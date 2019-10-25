Toolin’ Around Town: Peggy Zetterquist’s active life as an ‘all-purpose handywoman’

If the solution to long life and happiness begins with a close-knit family, Peggy Zetterquist, insulated by a deep layer of genealogical protection, has nothing to worry about. On any given day, the 87-year-old widow and 20-year resident of Petaluma can, with just a phone call, gather five-generations of her family. Within minutes, daughters Elaine Marty and Debby Poncia, grandson Dusty Murphy, great-grandson Mathew Murphy and great-great-grandson Justin Murphy can join her for a mini family reunion.

At these family gatherings, the energetic and spirited Zetterquist often regales her loved ones with tales of her younger days when her can-do spirit, versatility and ability to tackle any problem earned her a reputation as a talented, all-purpose handywoman.

“I could do things that other people couldn’t do,” said Zetterquist, reeling off a list of skills, including replacing the roof on her home. “I also put a roof on my mother’s house and she said it was the first time it had ever quit leaking.”

Not all her tasks were labor intensive, but she approached them with the positive determination she’s displayed throughout her life, beginning with overcoming the challenge of surviving as a two-pound baby at birth.

The oldest of three children born to a Texas oil-field working family, Peggy Freer Zetterquist relocated to Stockton, where she graduated high school before moving to Point Reyes, accepting a job as a cook and waitress at the Point Reyes Hotel in the historical Grandi Building. After nurses’ training, she became the first home-care nurse in west Marin County, before being hired by veterinarian John Zimmerman.

In 1953, she met and married Marin County native Charles Zetterquist, a truck driver for Toby’s Trucking. Zetterquist and his three siblings grew up at the Point Reyes Lighthouse, the coastal landmark built in 1870 to warn ships entering and leaving San Francisco Bay. His father, Swedish immigrant Gustav Zetterman, joined the lighthouse service in 1930 as an assistant lighthouse keeper. The lighthouse service was absorbed by the Coast Guard in 1939 and Gustav became the head lighthouse keeper from 1943 until his 1951 retirement.

The row of Cypress trees he planted still remains.

The lighthouse keeper’s residence sat above the lighthouse where the Observation Deck is today. Charles’ mother, Karen, was a librarian and the postmaster on Point Reyes, when it had its own postmark.

When it became difficult to obtain sand for concrete in the building of Nicasio Dam, Charles Zetterquist partnered with Doug and Don Joslin, creating JayZee Trucking to fill the need, and when the 308 wooden steps leading down to the lighthouse were replaced with concrete stairs, JayZee provided materials.

Charles and Peggy Zetterquist lived in Inverness Park, with views of Black Mountain, and their three children attended West Marin schools and Tomales High. With a partner, Peggy ran a small business in San Rafael handling personal affairs for clients while crocheting, knitting and making quilts at home. She served as the family archivist and photographer, documenting notable moments. For entertainment, the Zetterquists went fishing and cruising on San Pablo and San Francisco bays on their boat, the Tiki-Tacki, which Peggy also used as a towboat for her kids to ride behind on a log.

In retirement, the Zetterquists, who moved to Petaluma in 1999, attached a travel trailer to the back of their pickup truck for camping and sightseeing trips. Charles died in 2008. Their daughter, Elaine, operated Elaine’s Embroidery for many years and her custom made jackets, designed for Petaluma Speedway racing champions, became treasured keepsakes. Daughter Debby works as a home-care specialist while son Ken, a Chico resident, builds custom-made racing motorcycles.

While not as able-bodied as she once was, Zetterquist still displays infectious enthusiasm and a keen sense of humor. When asked how she’ll spend her day, Peggy answers, “I’ll work in my garden and try not to fall down.”

(Harlan Osborne’s ‘Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net)