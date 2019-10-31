Culture Junkie - Freakish Fred: a ghoulish poem for Halloween

Freakish Fred

Forever dead

Each night appears

before my bed.

He stands and stares

Until I’ve woke

And then proceeds

To tell a joke.

“There were these guys,”

It always starts,

“Who had no eyes,

Or other parts.”

Fred gently moans,

then adds, squarely,

“They still had bones,

But only barely.”

“But anyway …”

He then goes on,

“These guys were named

Butch, Bill and John.

They walked into

A bar one night

To give some folks

A little fright.

Butch, Bill and John,

Dressed all in threads,

Began to swap

Each other’s heads.

They pulled apart,

Each other’s bones,

And juggled them,

With fearful moans.

With shrieks of glee,

Like dead seagulls,

They drummed upon

Each other’s skulls.

‘Who wants to play?’

They shouted, loud,

Expecting to

Scare off the crowd.

But no one moved.

The mood stayed merry.

As if these ghouls,

Weren’t even scary.

Nobody feared,

these corpse-like men.

And so the three,

Just tried again.

‘We’re dead and gone,

Yet still we’re here,

To fill your hearts,

With fright and fear!’

‘We’ll scare you gone,

And chase you out!

We’ll run you off!

You’ll scream and shout!’

But no one heard,

The dead guys’ boasts,

For no one there

Believed in ghosts.

Butch, Bill and John

Though flummoxed slightly,

Would not give up.

(They did this nightly).

Each ghost divided,

Into thirds …”

And with that Fred

Runs out of words.

He coughs and scowls,

He spins his head,

And loudly howls,

Does Freakish Fred

Through the roof,

he then ascends.

I still don’t know.

How Fred’s joke ends.

(David Templeton’s ‘Culture Junkie’ column runs every other week in the Argus-Courier)