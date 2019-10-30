Out and About in Petaluma

(Note: The listed events subject to change or cancelation, depending on conditions related to the fires and the local utility shutdowns)

DOWNTOWN HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREATING

It’s big, it’s fun, and it’s a certified Petaluma tradition. More than 80 Downtown merchants team up for a safe and exciting community Halloween for the entire family. Goodies will be distributed on the sidewalk to costumed kids under 12 all around the downtown area, from 3-5:30 p.m., Thursday, October 31.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Poets Raphael Block of Sebastopol and Diane Moomey of Half Moon Bay will perform their own poems as Petaluma’s beloved Rivertown Poets series continues, Monday, Nov. 4, at 6:15 p.m. Aqus Café, 189 H St. A poetry open mic follows the featured poets. Aqus.com.

CANCELLED - AIR FORCE BAND CONCERT

The 40-piece ensemble known as The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West which was to return to Petaluma on Wednesday, Nov. 6. has been canceled, at its venue, the Veteran’s Memorial Building, is currently being used an an evacuation shelter.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE

The beloved tradition of square dancing continues in Petaluma, every Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall. Professional caller Dan Lyke keeps things lively, and the group is always looking for new dancers, experienced or otherwise. Each session is $7, and snacks are available for purchase. Newcomers are very, very welcome. Hermann Sons Hall, 890 Western Ave.

BILL THE BULB BARON

The Petaluma Garden Club’s November meeting (Monday, Nov. 4, 9:30 a.m.) will feature a talk by William Welch, aka “Bill the Bulb Baron,” a top authority and hybridizer of Tazetta narcissus. He’ll be bringing a “whole truckload” of bulbs, The meeting is free and includes coffee. Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Those struggling with issues related to overeating, undereating and bulimia are invited to visit Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, a 12-Step. The local group meets at The Church of the Nazarene, 2689 Adobe Road, on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m. and on Fridays from 9-10:30 a.m. Meetings are free. All are welcome. Also, a support group for the caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia) takes place weekly on Thursdays, at the Petaluma Seniors Center. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A donation of $3 is requested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. This is a fragrance free gathering. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

‘THE FAVOURITE’

The Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly film series continues with Yorgos Lanthimos’ Oscar-winning 2018 comedy-drama about the Queen of England and the women competing to be her “favorite.” Wednesday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. Lecture/introduction by Mike Traina at 6 p.m. SRJC’s Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $6 for all others. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

HOLIDAY GRIEF SEMINAR

“Surviving the Holidays,” a free two-hour seminar at Adobe Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, is a presentation of GriefShare, a national organization created to offer comfort to those who’ve experienced the loss of loved ones. Since the holidays often accentuate the sense of loss, this seminar was designed to give attendees the tools to get through the season in a healthy and positive way. Pre-registration is required. Call 763-2012 to reserve a space.