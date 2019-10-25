Petaluma Bestsellers: ‘The Overstory’ climbs to No. this week

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Oct. 14 - Oct. 20, 2019

Richard Powers, author of the Pulitzer-winning novel “The Overstory” — this week’s No. 1 bestselling Petaluma book — was in town last Friday to read from his sensational tale of humans and trees throughout time, propelling the title from its previous position at No. 8 into the top spot. Knocked down a peg was last week’s No. 1, Rachel Maddow’s nonfiction oil-and-energy bestseller “Blowout,” now at No. 2, followed by Delia Owens’ unstoppable novel “Where the Crawdads Sing,” staying put at No. 3 for the third week in a row.

Meanwhile, on the kids and young adults list, Julie Fogliano and Christian Robinson’s “Just In Case You Want to Fly,” a delightfully drawn and deliciously rhyming picture book, lands on the list at No. 1 after just one week in release. Continuing the themes of flight, two books by Tui Sutherland, both from the popular “Wings of Fire” series, flutter into the No. 2 (“The Hidden Kingdom”) and No. 6 (“The Poison Jungle”) spots.

FICTION &

NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Overstory,’ by Richard Powers

2. ‘Blowout,’ by Rachel Maddow

3. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens

4. ‘The Testaments,’ by Margaret Atwood

5. ‘The Water Dancer,’ by Ta-Nehemiah Coates

6. ‘Talking to Strangers,’ by Malcolm Gladwell

7. ‘Dear America,’ by Jose Antonio Vargas

8. ‘Permanent Record,’ by Edward Snowden

9. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller

10. ‘Catch and Kill,’ by Ronan Farrow

KIDS &

YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Just in Case You Want to Fly,’ by Julie Fogliano and Christian Robinson

2. ‘Wings of Fire: The Hidden Kingdom,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘Walking with Charlie,’ by Scott Hayes

4. ‘Where’s the Witch?’ by Nosy Crow

5. ‘Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,’ by Dav Pilkey

6. ‘Wings of Fire: The Poison Jungle,’ by Tui Sutherland

7. ‘Mrs. Mustard’s Baby Faces,’ by Jane Wattenburg

8. ‘Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True,’ by Amy Kraus Rosenthal

9. ‘Jack Blasts Off,’ by Mac Barnett

10. ‘Pat the Bunny,’ by Dorothy Kunhardt

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)