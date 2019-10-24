Fall Roundup: Haunts and hounds, pumpkins and ‘Hocus Pocus’

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 24, 2019, 9:51AM

From time-honored traditions like the Petaluma Corn Maze and downtown Petaluma’s annual Trick-or-Treat Trail to newer offerings like Shollenberger’s Hounds For Huntington’s Dog Costume Contest and the big Pumpkin Nights extravaganza in Santa Rosa, there is no shortage of events, activities, festivals and fun-things-to-do to celebrate and enjoy the fall season in Petaluma and beyond.

Here’s a roundup of some of the highlights.

McNEAR ELEMENTARY HARVEST FESTIVAL (Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) - This annual celebration, held at McNear Elementary School (605 Sunnyslope Dr.) just gets bigger and better every year. With you $10 wristband, you will have a choice of numerous activities: unlimited rock wall climbing, an obstacle course, mini golf, a photo booth, face painting, cookie decorating, the ever-popular “cake walk,” numerous craft-making tables, popcorn and more. As if that’s not enough, attendees will meet the animals of Safar Encounter, defy gravity with Bubblemania, and explore the McNear Harvest Garden. Food trucks will be serving delicious grub, and there’s a costume contest at 12:30 p.m.

HOUNDS FOR HUNTINGTON’S (Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.) – The inaugural Hounds for Huntington’s doggie costume competition takes place at Shollenberger Park, where your dog is invited to show their best Halloween costumes as a fundraiser to fight Huntington’s Disease. Dress up your doggie and take a walk on Shollenberger’s flat, easy two-mile loop trail along the river. The trail is wheelchair accessible. Canines will compete in an array of categories, including Best Costumes, Cutest Costume, Biggest Dog and Smallest Dog. Kids attending will have the opportunity to explore a fire engine and talk with firefighters. Cost to compete is $25 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog. 1400 Cader Ln.

‘SPOOKTACULAR’ TRICK-OR-TREATING EVENT AT EAST WASHINGTON PLACE (Saturday, Oct. 26, 12-2 p.m.)- Trick-or-Treating from store to store along with chances to meet animals on the North Bay Animal Services’ “Cuddle Shuttle,” pick up goody bags (while supplies last), and watch costume pet parade at 1 p.m. East Washington Place, just so you know, is the shopping center where Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and BevMo are located. There will be face-painting and balloon-animal making as part of the Halloween fun.

BLIND SCREAM HAUNTED HOUSE (Nightly through Oct. 31) – Sonoma County’s largest and scariest Halloween haunted house attraction returns in a new location this year: the old Sears automotive center at the Santa Rosa Plaza. This year, patrons can experience The Witch House and/or Lil’ Horrus’s Fun House, both filled with themed rooms, labyrinthine corridors, spooky sights and sounds, and dozens and dozens of actors ready to scare the holy hoo-ha out of you. Several Petaluma actors are among the sprawling cast of scare-actors (rhymes with “characters”). Tickets $15-$35. BlindScream.com.

McCLELLAND’S DAIRY AND PUMPKIN PATCH (Open through Oct. 27, (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) - Another popular seasonal attraction sees Petaluma’s McClelland Dairy transformed into a Halloween-themed amusement park, complete with hay rides through a Haunted Forest, a working dairy farm with activities for kids, hay maze, tire swings, peddle race track, inflatable slides, food shack and more. 6475 Bodega Ave., Petaluma. There is a charge for some activities. McClellandsDairy.com.

PETALUMA PUMPKIN PATCH AND AMAZING CORN MAZE OPENS (Friday, Sept. 27 – Halloween) - Sure, some drop by the famous Petaluma destination merely planning to peruse its vast five-acre array of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. And yes, there are kids who can’t get enough of the straw mountain and the corn-kernel sandbox. But let’s face it, what makes people slam on their brakes and swing by for a visit is the Amazing Corn Maze itself. The four-acre maze has only one exit, and can take people 45 minutes or more to find their way out. And that’s in the daylight. With a map. To help, two-story viewing platforms have been added inside the maze, so lost souls can grab a quick view of the terrain before heading back down into the twisty labyrinth. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the maze stays open for bold-and-daring flashlight wielders willing to enter the maze in near complete darkness. Daytime maze entry $7, $10 for nighttime excursions. 450 Stony Point Road. The Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze closes its 2017 season at 6 p.m. on Halloween. PetalumaPumpkinPatch.com.

PUMPKIN NIGHTS (Daily through Sunday, Nov. 3) – The magic of the season (Halloween season) comes to life in a spectacular way with the massive, immersive touring show known as Pumpkin Nights, taking place for 23 days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Described as a magical, multi-sensory, walk-through world featuring over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins (real and artificial), Pumpkin Nights includes seven distinct Pumpkin Lands, each with its own guide (called Festive Spirits or Land Guardians), who lead visitors on a quest to preserve and protect the power of Halloween. Or something. The adventure includes a Pumpkin Passage (a tunnel of pumpkins lined with 600 jack-o-lanterns) taking questers to areas titled The Forbidden Pumpkin City, Monster Mash, Great Pumpkin Hall, Maravilla Lane, Pumpkin Pirate Cove, Pumpkin Reef, The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, and Pumpkin Central. That last one is home to an ongoing pumpkin-themed party with movies, bounce houses, a live fire show and more. Daily from 5:30-10:30 p.m. 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets $16-$20,, kids 3 and under are free. PumpkinNights.com.

PUMPKINS ON PIKES (Saturday, Oct. 19 and 26, 2 - 10 p.m.) - At Petaluma’s Tara Firma Farms, Pumpkins on Pikes begins with an afternoon of fun, food and pumpkin-carving, and ends with an array of jack-o-lanterns displayed on pikes (metal poles) set here and there about the farm, then all lit up as the sun sets. Pumpkins provided to all attendees. $25, with a barbecue meal available for $10-$15. Kids under 6 are free. 3796 I St. Bring your own carving tools, and a blanket. It gets cold when the sun goes down, so dress warmly. TaraFirmaFarms.com.

MOVIES IN THE PARK – ‘HOCUS POCUS’ (Friday, Oct. 25) – The classic Halloween-themed Disney fantasy will be screened under the stars in Lucchesi Park, with pre-show activities and fun stuff to do while waiting for it to get dark enough to show the movie. Admission is free, activities begin around 6 p.m.

PETALUMA TRICK-OR-TREAT TRAIL (Thursday, Oct. 31, 3-5:30 p.m.) – Sponsored once again by the Petaluma Downtown Association, it’s the community’s annual Trick-or-Trail. Participating merchants (look for the black balloons) will be distributing treats to hundreds of dressed-up kids appearing as ghosts, monsters, fairies and other creatively constructed creatures.

