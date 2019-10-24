Culture Junkie: On the Haunted Mansion, being scared, and playing Dracula for Jesus

DAVID TEMPLETON
October 24, 2019, 9:51AM

The first time I remember hearing the term “haunted house” — in regards to a themed attraction designed to scare people, populated by actors and/or animatronic figures — was while waiting to take a raft to Tom Sawyer’s Island, at Disneyland, in 1966, when I was about six years old. The Haunted Mansion, the park’s now legendary “dark ride” experience, was visible, but still under construction.

It had been built as part of New Orleans Square in 1963, when the mansion’s ornate antebellum exterior first rose within shouting distance of Pirates of the Caribbean. The completed ride, however, did not open to customers until August of 1969.

This year, 2019, marks the Haunted Mansion’s 50th anniversary.

Standing there 53 years ago, barely old enough to know what the word ‘haunted” meant, I remember feeling a sense of chilling anticipation for whatever it was we’d eventually experience whenever that new ride finally opened. As someone who grew up in southern California, to whom trips to Disneyland were at least an annual occasion, the Haunted Mansion instantly became – and still remains - one of my top five rides at Walt Disney’s magic kingdom. Here’s my current list, keeping in mind that I’ve yet to experience the park’s recently-opened Galaxy’s Edge “Star Wars” land.

1. Peter Pan

2. The Matterhorn Bobsled Rides.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean.

4. The Haunted Mansion.

5. The Jungle Cruise

At Christmas time, when the Haunted Mansion is transformed into a kind of “Nightmare Before Christmas” ride, with characters from the beloved Tim Burton created movie co-mingling with those of the original mansion ride, The Haunted Mansion rises to the top of my list.

(For the record, I’ve only visited Disneyland at Christmas-time once, but the trip still rates as one of my family’s all-time favorite vacations of all time).

But I don’t want to talk about Christmas right now.

I want to talk about Halloween.

Because from that first sunny afternoon gazing over at the still unfinished Haunted Mansion, with word on the sidewalk that the actual ride was being constructed underground, and that it covered the distance of at least a mile, I’ve been in love with the idea of haunted houses as a form of entertainmant.

(The thing about the underground mile was not true, exactly, it turns out. Though there is an underground passageway leading beneath the Disneyland Railroad, the bulk of the ride takes place in a non-descript separate warehouse hidden by a small forest of trees.)

In the neighborhood I grew up in in Ontario, in San Bernardino County, trick-or-treating often included at least one invitation to tour some enterprising homeowner’s backyard, or front yard or garage, transformed through the power of low-lighting, stagecraft and that homeowner’s kids dressed up as ghouls, into a “haunted house.” Some you had to crawl through. Many had portions in pitch darkness.

They were thrilling.

One year, when I was 12, on an October weekend in Downey, to visit my mom – my folks were divorced when I was five – my older brother Steve took my younger brother Jef and I to a haunted house fundraiser for the group Campus Crusade for Christ. This was in the mid-1970s, when – though it’s easy to forget – Halloween was mostly thought of as harmless fun by most evangelical Christian groups, and Campus Crusade for Christ was known for having the best, scariest, coolest, most special-effects packed haunted houses anywhere. And no, this was not one of the notorious “Hell Houses” that evolved in the 1980s. Those, designed by certain fundamentalist groups to scare the holy heck out of people lured to the attraction with the expectation they’d be seeing graveyard ghosts and Frankenstein’s laboratory, instead treated customers to sights of people being tortured by the Devil for various acts of inequity and Bible-disregarding blasphemy.

The Haunted House in Downey was constructed in two different abandoned houses in a nondescript neighborhood that was filled, block after block, by uninhabited houses. They’d all been purchased by Los Angeles County, which was planning to demolish them and build the Century Freeway. With that project stalled, and a veritable ghost town sitting there at the edge of town, the folks at CCC won permissions to create an actual two-house ghost town in what remained of a pair of otherwise harmless looking homes.

