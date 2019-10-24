Your Weekend: Dirty Red Barn kicks off run-up to Halloween

THURSDAY

DIRTY RED BARN

With up-tempo Americana-pop worth travelling a thousand miles to hear (if you know their music, you’ll get the reference), the four local guys known as Dirty Red Barn now happily bring their heart-gladdening act to Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

FRIDAY

THE FABULOUS BIOTONES

It’s always a high-energy, up-tempo, good-time dance fest when The Fabulous Biotones show up. This immaculately tight four-part ensemble play great big slabs of meaty rock with spicy side dishes of blues, pop and soul, and some tangy sprinkles of super-snazzy jazz. Rosen’s 256 North, 256 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. No cover. 256North.com.

FOXES IN THE HENHOUSE

The popular local all-female quartet play folksy crowd-pleasers with a style that is as charming and fun as it is impressively skillful and endlessly entertaining. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10. 7:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

HALLOWEEN PARTY WITH DJ LARIOS

Maguire’s pub is hitting Halloween hard, with a Saturday night party featuring a midnight costume contest with a $100 dollar prize, and tunes courtesy of DJ Larios, spinning a danceable mix of top 40, hip-hop, retro-faves and reggae. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 145 Kentucky St. MaguiresPetaluma.com.

ROYAL JELLY JIVE & SPEAKEASY

Mystic Theatre welcomes back Sonoma County’s Royal Jelly Jive, with electrifyingly entertaining front-woman Lauren Bjelde. Their music is an infectious mix of sweet modern sensibilities layered over a foundation of old-school, retro, throwback catchiness. Speakeasē is a seven-piece “neo-soul collective” born in a redwood grove and raised into the fine, upstanding and impressively creative ensemble it is today. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

‘NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET’

The one that started it. This 1984 horror classic (about a spectral child-killer with metal fingers who kills people in their dreams) turns 35-years-old this fall, and Freddie Krueger remains as repulsively magnetic and frighteningly funny a character as ever. This, by the way, is the movie that started Johnny Depp’s career, with one of the goriest, wildest, weirdest and grossest scenes of the 1980s. Check it out in time for Halloween, as part of Boulevard Cinema’s popular Flashback series. 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Cinemawest.com. The film plays again at the same times on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Cinemawest.com.