Petaluma’s annual Halloween fiction contest winners

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 31, 2019, 12:01AM

Happy Halloween!

For the third consecutive year, the Argus-Courier is proud to present three pieces of original horror fiction as part of our annual Scary Halloween Stories Contest.

Please note the word “fiction” in the preceding sentence. To you wacky folks who wrote in last year to debate the factuality of certain details in 2018’s published fiction stories (fully accepting the existence of ghosts and cannibalistic pumpkins but challenging such things as whether Petaluma ever had a haunted school on Washington Street), we’d like to repeat the word “Fiction.”

Also, we seriously want to party with you, because you folks have an amazing view of the world. You and you imaginations are what Halloween, and creepy stories like these winning three, are all about.

This year, we invited local horror writer and publisher Ross Lockhart to adjudicate the competition. We published a series of three eerie images and invited local writers to submit tales of the supernatural inspired by one of those images. Lockhart, the owner and publisher of the Shirley Jackson Award-winning Word Horde Books, read every story, and according to him, had a great time doing it.

“These were a lot of fun to read,” says Lockhart, “and there were some outstanding ideas at play. I felt like any of these could be expanded into commercial short fiction. It seems like the writers were having fun, which generally carries over to the reader having fun. A great job from all involved.”

In rating and judging the submitted stories, Lockhart used a scale from 1 to 5 in three separate categories: Originality, Strangeness, and Chill.

We’ve included his ratings on the three winning stories: Carla Marie Manly’s “The Black and White of Evil,” H.G. Davis’s “T.V.” and Julie Wilder-Sherman’s “Pumpkin Patch,” a kind of freaky sequel to last year’s winning story, “The Pumpkin.”

Congrats to you, and a special shout out to Lucia Fey, Emily Cho, Kathy Guthormsen and Dave Mechling, all of whom who submitted outstanding short stories.

To our readers, we hope you find these tales as frightening and fun as we do.

Sweet dreams, and once again, happy Halloween.

PUMPKIN PATCH

By Julie Wilder-Sherman

The horror of the previous Halloween had deadlocked itself on 7-year-old Evan. Paralyzing terror had seized him the moment he heard his twin brother’s screams inside the pulsing, shiny-red pumpkin gnashing and gurgling as it devoured Carl.

Losing his twin brother at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch in 2018 had altered Evan in every way unimaginable. He stared straight ahead, not blinking, frozen in the reclined chair, cemented in a nightmare while his mother changed his feeding tube. His ability to swallow had ceased, the silent scream strangling his vocal cords, twisting them together like gnarled overlapping tree trunks planted too closely together.

The image of the red chewing thing half-buried in the dirt with the sound of his brother’s screams inside played over and over in Evan’s head. He could not unsee it; he could not unhear it. He was stopped in time at that very moment and had not moved forward in any sense since that incomprehensible day.

“Here you go, sweetheart,” cooed his mother as she snapped the feeding tube adapter into the port. “Peanut Butter today. I know it’s your favorite.”

Lynn stepped away from her son and gazed at his fixed stare. She gently leaned over and kissed him on the forehead.

“I have to get your tear solution honey, so don’t go anywhere!” she said playfully, trying to sound light. Lynn walked to the kitchen and looked at the counter filled with medical supplies — prescription bottles, tubes, catheters, thermometers, gauze, vaporizer, gloves, syringes. She leaned against the counter, both hands in front of her, shoulders scrunched up by her ears as if pushing away from the surface. She shuddered — one of those involuntary unexplainable body spasms.

Lynn turned her head to look out the kitchen window and thought she saw something move — a shadow, a soft form gliding across the window pane. She blinked, thinking she imagined it at first.

Then it happened again.

Lynn slowly moved toward the window. Sun was setting, the peach and purple horizon looking just as beautiful as it had one year ago when she took her boys to the Pumpkin Patch. The night she’d turned away from them to take a picture of the dazzling sky.

Lynn moved closer to the window and peered out through the cut glass. Suddenly, with no sound or warning, a contorted red face smashed up against the other side of the glass. The face moved its lipless mouth like a fish gasping — open and shut, open and shut — serrated yellow teeth chomping the air. Lynn screamed and tumbled back, losing her balance. She looked up from the floor and watched the grotesque face, mouth pumping, eyes bulging.

“MMMMAAAHHHHHHHHHMMMMMMMM,” the tortured face moaned. “MMMMOMMMMMMMMYYYYYYYYY,” it howled, looking straight at her. “MAAAHHHMMMMMMMM!”

Lynn passed out.

Evan, in the other room, his body trapped in its reclined position, recognized his brother’s voice.

