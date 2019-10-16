Culture Junkie: On westerns, Native Americans on stage and screen, and the ‘ownership’ of history

I think I was five years old.

My family was enjoying an outing at Hurkey Creek, a campground and park in the San Jacinto Mountains, in Riverside County, in Southern California. I was holding my dad’s hand, carefully picking places for my feet to go alongside the slippery rocks alongside the creek, exploring what seemed to me to be a wild and dangerous wilderness, when Dad suddenly stopped short and whispered to me to be quiet. We crouched down, and he pointed across the creek to a pile of sticks and strips of bark jutting into the water.

“That’s a beaver dam,” he whispered. After a few minutes of watching and waiting to see some furry animals would emerge from the structure (they didn’t), Dad stood, took my hand again, concluded that the dam was likely abandoned, and continued our walk. Now I had questions. How big is a beaver? Why do they build dams? Do beavers eat people? He explained as much as he could (he was an office supplies salesman, not a naturalist), and then he said something that has stuck with me forever.

“Long before we were here, the Indians who lived here used to hunt beaver, and other animals – but most of them are gone now,” he told me.

“The beavers are gone?” I asked.

“No. The Indians.”

“Where did they go?”

“Well, people killed them,” he said.

Dad went on to explain as best he could - having clearly just upset his five-year-old son - about western expansion, missions and rancheros, treaties and railroads and broken promises – plus a few gory details about massacres and ambushes, all of it mostly over my head at the time, but colorful enough, and eye-opening enough, to have made a lasting impression.

I believe that was the first time I’d heard the word “reservation.”

I eventually learned that, despite my father’s rather generalized summation – and his quite correct indication that many of the Cuhuilla people who once populated the Inland Empire area had been killed, enslaved or driven out – Native Americans were not literally “all gone.”

At the time, though, most of us only encountered them on television, and even then (even when they were not portrayed by non-Indians in costume) their stories were not exactly their own.

In the mid-1960s, television was crammed with westerns: “Bonanza,” “Branded,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Virginian,” “The Big Valley,” “The Wild Wild West,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Daniel Boone” and, if it actually counts as a western, “F Troop.” My entire view of Native Americans, at that point, was defined (and limited) by the things I saw on those shows. Those stories blended together, of course, with my elementary school education, in which the bulk of what I learned about Southern California’s original inhabitants was that they built boats out of bark, made baskets and arrowheads, and wore feathers as fashion accessories.

Back then, Disneyland still had its “Indian Village” attraction, which I have strong memories of from about the same time as my talk with Dad at Hurkey Creek. On one visit to the theme park, while watching the “dance circle” performance, I was selected from the crowd (along with a couple dozen other kids) to dance alongside the Native Americans in their amazing ceremonial garb. I remember returning to my seat, looking back at the circle where the dancing was happening, and wishing I could be an “Indian” myself.