Out and About in Petaluma: Halloween activities around town

RIVER HERITAGE CELEBRATION

With an old-fashioned barn dance and a dinner, preceded by storytelling around a real campfire, the annual River Heritage Celebration returns to Steamer Landing Park, right on the Petaluma River. Presented by The Friends of the Petaluma River, and held at the David Yearsley River Heritage Center, 100 D St., Saturday, Oct. 26, the event features professional square dance caller Kelsey Anne Hartman. Tickets include dinner and a drink, storytelling and dancing. 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Find out more and get tickets at FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org/events.

HALLOWEEN STORY TIME

Hope, Love and Magic — a kind of talent agency for costumed characters primarily appearing at kids birthday parties — will be bringing two popular ocean princesses — one who loves boats, one with a tail (sometimes) — to tell stories at downtown Petaluma’s Flower Child Consignment, 131B Kentucky St. Sunday, Oct. 27. The fun begins at 1 p.m., and runs through 3 p.m. Kids are invited to show the princesses their own Halloween costumes.

‘SUSPIRIA’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues, with Luca Guadagnino’s trippy and wraithlike 2018 remake of Dario Argento’s iconic 1977 Italian horror film, both set in postwar Germany, about a dance school that may or may not be a front for a supernatural coven of murderous dark arts practitioners. Packed with visual spectacle, this stylishly shocking work of art has been called a feminist fairy tale for our time, and is already viewed by some critics as a modern horror cult classic. The film features Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton. NOTE: The screening begins earlier than usual, at 6:30 p.m., as it runs 152 minutes. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

TRICK-OR-TREATING AT THE PLAZA

It’s time again for the annual Bill Soberanes Halloween Festival, at The Plaza North and Plaza South, where K-Mart, Raley’s, CVS, Ross and Trader Joe’s are. On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., merchants will be handing out treats to kids in costume, all throughout the shopping center.

VOLUNTEER ABROAD

Tina Hittenberger, a professional orthoptist and private pilot who’s done volunteer work throughout the US, Mexico, Canada and Vietnam, will appear Saturday, Oct. 26, 10-1.m.-12 p.m. at the Petaluma Regional Library, to deliver a talk titled “Volunteerism Abroad.” Sponsored by the Petaluma branch of the American Association of University Women, the talk will include Hittenberger’s story of her time with Los Medicos Voladores (The Flying Doctors), who visited remote villages to provide orthopedic braces for people with polio, scoliosis and spinal injuries. In Vietnam, she worked with the group Kids First, to provide artificial legs to victims of land mines. She’s also served amputees at the Special Olympics in Squaw Valley and the Vancouver Olympics. The presentation is designed to inspire others to volunteer abroad as well. Free. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

FREE MEDICARE SEMINAR

Have questions about Medicare? On Thursday, Oct. 24, from 1-3 p.m., the Village Network of Petaluma, in alliance with Senior Advocacy Service’ HICAP and the Petaluma Health Center, will present a free seminar at the Petaluma Health Center, 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. The seminar will be presented by a state-certified counselor who is trained to provide up-to-date, unbiased information to the public. Reserve a seat by Oct. 17 by contacting Village Network of Petaluma at 776-6055 or by sending an email to into@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.