He blinked once, his first voluntary movement in a year.

THE TELEVISION

By H.G. Davis

A man slithered out of a brick-lined alleyway. Along with the vapor of his e-cig he breathed, “She’s waiting.” He gestured me to follow as he shrugged through a metal door.

I struggled to pull a handtruck loaded with a large cardboard box over the threshold. The door closed behind me with a funereal click.

The man was gone but down a dimly lit hall an elevator stood open. I pushed the handtruck in before me. Only one button was illuminated. I pressed the “2” and the ancient lift shuddered downwards.

The elevator opened to near darkness save for flickering blue lights. Feeling first with my feet, I pulled the handtruck out. The doors immediately creaked shut.

A female voice wafted through the space. I felt it more on my skin than in my ears.

“Take it out.”

My hands trembled so much I dropped the box-cutter. A beam of light shot from the ceiling along with a breath of air that felt like an irritated sigh. The knife fit perfectly within the blinding white circle. As soon as I grasped it, the light winked off.

Slowly, my vision returned as I cut away the cardboard and styrofoam packing.

An old cathode ray tube television lay exposed. It was complete in a scuffed wooden frame with torn fabric covering the speakers. My mother used to watch it every day through her decline into a lengthy dementia.

Reflected blue lights scuttled across the curved screen like irradiated cockroaches.

“Turn it on.”

The woman’s voice oozed feigned disinterest.

A plug glowed where it was set in the floor. I fumbled with the cloth-covered cord then the TV’s knob. A tiny dot sparked in the middle of the screen and expanded into wavering lines. Behind, something solid took form.

“It’s alive.”

Her satisfaction was palpable.

I pressed my hands against the screen.

“Mom, is that you?”

Her voice crackled through the speakers at once familiar and distant.

“Let me out. I have been trapped for so long.”

“They kept promising a cure. We tried everything but I had to save what was left of you.”

“Let me go.”

“But you’ll live forever. And we’ll be together.”

Mom’s wail faded as I turned the volume down.

My fingers hesitated over the tuning dial.

The disembodied voice soothed, “You are the good child. Find your channel.”

I knew when I reached my frequency. All my grief and guilt began to slip away as if drawn by a syringe. Then the regrets and finally, the small joys. My body slumped on itself, now empty.

THE BLACK AND WHITE OF EVIL

By Carla Marie Manly

Dressed in virginal white she was stunning — a luminous beauty—on a sun-warmed autumn day. Ebony hair and almond eyes, her skin was as fair as unblemished alabaster. Fragrant lilies in her lean, porcelain white hands, she moved through the carpet of autumn leaves with the grace of a Lipizzaner. Her walkway was flanked by stately white chairs filled with family and friends ablaze in fall finery. She, young and demure, was elegantly at ease despite the luxury of the spectacular day.

He waits for her, his coal-black eyes fixed intently on his bride-to-be. Even the leaves dared not crumple or fly under his gaze. Fifty steps. 35 more. Now only 15. He had paced the steps off months before; he knew the count that would bring her next to him. Black hair. Black eyes. Black suit. And, perhaps, underneath, a black heart carefully disguised. He smiled with supreme self-assurance; she would be his before the sun had set.

She walked ever closer, trusting and as fresh as dew. In truth, she’d never known a man before him. He was her first. She knew he’d be her last. Black and white, he and she, they stood before the preacher. Together they stood before the witnessing crowd. They were bound by vows, rings, and the sun above. And so, she gave herself to him that bright, sun-filled autumn day.

That night, their honeymoon night, the fog crept in. And, as the misty evening lengthened, something crept into their white-swathed room. An eerie evil that morphed as it would, for its only desire was to absorb a human a life.

The evil was black, and it took his hands to her fragile, white throat. It squeezed as she slept. It choked out her life. And she was left on the bed, as white as a lily and as still as the leaves on the ground. The evil within him smiled as he stared at his trophy. She was eternally his, the precious white statue, pure and lifeless on their honeymoon bed.

He sat by her side, quiet and serene as dawn turned to daylight and then to dusk. He stroked her hair and kissed her lips. She was his forever more. And evil smiled, as it does, as the moon settled high in the sky. He turned to kiss her, and she kissed him back. In a dream, he smiled as her lips grazed his neck. Her lips nuzzled at the skin beneath his ear. Her teeth drove deep as he woke from his dream, blood dripping down his neck onto the still, white sheets. She stood and surveyed him, silent and lifeless on that honeymoon bed.

Smiling serenely, she walked to the window to peer into the misty blackness. A luminous beauty, eternally radiant, she breathed in the sweet smell of darkness. Where was the evil in this eerie autumn night?

