Petaluma’s Past: Petaluma and the two disasters of 1906

SKIP SOMMER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
November 1, 2019, 12:01AM

As Petaluma once again plays host to thousands of evacuees from neighboring cities who are facing catastrophic wildfires, we remember another fiery calamity that impacted Petaluma in a major way 113 years ago, implausibly followed, just one day later, by one of the most famous Bay Area catastrophes of all time.

It was April of 1906 and, at the time, many thought the two disasters may have been connected.

The story starts in the 1840s, as Mexican land grantee, Mariano Vallejo, was raising thousands of head of cattle (for meat, hides and tallow) on his 66,000-acre ranch. He sent the hides east to Boston for tanning, and the tallow to South America to be made into soap and candles. This enormous out-of-county trade was noted by Petalumans, and by California’s Statehood in 1850, four tanneries had sprung-up here in Petaluma.

On B Street, Jacob Wick operated the largest tannery in town, processing more than 10,000 hides a year into harness and shoe leather. Benefiting from that, Gwinn & Brainerd, our local harness and saddle maker, was producing more than 500 sets of harness a year. Also benefiting were shoe and glove factories in Petaluma. Our M. Berger & Co. produced thousands of pairs of leather gloves a year and employed 12 persons, mostly female. (Smaller hands plus lower labor cost).

An area of East Petaluma, now bordered by Jefferson Street and Lakeville Highway, had been labeled the Industrial Center of our town. It housed three of those tanneries, plus two shoe factories and the Carlson-Currier Silk Mill. Together, those firms employed several hundred people. It was the dream of our local banks then, to make Petaluma the industrial hub of the West, and they did come close to that goal. However Oakland, on San Francisco Bay, was to get it all up and going faster.

Then, on the quiet morning of April 17, 1906, just one day prior to the huge San Francisco earthquake, a large circus train arrived in town at 3 a.m., and some circus “roustabouts” noticed smoke billowing from the 3½-story Ott & Veale Tannery. They spread the word, and firefighters arrived, but weak hose pressure — accompanied by the late timing of the firefighters’ arrival — was not enough to quell the raging fire. Within an hour, the big frame building was an inferno. The blaze was seen for miles in all directions, and the thick smoke and putrid odor of burning hides hung in the air for days.

The immediate worry that day had been that the fire would spread to the Silk Mill and the shoe factories — both the adjoining Sonoma and the Poehlmann Tanneries and the freight-laden railroad cars — on the adjoining spur. The Argus said, “The tannery was a roaring furnace, as the RR pulled their 15 freight cars away to safety.” Part of the Silk Mill had caught fire too, but only lost some spools and boxes. The nearby California Shoe Factory was similarly smoldering, but was eventually saved. The urgent whistles at the Silk Mill, the railroad, the Steamer Gold and the Fire Company had awakened the entire town and the city that night “was as bright as day,” said the Argus.

The year 1906 had started as a prosperous business year in California, and though all the mills and factories were booming here, the loss of our big tannery was immense. Sixty men were thrown out of employment. The tannery had been established in 1900 by Anderson and Ott and in ‘03, Anderson’s interest was purchased by (then) Petaluma Mayor, W. R. Veale. The land for the building had been donated by the city and, apparently, Mayor Veale had seen no conflict with that. The business had soon been unable to keep up with the huge demand for hides.

But then, when the great San Francisco earthquake hit, the morning after the tannery fire, many felt that fate had it in for Northern California.

Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Santa Rosa were practically leveled in the quake, with much loss of life. San Rafael was also severely damaged. The quake’s epicenter had been in Olema, in Marin County. In Petaluma, quake damage was light with no deaths or injuries, though some chimneys fell and brick walls cracked, including The Silk Mill’s brick tower, which closed the Mill a week for repair, as directed by our local architect, Brainerd Jones.

Petaluma firemen, who had received little rest from their early morning work at the tannery block, were urgently rushed by train to aid in Santa Rosa’s catastrophe. The men boarded freight cars, along with a unit from the National Guard and, the Argus reported, “The run was made in record time for the distance on this road.”

That “record time” time was 14 minutes from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, and it was said in the paper that our lads “saved many a life” over the following desperate days.

A year later, the Petaluma Fire Department, reflecting upon their problems at the tannery blaze, purchased a new hose wagon, a “quick-hitch” harness, and a well-trained fire horse named “Black Bart.” This horse soon became a legend in Petaluma, and our fire “laddies” swore that Bart somehow knew when the alarm was going to sound, and would stomp and neigh in his stall.

Apparently, good old Bart couldn’t wait to get into harness — for the excitement.

A lot of the world suffered from tragic seismic events in 1906.

The San Francisco quake hit 7.8 on the Richter Scale and killed more than 3,200 people. But in Chile, there was an 8.2 shaker killing more than 4,000. In Ecuador, there was an 8.8 with a toll of 1,100.

For context, consider that the Richter Scale only goes as high as 9.0.

Later that year, in Taiwan, China, a quake caused more than 1,300 deaths and Italy’s Mt. Vesuvius violently erupted as well.

The earth, it seemed, was sending some kind of message.

All was not tragic in 1906, however.

In less stressful news from the year, President Teddy Roosevelt was working to get the Oklahoma Territory into statehood that year, something called a “Victrola” had been invented, and in Battle Creek Michigan, the Kellogg Co. debuted a new breakfast entrée they had dubbed “Corn Flakes.”

(Historian Skip Sommer is an honorary life member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes. Contact him at skipsommer@hotmail.com)

