Fall Roundup: Haunts and hounds, pumpkins and ‘Hocus Pocus’

From time-honored traditions like the Petaluma Corn Maze and downtown Petaluma’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail to newer offerings like Shollenberger’s Hounds For Huntington’s Dog Costume Contest and the big Pumpkin Nights extravaganza in Santa Rosa, there is no shortage of events, activities, festivals and fun-things-to-do to celebrate and enjoy the fall season in Petaluma and beyond.

Here’s a roundup of some of the highlights.

McNEAR ELEMENTARY HARVEST FESTIVAL (Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) - This annual celebration, held at McNear Elementary School (605 Sunnyslope Dr.) just gets bigger and better every year. With you $10 wristband, you will have a choice of numerous activities: unlimited rock wall climbing, an obstacle course, mini golf, a photo booth, face painting, cookie decorating, the ever-popular “cake walk,” numerous craft-making tables, popcorn and more. As if that’s not enough, attendees will meet the animals of Safar Encounter, defy gravity with Bubblemania, and explore the McNear Harvest Garden. Food trucks will be serving delicious grub, and there’s a costume contest at 12:30 p.m.

HOUNDS FOR HUNTINGTON’S (Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.) – The inaugural Hounds for Huntington’s doggie costume competition takes place at Shollenberger Park, where your dog is invited to show their best Halloween costumes as a fundraiser to fight Huntington’s Disease. Dress up your doggie and take a walk on Shollenberger’s flat, easy two-mile loop trail along the river. The trail is wheelchair accessible. Canines will compete in an array of categories, including Best Costumes, Cutest Costume, Biggest Dog and Smallest Dog. Kids attending will have the opportunity to explore a fire engine and talk with firefighters. Cost to compete is $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog. 1400 Cader Ln.

‘SPOOKTACULAR’ TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENT AT EAST WASHINGTON PLACE (Saturday, Oct. 26, 12-2 p.m.)- Trick-or-Treating from store to store along with chances to meet animals on the North Bay Animal Services’ “Cuddle Shuttle,” pick up goody bags (while supplies last), and watch costume pet parade at 1 p.m. East Washington Place, just so you know, is the shopping center where Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and BevMo are located. There will be face-painting and balloon-animal making as part of the Halloween fun.

BLIND SCREAM HAUNTED HOUSE (Nightly through Oct. 31) – Sonoma County’s largest and scariest Halloween haunted house attraction returns in a new location this year: the old Sears automotive center at the Santa Rosa Plaza. This year, patrons can experience The Witch House and/or Lil’ Horrus’s Fun House, both filled with themed rooms, labyrinthine corridors, spooky sights and sounds, and dozens and dozens of actors ready to scare the holy hoo-ha out of you. Several Petaluma actors are among the sprawling cast of scare-actors (rhymes with “characters”). Tickets $15-$35. BlindScream.com.

McCLELLAND’S DAIRY AND PUMPKIN PATCH (Open through Oct. 27, (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) - Another popular seasonal attraction sees Petaluma’s McClelland Dairy transformed into a Halloween-themed amusement park, complete with hay rides through a Haunted Forest, a working dairy farm with activities for kids, hay maze, tire swings, peddle race track, inflatable slides, food shack and more. 6475 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. There is a charge for some activities. McClellandsDairy.com.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) - Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.