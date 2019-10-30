Rodney Crowell brings a bit of Texas to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

“I’ve lived in California and I’ve lived in Tennessee much longer than I ever lived in Texas — I left Texas when I was 19,” says singer-songwriter and Houston native Rodney Crowell, 69, whose latest album, “Texas,” is an homage to his home state. “But, for a writer, there’s something about place. What would William Faulkner have been without Mississippi or Larry McMurtry without Texas? There are certain things about the water you drank when you were a kid and the people who you were around that are things you know intuitively, viscerally and expressively.

“That’s how Texas is for me.”

Crowell, set to appear at the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8, has been identified with the Nashville side of country throughout his career. He was a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band, helped to usher in the New Traditionalist movement, wrote hits for Crystal Gale and the Oak Ridge Boys, and had a 13-year marriage to Rosanne Cash, the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash.

But his Texas roots run deep.

In 2001, he released “The Houston Kid,” an autobiographical album (and the soundtrack to a film documentary) that drew from his experiences growing up in a rough-and-tumble East Houston neighborhood. And there have been a few other Texas-inspired songs along the way, including “East Houston Blues,” from 2017’s “Close Ties.”

But his new album marks a milestone.

“This album, ‘Texas,’ feels like me closing the books on having written about the place I came from,” he says, during a phone interview from his home south of Nashville. “I think I’m done.”

The impetus for “Texas” came from Steve Earle, a fellow Texan who also found fame in Nashville.

“Steve and I have been talking for 25 years about recording ‘Brown & Root, Brown & Root,’ a song I had written way back in the ’70s,” Crowell explains. Brown and Root, a major industrial services company in Texas, was founded in 1919, and was bought in 1998 by Halliburton, a military contractor linked to Vice President Dick Cheney. “I had worked for Brown and Root as a laborer. Whatever s--t job needed to be done, I was doing it, shovel in hand.”

After years of talking about it, Crowell and Earle finally got together and recorded the song.

“Recording that song was a practical thing,” Crowell says. “I thought, ‘OK, this is a beginning, what is this?’ Typically, when I start to work on something, the material that started the whole thing speaks to me and gives me direction.”

That path led to several other Texas artists Crowell had wanted to work with. For example, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, who had grown up in Houston around the same time as Crowell, had talked about recording together someday.

“Once I got started (on this project), I wrote ’56 Fury,’ which was totally the right song for Billy,” Crowell says.

Other friends included Willie Nelson (who joined Crowell, Ronnie Dunn and Lee Ann Womack on the nostalgic waltz “Deep in the Heart of Uncertain Texas”), Lyle Lovett (“What You Gonna Do Now”), Guy Clark (“Caw Caw Blues,” written four months before Clark’s death) and Randy Rogers (on the red-dirt rocker “Flatland Hillbillies”).

“I think of this album as a collection of landscape paintings, really,” Crowell muses. “And there is a cultural narrative, like in ‘Flatland Hillbillies,’ which is something I conjured up about my Irish and Scots-Irish heritage along the Gulf Coast of Texas. But I had in mind that I wanted the album to have a grittier, more rock ’n’ roll feel. And then out of the blue, Ringo Starr pops into the mix, sending a message, ‘Hey, if you want to record something, I’m available.’ And that fit my into my idea that I wanted this record to have more of a rock ’n’ roll crunch to it.”