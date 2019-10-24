Helping Out: Mad Hatter Ball, Bloomfield Spaghetti Dinner and 1,000 Bowls

MAD HATTER BALL – Benefit for Mentor Me

Mentor Me Cavanagh Recreation Center

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Mentor Me’s largest annual fundraiser, after suggesting last year that it might be the last, is back and organizers say the beloved fall event is here to stay. This year’s version is a cross-cultural fiesta celebrating the diverse community of Petaluma (with less emphasis on Alice and Wonderland than in the past, but with the annual hat contest very much still a part of the fun). There will be a traditional Mexican dinner, a lively cantina, raffles, auctions and dancing to tunes spun by the ever-popular DJVal.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Mentor Me Petaluma is a 17-year-old non-profit that works to assist at-risk youth in achieving their goals and doing their best - academically, socially, and in life - by pairing them with one-on-one, long-term adult mentors. For more information, visit WeAreMentorMe.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Cost is $75. Tables of 10 are $750 and include free entrance to the cantina and 10 free raffle tickets. The event will take place at Cavanagh Rec Center, 426 8th St. Tickets available at WeAreMentorMe.org or by calling 778-4798.

BLOOMFIELD SPAGHETTI DINNER – Benefit for Volunteer Fire Department

Bloomfield Fire Hall

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 – 8 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? A heaping helping of spaghetti, with Italian sausage, salad, soda, water, coffee or tea, plus homemade pie, beer and wine for an additional cost.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The local Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department depends on annual fundraising activities such as its beloved spaghetti dinner benefit to be able to provide emergency services to the community.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Bloomfield Fire Hall is at 6600 Bloomfield Rd. Cost for the dinner is $12, with kids eating for $6.

1,000 PETALUMA BOWLS – Benefit for Petaluma People Services Center

Friday, November 29, 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Once again, the Petaluma People Services Center is inviting the local community to participate in its ‘1,000 Petaluma Bowls’ event, in which bowls – a universal symbol of food, nutrition and health – are painted through local “bowl painting parties,” and then auctioned off to raise money for PPSC’s many hunger-battling programs.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma People Services Center, now in its 45th year, works to improve the social and economic health of Petaluma through programs such as Meals on Wheels, family and individual counseling, adult and youth employment services, and more. For additional information visit PetalumaPeople.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The auction will take place on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, at Hotel Petaluma, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Soup will be served (it’s a BOWL thing, right?), plus snacks and beverages, along with the opportunity to browse and purchase one-of-a-kind bowls. $20 entry fee. Tickets can be purchased by emailing 1000petalumabowls@petalumapeople.org. If you are interested in hosting a bowl painting party, call PPSC at (707) 765-8488.