Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Black and Blue’ thrills, ‘Double Tap’ hurls

A sequel to 2009’s hit horror-comedy “Zombieland,” and an original drama from the director of “Supremacy” and “The Intruder,” are among the films to open locally in cinemas last weekend. Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of movie critics have to say about these two new films.

‘ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP’ (Rated R)

Anderson Templeton

“Zombieland: Doubletap” is a fun ride, packed with amusing banter, mildly shocking moments, over-the-top feats of action, charming use of vomit, and to top it off, one of the worst possible post-apocalypse teammates ever.

That being said, the original “Zombieland” had a kind of twisted magic that its sequel unfortunately lacks, even though it follows the original’s winning recipe, so to speak. Regardless, it’s fun to see the gang back together after 10 years, when they are reluctantly forced to venture out into the zombie-filled world to bring back their youngest member, played by Abigail Breslin, who runs away with a cute pot-smoking pacifist from Berkeley.

Overall, if you absolutely loved the original movie, “Zombieland Doubletap” probably won’t be the same kind of mind-blowing experience. If you go, please do yourself a favor and stay for the credits, because what they have in store for you is worth waiting through the movie for.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Brain-exposed Zombie Emoji]

‘BLACK AND BLUE’ (Rated R)

Alexa Chipman

“Black and Blue” is an electrifying ride, with a hero whose integrity is matched only by her determination.

Rookie cop Alicia West (Naomie Harris) accidentally witnesses an execution-style murder by a group of crooked narcotics agents, which puts her in the crosshairs of her own department. Using nothing but intelligence, adrenaline and willpower, she outruns the police and criminal gangs who are out for revenge.

I was on board right from the first scene, set in an atmospheric, gritty New Orleans. There are no fancy clubs and perfectly timed Blues music to be found. In their place is a poverty-stricken landscape filled with families desperately trying to recover from Hurricane Katrina.

“Sorry gets your ass killed out here,” warns Deacon Brown (James Moses Black). He and other officers have not only accepted the disintegrating rule of law, they encourage it, using their position to bully and oppress the community.

West finds herself alone when she chooses people over power.

Or does she?

“Black and Blue” has riveting pacing. It builds edge-of-your-seat suspense, then pays it off with brief, terrifying gunfights. Just when you think West is safe, the situation turns upside-down, leaving her sprinting for her life.

I heard a lot of shocked expletives from audience members when she plunged from one hair-raising situation to the next, and “Don’t trust him!” muttered by a fully engaged patron nearby.

That is what makes this film so special. It draws viewers into the action and we genuinely care about what happens to West. Will she survive? Can she make it to the precinct and expose the corrupt cops before they murder her too?

Naomie Harris hits it out of the park, with a terrific cast beside her.

This is truly an action movie worth seeing. But warning: if you plan on buying popcorn, enjoy it before the movie begins, because you will be fixated on the screen the entire time.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Wide-eyed Face]