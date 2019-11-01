Petaluma’s Past: Petaluma and the two disasters of 1906

As Petaluma once again plays host to thousands of evacuees from neighboring cities who are facing catastrophic wildfires, we remember another fiery calamity that impacted Petaluma in a major way 113 years ago, implausibly followed, just one day later, by one of the most famous Bay Area catastrophes of all time.

It was April of 1906 and, at the time, many thought the two disasters may have been connected.

The story starts in the 1840s, as Mexican land grantee, Mariano Vallejo, was raising thousands of head of cattle (for meat, hides and tallow) on his 66,000-acre ranch. He sent the hides east to Boston for tanning, and the tallow to South America to be made into soap and candles. This enormous out-of-county trade was noted by Petalumans, and by California’s Statehood in 1850, four tanneries had sprung-up here in Petaluma.

On B Street, Jacob Wick operated the largest tannery in town, processing more than 10,000 hides a year into harness and shoe leather. Benefiting from that, Gwinn & Brainerd, our local harness and saddle maker, was producing more than 500 sets of harness a year. Also benefiting were shoe and glove factories in Petaluma. Our M. Berger & Co. produced thousands of pairs of leather gloves a year and employed 12 persons, mostly female. (Smaller hands plus lower labor cost).

An area of East Petaluma, now bordered by Jefferson Street and Lakeville Highway, had been labeled the Industrial Center of our town. It housed three of those tanneries, plus two shoe factories and the Carlson-Currier Silk Mill. Together, those firms employed several hundred people. It was the dream of our local banks then, to make Petaluma the industrial hub of the West, and they did come close to that goal. However Oakland, on San Francisco Bay, was to get it all up and going faster.

Then, on the quiet morning of April 17, 1906, just one day prior to the huge San Francisco earthquake, a large circus train arrived in town at 3 a.m., and some circus “roustabouts” noticed smoke billowing from the 3½-story Ott & Veale Tannery. They spread the word, and firefighters arrived, but weak hose pressure — accompanied by the late timing of the firefighters’ arrival — was not enough to quell the raging fire. Within an hour, the big frame building was an inferno. The blaze was seen for miles in all directions, and the thick smoke and putrid odor of burning hides hung in the air for days.

The immediate worry that day had been that the fire would spread to the Silk Mill and the shoe factories — both the adjoining Sonoma and the Poehlmann Tanneries and the freight-laden railroad cars — on the adjoining spur. The Argus said, “The tannery was a roaring furnace, as the RR pulled their 15 freight cars away to safety.” Part of the Silk Mill had caught fire too, but only lost some spools and boxes. The nearby California Shoe Factory was similarly smoldering, but was eventually saved. The urgent whistles at the Silk Mill, the railroad, the Steamer Gold and the Fire Company had awakened the entire town and the city that night “was as bright as day,” said the Argus.

The year 1906 had started as a prosperous business year in California, and though all the mills and factories were booming here, the loss of our big tannery was immense. Sixty men were thrown out of employment. The tannery had been established in 1900 by Anderson and Ott and in ‘03, Anderson’s interest was purchased by (then) Petaluma Mayor, W. R. Veale. The land for the building had been donated by the city and, apparently, Mayor Veale had seen no conflict with that. The business had soon been unable to keep up with the huge demand for hides.