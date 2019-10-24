Petaluma Watering Holes: A very happy ‘happy hour’ at Seared

This is the fourth in a five-part series exploring the historic bars of Petaluma and surrounding areas. In part five, running next week, we take a visit to Penngrove’s Mack’s Bar & Grill, formerly The Black Cat, and before that Kelly’s, founded in 1947.

At about 3:30 p.m. on a Wednesday afternoon, the bar area at Seared restaurant in downtown Petaluma is relatively quiet, the only sounds being the clink of glasses and the sizzling of pots, as the bar crew and kitchen staff prepare themselves for 4 p.m., when the place officially opens and happy hour begins.

“Just watch,” says bartender Chris Osborne. “At 3:59, the bar will be empty. By 4:05, it’ll be at least two-thirds full. That’s happy hour at Seared.”

Originally established in 1982 as Graziano’s, the stately restaurant near the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and Washington Street still boasts a strong sense of history and attractive old-fashioned class, with bartenders in ties and vests, and a cocktail menu that features traditional Manhattans and large martinis in classic martini glasses. While the restaurant side of things certainly keeps busy, there’s no doubt that happy hour here — from 4-6 p.m. Sunday through, Friday, and 5-6 p.m. on Saturdays - is one of the most popular one-to-two hours anywhere in downtown Petaluma.

That’s how it’s been for the last six-and-a-half years, since Seared opened with a new name and spirited enthusiasm for great food and the social attractions of a good classy bar, back in August of 2013.

“When we first opened, the biggest change, in terms of remodeling, was the kitchen,” says Andrew Burnett, Seared’s managing partner, with Head Chef Joe O’Donnell. “It needed an overhaul. As for the décor out here, we’ve slowly changed a few things, adding some new wood, new tabletops from Heritage Salvage, some new paint, all of that over the first year or so.”

Asked if there was anything from the original bar that he and O’Donnell knew they couldn’t get rid of or change, by popular demand for longtime customers, Burnett’s shouts over to the kitchen, where O’Donnell is overseeing preparations for the night’s dishes.

“Hey Chef, got a minute?”

“Oh, I don’t know, we pretty much gutted the place,” he laughs when asked about preserving any particular piece of décor. “We wanted the place to feel a bit like the old place, a restaurant and bar in a historic old building, but we really wanted it feel like our own place, too. There was some concern that we might change too much, but then, toward the end, Graziano’s was changing things up a lot too.’

“What about the little chicken?”

“Oh right, the chicken!” O’Donnell agrees, pointing across the room to a stuffed chicken set attractively into a recessed place in the brick wall in the dining area. “We found it when we moved in, and it kind of moves around. That’s become kind of a mascot for us.”

With a laugh Burnett, says, “That’s become kind of an icon around here. I definitely think that chicken is going to stay.”

As for the bar itself, Burnett says the most prominent switcheroo being the back of the bar itself.

“The original bar back, which had the etched Grazziano’s logo on it, that’s upstairs in our banquet room,” says Burnett. “We moved it up there into what we now call The River Room. It’s for private events. We had to cut it down a bit to fit, but if anyone ever gets nostalgic for the original bar, they can take a peek and see it. It looks great up there.”