books on Oct. 6 that his new children’s Book “Alien Superstar” would instantly become one of the week’s top-sellers, landing in the No. 1 spot on the Kids and Young Adults Bestsellers list. The story of an odd-looking alien mistaken for a human (who’s really good at playing an alien), the charming novel, co-written with Lin Oliver, is clearly as charming and entertaining as its author.

On the Fiction and Nonfiction list, meanwhile, Rachel Maddow’s “Blowout,” the television talk show host’s new excoriation of the international industrial oil system. Subtitled “Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” the book debuts at No. 1, and it would surprise no one if it stayed near the top of the list for at least the next few weeks.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘Blowout,’ written by Rachel Maddow

2. ‘The Great Alone,’ written by Kristin Hannah

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,’ written by Gail Honeyman

5. ‘Three Nights at the Condor,’ by Benita Mattioli

6. ‘Educated,’ written by Tara Westover

7. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

8. ‘The Overstory,’ written by Richard Powers

9. ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ by Celeste Ng

10. ‘Calypso,’ written by David Sedaris

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Alien Superstar,’ written by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver

2. ‘Guts,’ written by Raina Telgemeier

3. ‘Darkdeep,’ written by Allie Condie and Brendan Reichs

4. ‘Wings of Fire: Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

5. ‘Hi, Jack!’ by Mac Barnett & Greg Pizzoli

6. ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ by Dana Alison Levy

7. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey

8. ‘Berenstain Bears: Trick or Treat

9. ‘Tales of Magic,’ by Chris Colfer

10. ‘Book of Gutsy Women,’ written by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)