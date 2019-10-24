Culture Junkie: On the Haunted Mansion, being scared, and playing Dracula for Jesus

The first time I remember hearing the term “haunted house” — in regards to a themed attraction designed to scare people, populated by actors and/or animatronic figures — was while waiting to take a raft to Tom Sawyer’s Island, at Disneyland, in 1966, when I was about six years old. The Haunted Mansion, the park’s now legendary “dark ride” experience, was visible, but still under construction.

It had been built as part of New Orleans Square in 1963, when the mansion’s ornate antebellum exterior first rose within shouting distance of Pirates of the Caribbean. The completed ride, however, did not open to customers until August of 1969.

This year, 2019, marks the Haunted Mansion’s 50th anniversary.

Standing there 53 years ago, barely old enough to know what the word ‘haunted” meant, I remember feeling a sense of chilling anticipation for whatever it was we’d eventually experience whenever that new ride finally opened. As someone who grew up in southern California, to whom trips to Disneyland were at least an annual occasion, the Haunted Mansion instantly became – and still remains - one of my top five rides at Walt Disney’s magic kingdom. Here’s my current list, keeping in mind that I’ve yet to experience the park’s recently-opened Galaxy’s Edge “Star Wars” land.

1. Peter Pan

2. The Matterhorn Bobsled Rides.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean.

4. The Haunted Mansion.

5. The Jungle Cruise

At Christmas time, when the Haunted Mansion is transformed into a kind of “Nightmare Before Christmas” ride, with characters from the beloved Tim Burton created movie co-mingling with those of the original mansion ride, The Haunted Mansion rises to the top of my list.

(For the record, I’ve only visited Disneyland at Christmas-time once, but the trip still rates as one of my family’s all-time favorite vacations of all time).

But I don’t want to talk about Christmas right now.

I want to talk about Halloween.

Because from that first sunny afternoon gazing over at the still unfinished Haunted Mansion, with word on the sidewalk that the actual ride was being constructed underground, and that it covered the distance of at least a mile, I’ve been in love with the idea of haunted houses as a form of entertainmant.

(The thing about the underground mile was not true, exactly, it turns out. Though there is an underground passageway leading beneath the Disneyland Railroad, the bulk of the ride takes place in a non-descript separate warehouse hidden by a small forest of trees.)

In the neighborhood I grew up in in Ontario, in San Bernardino County, trick-or-treating often included at least one invitation to tour some enterprising homeowner’s backyard, or front yard or garage, transformed through the power of low-lighting, stagecraft and that homeowner’s kids dressed up as ghouls, into a “haunted house.” Some you had to crawl through. Many had portions in pitch darkness.

They were thrilling.

One year, when I was 12, on an October weekend in Downey, to visit my mom – my folks were divorced when I was five – my older brother Steve took my younger brother Jef and I to a haunted house fundraiser for the group Campus Crusade for Christ. This was in the mid-1970s, when – though it’s easy to forget – Halloween was mostly thought of as harmless fun by most evangelical Christian groups, and Campus Crusade for Christ was known for having the best, scariest, coolest, most special-effects packed haunted houses anywhere. And no, this was not one of the notorious “Hell Houses” that evolved in the 1980s. Those, designed by certain fundamentalist groups to scare the holy heck out of people lured to the attraction with the expectation they’d be seeing graveyard ghosts and Frankenstein’s laboratory, instead treated customers to sights of people being tortured by the Devil for various acts of inequity and Bible-disregarding blasphemy.