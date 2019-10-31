Petaluma’s annual Halloween fiction contest winners

Happy Halloween!

For the third consecutive year, the Argus-Courier is proud to present three pieces of original horror fiction as part of our annual Scary Halloween Stories Contest.

Please note the word “fiction” in the preceding sentence. To you wacky folks who wrote in last year to debate the factuality of certain details in 2018’s published fiction stories (fully accepting the existence of ghosts and cannibalistic pumpkins but challenging such things as whether Petaluma ever had a haunted school on Washington Street), we’d like to repeat the word “Fiction.”

Also, we seriously want to party with you, because you folks have an amazing view of the world. You and you imaginations are what Halloween, and creepy stories like these winning three, are all about.

This year, we invited local horror writer and publisher Ross Lockhart to adjudicate the competition. We published a series of three eerie images and invited local writers to submit tales of the supernatural inspired by one of those images. Lockhart, the owner and publisher of the Shirley Jackson Award-winning Word Horde Books, read every story, and according to him, had a great time doing it.

“These were a lot of fun to read,” says Lockhart, “and there were some outstanding ideas at play. I felt like any of these could be expanded into commercial short fiction. It seems like the writers were having fun, which generally carries over to the reader having fun. A great job from all involved.”

In rating and judging the submitted stories, Lockhart used a scale from 1 to 5 in three separate categories: Originality, Strangeness, and Chill.

We’ve included his ratings on the three winning stories: Carla Marie Manly’s “The Black and White of Evil,” H.G. Davis’s “T.V.” and Julie Wilder-Sherman’s “Pumpkin Patch,” a kind of freaky sequel to last year’s winning story, “The Pumpkin.”

Congrats to you, and a special shout out to Lucia Fey, Emily Cho, Kathy Guthormsen and Dave Mechling, all of whom who submitted outstanding short stories.

To our readers, we hope you find these tales as frightening and fun as we do.

Sweet dreams, and once again, happy Halloween.

PUMPKIN PATCH

By Julie Wilder-Sherman

The horror of the previous Halloween had deadlocked itself on 7-year-old Evan. Paralyzing terror had seized him the moment he heard his twin brother’s screams inside the pulsing, shiny-red pumpkin gnashing and gurgling as it devoured Carl.

Losing his twin brother at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch in 2018 had altered Evan in every way unimaginable. He stared straight ahead, not blinking, frozen in the reclined chair, cemented in a nightmare while his mother changed his feeding tube. His ability to swallow had ceased, the silent scream strangling his vocal cords, twisting them together like gnarled overlapping tree trunks planted too closely together.

The image of the red chewing thing half-buried in the dirt with the sound of his brother’s screams inside played over and over in Evan’s head. He could not unsee it; he could not unhear it. He was stopped in time at that very moment and had not moved forward in any sense since that incomprehensible day.

“Here you go, sweetheart,” cooed his mother as she snapped the feeding tube adapter into the port. “Peanut Butter today. I know it’s your favorite.”