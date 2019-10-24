The Buzz: Cool, free stuff to do (pumpkin show, bike movie, military band) in Petaluma

Petalumpkin rises again this weekend at Hotel Petaluma: A spooky display of carved jack-o-lanterns will light up Hotel Petaluma’s “Haunted Ballroom” this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, as the hotel (205 Kentucky St.) once again hosts a little thing they call Petalumpkin. Free to attend, the event is a showcase of local pumpkin-carving imagination and amusement. The emphasis is on the good, old-fashioned carving, by the way, as no additional elements, including painting or drawing on the pumpkins, are permitted. The pumpkins will be lit and ready for viewing from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Crowd-sourced documentary about cargo biking gets free screening in Petaluma: Bike Petaluma, in association with Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition and the city of Petaluma is hosting a free screening of director Liz Canning’s “Motherload,” a documentary about America’s cargo bike community, and how parking her car and riding her bike transformed her family’s life. The feature-length film screens Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion and an opportunity to “test ride” some cargo bikes (bring your own helmet, please!). Adding to the fun, cyclists are invited to gather early at Brewster’s Beer Garden, for a 12:30 p.m. group ride to the Community Center at Lucchesi Park.

Air Force Band returning to Petaluma for a free concert: After a huge local turnout last December, the 40-piece ensemble known as The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West will be returning for a rousing concert at the Petaluma Veterans Building (1094 S. Petaluma Blvd.) on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Under the leadership of Commander Captain Joseph Hansen, the acclaimed ensemble, based at Travis Air Force Base, is celebrating its 76th anniversary this year. With a mission to connect, though music, with the American people, to inspire excellence in others, and to honor and support veterans of the Air Force and all other service-members, the USAFBGW has built a huge statewide following. The 90-minute concert begins at 7 p.m., and is free to the public. According to Steve Kemmerle, of Petaluma’s American Legion Post 28, a large crowd is anticipated and the facility’s bleachers will be in place to accommodate attendees.

