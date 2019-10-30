Subscribe

Rodney Crowell brings a bit of Texas to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

GREG CAHILL
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
October 30, 2019, 3:01PM

PLANNING TO GO?

WHO: Rodney Crowell with Joe Robinson

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd.

PRICE: $30-$48

INFORMATION: MysticTheatre.com

“I’ve lived in California and I’ve lived in Tennessee much longer than I ever lived in Texas — I left Texas when I was 19,” says singer-songwriter and Houston native Rodney Crowell, 69, whose latest album, “Texas,” is an homage to his home state. “But, for a writer, there’s something about place. What would William Faulkner have been without Mississippi or Larry McMurtry without Texas? There are certain things about the water you drank when you were a kid and the people who you were around that are things you know intuitively, viscerally and expressively.

“That’s how Texas is for me.”

Crowell, set to appear at the Mystic Theatre on Friday, Nov. 8, has been identified with the Nashville side of country throughout his career. He was a member of Emmylou Harris’ Hot Band, helped to usher in the New Traditionalist movement, wrote hits for Crystal Gale and the Oak Ridge Boys, and had a 13-year marriage to Rosanne Cash, the daughter of country legend Johnny Cash.

But his Texas roots run deep.

In 2001, he released “The Houston Kid,” an autobiographical album (and the soundtrack to a film documentary) that drew from his experiences growing up in a rough-and-tumble East Houston neighborhood. And there have been a few other Texas-inspired songs along the way, including “East Houston Blues,” from 2017’s “Close Ties.”

But his new album marks a milestone.

“This album, ‘Texas,’ feels like me closing the books on having written about the place I came from,” he says, during a phone interview from his home south of Nashville. “I think I’m done.”

The impetus for “Texas” came from Steve Earle, a fellow Texan who also found fame in Nashville.

“Steve and I have been talking for 25 years about recording ‘Brown & Root, Brown & Root,’ a song I had written way back in the ’70s,” Crowell explains. Brown and Root, a major industrial services company in Texas, was founded in 1919, and was bought in 1998 by Halliburton, a military contractor linked to Vice President Dick Cheney. “I had worked for Brown and Root as a laborer. Whatever s--t job needed to be done, I was doing it, shovel in hand.”

After years of talking about it, Crowell and Earle finally got together and recorded the song.

“Recording that song was a practical thing,” Crowell says. “I thought, ‘OK, this is a beginning, what is this?’ Typically, when I start to work on something, the material that started the whole thing speaks to me and gives me direction.”

That path led to several other Texas artists Crowell had wanted to work with. For example, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons, who had grown up in Houston around the same time as Crowell, had talked about recording together someday.

“Once I got started (on this project), I wrote ’56 Fury,’ which was totally the right song for Billy,” Crowell says.

Other friends included Willie Nelson (who joined Crowell, Ronnie Dunn and Lee Ann Womack on the nostalgic waltz “Deep in the Heart of Uncertain Texas”), Lyle Lovett (“What You Gonna Do Now”), Guy Clark (“Caw Caw Blues,” written four months before Clark’s death) and Randy Rogers (on the red-dirt rocker “Flatland Hillbillies”).

“I think of this album as a collection of landscape paintings, really,” Crowell muses. “And there is a cultural narrative, like in ‘Flatland Hillbillies,’ which is something I conjured up about my Irish and Scots-Irish heritage along the Gulf Coast of Texas. But I had in mind that I wanted the album to have a grittier, more rock ’n’ roll feel. And then out of the blue, Ringo Starr pops into the mix, sending a message, ‘Hey, if you want to record something, I’m available.’ And that fit my into my idea that I wanted this record to have more of a rock ’n’ roll crunch to it.”

Starr appears on the roadhouse rocker “You’re Only Happy When You’re Miserable.” Crowell had met the ex-Beatles drummer years ago in London in a Hyde Park hotel.

“We stayed up playing country songs all night long,” he says. “That was before he stopped drinking.”

The presence of those rock numbers has led to complaints that Crowell has toned down the anger and political disgust that fueled his 2005 epic “The Outsider,” which took aim at the Iraq War and what he saw as the hypocrisy of conservative politicians.

“That album was informed by things that were going on with the Bush administration at the time. How false reports of weapons of mass destruction were a good reason to go into Iraq,” he says. “I was angry at that particular time and I’m angry at this particular time, probably a lot closer to ‘The Outsider.’”

Yet, the sole political song on “Texas” is “The Border,” a Tejano-inflected song that is the album’s only ballad.

“I wrote that song in 2004 with Allen Shamblin,” Crowell says. “At that time, with the activities of the drug cartels, I had more empathy for the Border Patrol. If I were writing that song today, it would be a totally different song. Today, what goes on on the border is an atrocity. It’s unconscionable, it’s inhumane.”

Crowell knows that including — or excluding — political material will draw criticism, no matter which way he goes. But it’s not a choice that drives his decisions.

“I stand by ‘Texas,’ but at the end of the day, I think it’s a group of songs that stand together as entertainment,” he says. “Whereas for albums in the middle of my career, like ‘Close Ties’ or ‘The Outsider,’ my driving factors were how do I make music that is thought-provoking. ‘Texas,’ to me, was about having fun and the recording sessions were all about having fun.”

His next album, he says, will be more thought-provoking.

“I have alienated fans over the years, but I think the people who have stuck with me know where I’m coming from,” he says of his plan to release an album targeting President Donald Trump and his policies. “To be honest, if ever I’m gonna alienate anyone, this collection of songs I’m working on right now will do that. I work fast these days for some reason and will be recording this next album pretty soon. Climate change is foremost on my mind and just these dangerous times that we live in. But I decided a while ago that if I’m afraid to do something that’s a really good reason to do it.”