The rooms were turned into murder scenes, dissection labs and cannibalistic kitchens. The back yard became a fog-wreathed cemetery prowled by werewolves, mummies and zombies. Holes were knocked in walls so terrified patrons could step from one monstrous tableau to another. It was a cacophony of noisy and smoke and fake blood and the lines stretched for blocks, with people waiting up to an hour to experience the mayhem for themselves.

According to my brother, the screams from visitors were reported as far away as Woodruff Avenue.

It was glorious.

I was scared to death, clutching to the shirt of some poor guy I’d never met who just happened to be walking the house in front of me. I never thanked him, but whoever that was, he made that experience a little bit safer, and I thank him for it.

Since then, I’ve worked my share of haunted houses as an actor. At the age of 18, I even volunteered for the 1978 Campus Crusade for Christ, built that year in an unused portion of a nearby strip mall. Over the course of two weeks, I played a mad scientist, a disembodied head, a raving, moss-covered, swamp shack hillbilly in overalls, with a stump where some swamp beast had chewed off my arm, and other roles-of-a-lifetime. One night, I played a corpse who (thanks to a cool, spring-loaded contraption I was strapped into) would randomly fall forward from my place on a scaffold, stopping just inches above passersby’s heads. At one point, I saw a friends from school pushing through the maze below, she and her school-friends all wearing plastic Groucho glasses with fake noses and mustaches. She looked up, recognized me, and screamed just as I plummeted toward her, deftly reached out and removed her glasses, sprung back to my previous position, and repeated the whole thing to return the glasses onto her face. She later said she’d never been so shocked and delighted by anything that happened in a haunted house.

Of course, not everyone who attends such theatrical showcases allows themselves to have such a good time. From the terrified faces of some attendees, you’d think certain people believed we teenage theater nerds were like to grow claws and maul them to death at any moment. One night, at that CCC house I was working, I was asked to play Dracula, the only actor in a room designed to look like a castle parlor with an open coffin on one end and chair at the other. My job was to rise from the coffin, climbs out and move to the chair, and back again, all night long, bantering as I saw fit with anyone walking through the room. Around 10 p.m., a young man edged into the Dracula display, with two young ladies holding onto him from behind.

“Good evening,” I said, in my best Bella Lugosi voice.

The minute they saw me sitting in the chair, looking like … well, an 18-year-old Dracula with acne, they began screaming. The young man, channeling every last iota of bravery he had in his, began shouting at me, “I have a knife! I have a knife in my pocket. I’ll cut you man! I’ll cut you if you come anywhere near me!”

In the 41 years since that moment, I thought of dozens of things I might have said to these poor frightened people, many of them brilliant, all of them maintaining my vampire character. But what I actually said was, “Cool. Walk on through. I just stand here out of the way till you’re gone.”

He was probably bluffing, of course, but in response to this, the producers called in security guards to make people empty their pockets on their way into the haunt.

I’ve lost count of how many such Halloween houses I’ve been part of over the decades. For three years, I teamed up with some other parents whose kids were attending Valley Vista Elementary School to create outrageous haunted houses for the annual Harvest Fair. I’ve been a horribly scarred station-master at a haunted house in Glen Ellen, a mutant lizard man at a theater company haunted house in Santa Rosa and a devilish conductor at a Halloween Party haunted house at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

I’m told I was very scary.

Mostly, these days, I enjoy being scared by others.

My son Andy, having inherited what he calls the “haunted house gene,” and a big fan of Halloween – after years of attending the annual Blind Scream haunts with Andy and his sister Jenna, has elected to join the case of this year’s show in the old Sears Auto Center at the Santa Rosa Plaza.

So far, he’s played an evil ventriloquist dummy, a demented ringmaster and a “spider witch lord.”

It definitely runs in the family, I guess.

And for the record, we all love the Haunted Mansion.

At Christmas and otherwise.

(Culture Junkie runs every other week in the Argus-Courier)

