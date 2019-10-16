Culture Junkie: On westerns, Native Americans on stage and screen, and the ‘ownership’ of history

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 16, 2019, 8:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

I think I was five years old.

My family was enjoying an outing at Hurkey Creek, a campground and park in the San Jacinto Mountains, in Riverside County, in Southern California. I was holding my dad’s hand, carefully picking places for my feet to go alongside the slippery rocks alongside the creek, exploring what seemed to me to be a wild and dangerous wilderness, when Dad suddenly stopped short and whispered to me to be quiet. We crouched down, and he pointed across the creek to a pile of sticks and strips of bark jutting into the water.

“That’s a beaver dam,” he whispered. After a few minutes of watching and waiting to see some furry animals would emerge from the structure (they didn’t), Dad stood, took my hand again, concluded that the dam was likely abandoned, and continued our walk. Now I had questions. How big is a beaver? Why do they build dams? Do beavers eat people? He explained as much as he could (he was an office supplies salesman, not a naturalist), and then he said something that has stuck with me forever.

“Long before we were here, the Indians who lived here used to hunt beaver, and other animals – but most of them are gone now,” he told me.

“The beavers are gone?” I asked.

“No. The Indians.”

“Where did they go?”

“Well, people killed them,” he said.

Dad went on to explain as best he could - having clearly just upset his five-year-old son - about western expansion, missions and rancheros, treaties and railroads and broken promises – plus a few gory details about massacres and ambushes, all of it mostly over my head at the time, but colorful enough, and eye-opening enough, to have made a lasting impression.

I believe that was the first time I’d heard the word “reservation.”

I eventually learned that, despite my father’s rather generalized summation – and his quite correct indication that many of the Cuhuilla people who once populated the Inland Empire area had been killed, enslaved or driven out – Native Americans were not literally “all gone.”

At the time, though, most of us only encountered them on television, and even then (even when they were not portrayed by non-Indians in costume) their stories were not exactly their own.

In the mid-1960s, television was crammed with westerns: “Bonanza,” “Branded,” “Gunsmoke,” “The Virginian,” “The Big Valley,” “The Wild Wild West,” “The Lone Ranger,” “Daniel Boone” and, if it actually counts as a western, “F Troop.” My entire view of Native Americans, at that point, was defined (and limited) by the things I saw on those shows. Those stories blended together, of course, with my elementary school education, in which the bulk of what I learned about Southern California’s original inhabitants was that they built boats out of bark, made baskets and arrowheads, and wore feathers as fashion accessories.

Back then, Disneyland still had its “Indian Village” attraction, which I have strong memories of from about the same time as my talk with Dad at Hurkey Creek. On one visit to the theme park, while watching the “dance circle” performance, I was selected from the crowd (along with a couple dozen other kids) to dance alongside the Native Americans in their amazing ceremonial garb. I remember returning to my seat, looking back at the circle where the dancing was happening, and wishing I could be an “Indian” myself.

Of course, now I know something that I didn’t at the time.

With few to no exceptions, those television shows and movies, those school textbooks, and even the “Indian Village” itself, were written, produced, directed and/or designed by non-Native Americans. That was was common enough, at the time, certainly, and yes, if we dig deep, a person can find the names of certain Native American “consultants” who contributed to such projects.

But by and large, the majority of stories told about Native Americans in this country have been crafted by non-Native Americans. And the sad truth is, even with the thousands and thousands of hours of television and movies and plays and novel reading devoted to stories about Native Americans, the fact that those stories have largely been written by white people means there are huge swaths of history — and some truly amazing stories – that have simply never been told very widely.

Two years ago, I saw a play by Mary Kathryn Nagle, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, also a prolific playwright and lawyer working on Native American sovereignty and justice issues. The play, staged at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, was “Manahatta,” telling the story of how the island of Manhattan — home of Wall Street, named for an actual wall built to keep the indigenous occupants out — was violently wrested away from the lands first people.

Though it’s not exactly a secret, until that moment I’d never heard about the origins of Wall Street, despite all those hours of watching shows filled with Native Americans. It took a Native American playwright to finally tell that story. Another of Nagle’s plays, “Sovereignty,” is currently running in Marin, just through this Sunday, at Marin Theatre Company. It tells the complex story of a young Cherokee woman, a lawyer working to reinstate her Nation’s authority over its own lands, whose efforts alternate with flashbacks to the 1830s, when Andrew Jackson launched a campaign to eradicate the Cherokee entirely.

It’s a powerful story, and vividly told. Ironically, though, some critics have dismissed the play for what they’ve called clunky exposition and a number of simplistic characters. That’s a shame, because such criticisms, arguable or not, shift the focus away from the things that matter most, primarily that a Native American playwright is being given a (still relatively rare) chance to tell her own story. Certainly, “Sovereignty” is not as tightly constructed and brilliant as “Manahatta.” But after decades of non-tightly-written, non-brilliant, clunkily-crafted and thinly characterized stories told about Native Americans by non-Native Americans, that feels a bit lame, unfair and off the mark. “Sovereignty,” and a number of other plays, movies and books by Native Americans, might not all be flawless. But why should they have to be? These are important stories – amazing, dramatic, powerful, beautiful and vitally significant stories - that deserve to be told.

It’s high time for the theater, literary and filmmaking communities — and the critics who write about them — to fully encourage, promote and celebrate the telling of those tales by the people who truly own them.

(David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine