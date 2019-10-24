Phoenix Theater’s Halloween ‘Cover Show’ a new Petaluma tradition

Check the local listings for any Bay Area concert hall or nightclub. You will undoubtedly see that many of their schedules are crammed with cover bands. While it can be a bit disheartening to see that people seem to only want to pay to enjoy live music from people playing songs (songs they already know), one cannot deny that there’s a pretty solid scene for this niche, one that keeps many clubs going.

Curiously, Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater, which has typically avoided the tribute rage, has jumped into the fray by creating an annual “Halloween Covers Show,” returning to the iconic downtown theater for its fourth year on Saturday, October 26, starting at 7:30 p.m. The show is all ages, with a $10 dollar cover charge.

When asked about the now annual event, Jim Agius, talent buyer for the theater, explained that the Phoenix began to start hosting “Halloween Covers Show” after a Santa Rosa location decided it no longer could handle the event.

“This show was actually a great North Bay indie/punk scene tradition long before it came to the Phoenix,” he said. “It would take place every October at a house in Santa Rosa, and featured a number of people who still attend and perform the show to this day.”

In 2016, a lineup had been announced for show, but the whole event found itself homeless when the private venue decided it could no longer host events at that location.

“We put it out there that we would be willing to host the show,” Agius said, “and everyone was into it, and our annual tradition began there.”

The cover show continues to grow in popularity as bands try to outdo one another in how closely they resemble the bands they are covering, both musically and stylistically. Agius has been adding footage from past Halloween Covers Shows to the Phoenix Facebook page, to promote this year’s show. Thus far, footage of bands like Down Dirty Shake covering The Spice Girls (while in full 90’s garb) to Trebuchet with Courtney Harkins covering Swedish pop group Ace of Base are a good sampling of what attendees can expect from this year’s lineup.

Speaking of this year’s lineup.

The 2019 show features a large group of musicians including Timmy Lodhi, Robert Mclean, Anthony La Salle, Campbell McIntosh (of such local punk bands as Brown Bags, Strike to Survive, Slow Bloom, Red Wood and more) doing a set of Green Day covers. Expect Kara Ferro and friends to take on Paramore, The Happys to cover Nirvana, Moon Sick to unleash their rendition of song by The Misfits, Chloe Connaughton and Hezekiah Donaghy (two members of Santa Rosa band Bad Thoughts) to handle classics by The White Stripes, and Moggs and Friends to cover some great tunes by Post Malone.

Just added to the bill is Bay Area rising star Matt Jaffe, who will be handling the duties of covering Tom Petty in his first ever Phoenix Theater performance.

Perhaps the oddest (yet coolest) band on the bill is show openers Robert McLean, James Ryall and friends, doing their set with a hilarious twist as they cover “The Beets,” the fictional band featured on the popular 90’s cartoon “Doug.”

Agius was excited as he noted, “They will be opening the show, and have a pretty elaborate set planned with a special appearance by Doug Funnie.”